South Live: Thursday 4 October

  1. Updates from Thursday 4 October

    Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise

    M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, from J16 for M40 J1A to J17 for A412.

    M25 Buckinghamshire - Queuing traffic on M25 clockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

  3. Mutiny Festival deaths: 'I warned my sister about taking drugs'

    "She wouldn't listen and she would just do whatever she wanted anyway".

    Charlotte Jones's little sister Georgia died after taking two ecstasy pills at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth in May.

    She was 18 years old.

    Charlotte, who's 23, admits to knowing Georgia had tried drugs in the past and says she warned her against taking them.

    Now Charlotte and her mum Janine Milburn, 41, have started a petition calling for drugs testing at festivals.

    Georgia
    Copyright: JANINE MILBURN

    Severe disruption: M4 Wiltshire eastbound

    M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe disruption, from J15 for A346 Marlborough Road to J14 for A338.

    M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound from J15, A346 (Swindon East) to J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J12 for A4 Bath Road.

    M4 Berkshire - M4 exit slip road partially blocked and slow traffic westbound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of an accident.

  8. Today's weather

    Murky start, with fog patches - but getting brighter later!

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather

  10. Elephant sculpture

    Rosie the Elephant sculpture
    Copyright: Cherwell District Council

    A sculpture is due to be unveiled of an elephant that once lived and died in an Oxfordshire village.

    Rosie the Elephant was the largest draw at the short-lived Oxford Zoo in Kidlington in the 1930s.

    The one-tonne 3m-high sculpture is joined by a stork and monkey on the town's Sainsbury's roundabout, and across the road stands a zookeeper.

    Artist Tony Davies said: "Over five miles of wire have been carefully woven and twisted to create the sculptures."

    Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, between J13 for M27 and J12 for A335.

    M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 northbound between J13, M27 (Chandlers Ford) and J12, A335 (Eastleigh), because of an accident involving two vehcles.

    Severe disruption: A303 Hampshire eastbound

    A303 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between Overton Road and M3 J8.

    A303 Hampshire - A303 in Micheldever Station blocked and stationary traffic eastbound between the Overton Road junction and Andover, because of a fallen tree.

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way to J5 for A335 Southampton Airport.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M27 westbound from J7, A334 (Hedge End) to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a broken down Motorcycle.

  14. Man questioned over murder attempt

    Bath Street
    Copyright: Google

    A 50-year-old man remains in custody this morning as police continue to investigate an attempted murder in Abingdon.

    He was arrested yesterday after the incident on Monday night which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

    The victim was attacked in Bath Street around 20:00 and left with life-threatening head and chest injuries.

    Thames Valley Police has renewed its appeal for witnesses.

