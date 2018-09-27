South Live: Thursday 27 September
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 27 September
Men charged with scented candles theft
Lee Thomas
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Two men have been charged after dozens of scented candles were stolen from a shop.
Police say around 90 of the Yankee Candles-brand items were taken from Clinton Cards in Stone, Staffordshire, yesterday afternoon.
The two men, both from Portsmouth, have been charged with theft and are due to appear before magistrates next month.
Police have not confirmed if sniffer dogs helped track them down.
Severe accident: A4 Wiltshire both ways
A4 Wiltshire both ways severe accident, from Littlecote Road to B4192.
A4 Wiltshire - A4 Charnham Street in Froxfield closed and queuing traffic in both directions from the Littlecote Road junction to the B4192 junction, because of an accident.
Hospital campaigners renew legal fight
First Sikh guardsman fails cocaine test
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe accident, between J2 for A326 Romsey and J1 for A31.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound between J2, A326 (Romsey) and J1, A31 (Cadnam), because of an accident involving three vehicles. Congestion to J3 (Southampton Docks).
NHS trust to exceed budget due to agency staff
Reliance on agency staff to cover shortages at Poole Hospital has left the trust that runs it predicting it will be over budget by hundreds of thousands of pounds this year.
In the five months since April, almost £3m has been spent by the trust on temporary staff to cover shifts - three quarters of its £4.2m budget set for the 12 months to April 2019, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Finance chiefs at the hospital are now forecasting the cost of agency staffing for the year will be £7m, an increase from £5m last year.
The rise comes despite NHS Improvement setting a target for all English trusts to reduce their spending on agency staff by 17% this year in favour of NHS bank employees who have agreed to work flexible hours.
Fraudsters using old Dorset Police number
Coldstream Guards mark 100 years since double Victoria Cross
The Coldstream Guards have marked 100 years since actions that led to two members being awarded the Victoria Cross.
Lance Corporal Thomas Jackson and Captain Cyril Frisby were involved in actions in 1918 which resulted in them both being bestowed with the highest order of gallantry.
The anniversary of their heroics was commemorated with a Regimental Drumhead Service at 11:00 at Victoria Barracks, Windsor, with regimental music from the Band Of The Coldstream Guards.
The Army said descendants of both men, former commanding officers of the regiment and community leaders were in attendance.
Robbers armed with crowbar target post office
Robbers threatened a post office owner with a crowbar during a raid in Bishopstoke near Eastleigh, Hampshire Police said.
The robbery happened at Whalesmead Post Office, on Fair Oak Road, on Tuesday some time between 21:50 and 22:10.
Two men entered the post office by kicking the front door open and filled a "Hippo" bag with cigarettes.
One of the suspects threatened the owner with a crowbar when he challenged them, and they then fled the scene on a scrambler-type motorbike.
Man killed in flyover car crash
Pub loses entertainment licence over noise complaints
An Oxfordshire pub has been stripped of its entertainment licence after neighbours complained noise from it forced them out of their home.
The North Star in Steventon will now need to apply for separate events licences for outdoor concerts.
A Vale of White Horse council panel found it had allowed a gig this month that was so loud that a couple living next door fled their house.
Neighbours said they had lived in their home for 26 years and that noise from the pub only became a problem 11 years ago.
One said: "This is extreme noise and it's causing us harm." The owners of the pub have 21 days to appeal.
Severe disruption: M4 Wiltshire eastbound
M4 Wiltshire eastbound severe disruption, after J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Wiltshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound after J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of a broken down vehicle.
Chain ferry resumes crossings after crewman injured
The Isle of Wight's chain ferry has resumed operations after a crew member was injured on board yesterday.
Isle of Wight Council said the 37-year-old man was hurt while investigating an issue in the engine room.
The man was airlifted to hospital in Southampton after being removed from the vessel by fire and coastguard crews.
Man pleads not guilty to murder
Car ferry 'tears yachts from moorings'
Five Berkshire shops fail vape test purchases
A test purchasing operation of nine local e-cigarette retailers in Berkshire resulted in five under age sales.
The operation, carried out by the Public Protection Partnership (PPP), which operates across Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Wokingham, saw five out of nine shop break the law by selling vaping liquids to an underage teenager.
Trading Standards will now work with the shops to make them aware of the law, before undertaking further unannounced checks and taking potential legal action.
Men only vicar job advert 'misogynistic'
Axe used during attempted robbery in Grove
Three people have been arrested after an attempted robbery that involved an axe and a long-bladed weapon in Grove.
It happened at the Premier Store in Saville Way on Monday at about 20:35.
A group went into the store and demanded money. One was holding an axe and hit the counter with it a number of times.
Another was holding a long-bladed weapon, which may have been a knife, police said. They then left the store without taking anything.
A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested and released under investigation.
Work resumes on Titanic II project
