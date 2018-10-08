South Live: Monday 8 October
Monday's weather forecast
A dry start this morning with some cloud, but also a few spells of early hazy sunshine.
Through the day conditions will remain dry with partly cloudy skies and further sunny spells, breezy at times.
Maximum Temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Record numbers run Oxford half marathon
The city's council warned of roads closures, with diversions in place for most of the day.Read more
Delays in city centre due to crash
Drivers are being advised to take alternative routes following a crash in Southampton this morning in Havelock Road at the junction of West Park Road.
Man killed by sea snake in Australia 'was living dream'
A man from Poole who died after being bitten by a sea snake in Australia was "living his dream" working on a fishing boat, his mother said.
Harry Evans, 23, was bitten while working on a trawler 400 miles off the coast of the Northern Territory on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the boat, near island Groote Eylandt, but were unable to save him.
His mother, Sharon Evans, said he was "working in a job he loved".
Body found in search for missing kayaker
A body has been found in the sea off the Dorset coast during a search for a man who went missing near Swanage on Saturday.
Alistair Collier who's 60 and from Worcester had been taking part in a kayak race.
He was last seen at Studland Pier at 12:00 BST.
Dorset Police said a body was found alongside a kayak 22 miles from the shore off Tyneham on Sunday afternoon.
His family have been informed.
