South Live: Monday 1 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Monday 1 October
Two held over Blandford farm death
Two men are continuing to be questioned on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old man died on a farm in Dorset.
Police were called to a report of a man with serious injuries at Hanford Farm near Blandford on Friday night. He died later at the scene.
Two men in their 20s from Shaftesbury have been arrested - police say the three men knew each other.
Motorcyclist, 48, fighting for life after 'serious' crash
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in north Devon.
The 48-year-old rider, from Dorset, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.
The crash between the man's Suzuki and a silver Mercedes happened at about 13:24 on the A39 at Blackmoor Gate.
The 60-year-old driver of the Mercedes, from London, and his female passenger were not injured.
Weather: Dry with spells of sunshine
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
A fine if rather chilly start, but expect plenty of sunshine this morning.
Some patchy cloud through this afternoon with further spells of sunshine, perhaps turning a little on the hazy side.
Highs of 14C (57F).
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
