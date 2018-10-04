South Live: Thursday 4 October

"She wouldn't listen and she would just do whatever she wanted anyway".

Charlotte Jones's little sister Georgia died after taking two ecstasy pills at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth in May.

She was 18 years old.

Charlotte, who's 23, admits to knowing Georgia had tried drugs in the past and says she warned her against taking them.

Now Charlotte and her mum Janine Milburn, 41, have started a petition calling for drugs testing at festivals.