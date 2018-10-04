South Live: Thursday 4 October
BreakingCherries 'overly optimistic' on stadium
Bournemouth will not be moving into a new stadium by summer 2020, saying they were "overly optimistic" in their plans.Read more
Mutiny Festival deaths: 'I warned my sister about taking drugs'
"She wouldn't listen and she would just do whatever she wanted anyway".
Charlotte Jones's little sister Georgia died after taking two ecstasy pills at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth in May.
She was 18 years old.
Charlotte, who's 23, admits to knowing Georgia had tried drugs in the past and says she warned her against taking them.
Now Charlotte and her mum Janine Milburn, 41, have started a petition calling for drugs testing at festivals.
'Inspiring' teacher up for another award
An awarding-winning teacher from the John Madejski Academy (JMA) is hoping to add another gong to his trophy cabinet after being nominated for a Pride of Reading Award.
Council 'mismanagement' to cost £400k
A 'lack of capability' by accountants at Reading Borough Council is to cost £400,000 to put right.Read more
Today's weather
Murky start, with fog patches - but getting brighter later!
What's it like living in a shared house?
Ian Murphy
BBC news
Ian Murphy
BBC news
We ask three people, including Shanice Ireland, who says landlords "cram as many people into one space".Read more
Elephant sculpture
A sculpture is due to be unveiled of an elephant that once lived and died in an Oxfordshire village.
Rosie the Elephant was the largest draw at the short-lived Oxford Zoo in Kidlington in the 1930s.
The one-tonne 3m-high sculpture is joined by a stork and monkey on the town's Sainsbury's roundabout, and across the road stands a zookeeper.
Artist Tony Davies said: "Over five miles of wire have been carefully woven and twisted to create the sculptures."
Man questioned over murder attempt
A 50-year-old man remains in custody this morning as police continue to investigate an attempted murder in Abingdon.
He was arrested yesterday after the incident on Monday night which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.
The victim was attacked in Bath Street around 20:00 and left with life-threatening head and chest injuries.
Thames Valley Police has renewed its appeal for witnesses.
