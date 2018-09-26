South Live: Wednesday 26 September
Ferry 'quieter' after remedial work
Work to reduce noise levels on the problem-hit chain ferry at Cowes is working, according to Isle of Wight Council.
A rubber "shoe" and mesh mat were installed at West Cowes to cut the noise of the ramp when it touched the slipway.
Since launching in May 2017, Floating Bridge Number 6 has run aground, broken down and remains unable to operate during certain tidal conditions.
Council leader Dave Stewart said the reduction in noise was "certainly good news for our neighbours".
The council said finding a way to allow the ferry to operate in all tides was the last "major technical problem" that needed to be overcome.
Severe accident: A40 Oxfordshire eastbound
A40 Oxfordshire eastbound severe accident, from A420 to A40.
A40 Oxfordshire - A40 London Road in Risinghurst blocked and delays eastbound from the A420 junction to Thornhill Park And Ride, because of an accident involving van and a car.
City council considers creating energy firm
Southampton City Council is trying to tackle fuel poverty by setting up its own energy firm.
Citizen Energy will operate not-for-profit and provide energy from green sources.
Meanwhile, a controversial decision to scrap Portsmouth's energy company - Victory Energy - will be re-examined, after the city council's Lib Dem cabinet believed it wouldn't be financially viable.
Former Portsmouth leader Conservative Donna Jones has successfully demanded a re-think.
Weather: A chilly start leading to a fine day
We'll be bringing you updates from across the region throughout the day.