South of England

South Live: Monday 1 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 1 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Two held over Blandford farm death

    Two men are continuing to be questioned on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old man died on a farm in Dorset.

    Police were called to a report of a man with serious injuries at Hanford Farm near Blandford on Friday night. He died later at the scene.

    Two men in their 20s from Shaftesbury have been arrested - police say the three men knew each other.

    Hanford farm
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Motorcyclist, 48, fighting for life after 'serious' crash

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    A39 Blackmoor Gate
    Copyright: Google

    A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in north Devon.

    The 48-year-old rider, from Dorset, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

    The crash between the man's Suzuki and a silver Mercedes happened at about 13:24 on the A39 at Blackmoor Gate.

    The 60-year-old driver of the Mercedes, from London, and his female passenger were not injured.

  3. Weather: Dry with spells of sunshine

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    A fine if rather chilly start, but expect plenty of sunshine this morning.

    Some patchy cloud through this afternoon with further spells of sunshine, perhaps turning a little on the hazy side.

    Highs of 14C (57F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for 1 October
Back to top