South Live: Thursday 27 September

Two men have been charged after dozens of scented candles were stolen from a shop.

Police say around 90 of the Yankee Candles-brand items were taken from Clinton Cards in Stone, Staffordshire, yesterday afternoon.

The two men, both from Portsmouth, have been charged with theft and are due to appear before magistrates next month.

Police have not confirmed if sniffer dogs helped track them down.