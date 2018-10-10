South Live: Wednesday 10 October

Thames Valley Police Copyright: Thames Valley Police

A 13-year-old schoolgirl needed surgery after she was attacked by three boys who rode a bike over her foot.

Thames Valley Police said the assault happened near Drake Avenue, Didcot, at about 15:25 BST on 23 July.

The girl was approached by three boys wearing St Birinus School uniforms as she walked through an alleyway.

They threatened her, pushed her to the ground and one ran over her foot with his bicycle, police said.