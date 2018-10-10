South of England

South Live: Wednesday 10 October

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 10 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Girl, 13, needed surgery after attack

    bruised foot
    Copyright: Thames Valley Police

    A 13-year-old schoolgirl needed surgery after she was attacked by three boys who rode a bike over her foot.

    Thames Valley Police said the assault happened near Drake Avenue, Didcot, at about 15:25 BST on 23 July.

    The girl was approached by three boys wearing St Birinus School uniforms as she walked through an alleyway.

    They threatened her, pushed her to the ground and one ran over her foot with his bicycle, police said.

  2. Weather: Warmest day of the week

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Wednesday will be dry and sunny, with temperatures peaking at 23C (73F)

    Video content

    Video caption: Alex Osborne has Wednesday's forecast for the south of England.
