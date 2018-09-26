South Live: Wednesday 26 September

Isle of Wight Council Copyright: Isle of Wight Council

Work to reduce noise levels on the problem-hit chain ferry at Cowes is working, according to Isle of Wight Council.

A rubber "shoe" and mesh mat were installed at West Cowes to cut the noise of the ramp when it touched the slipway.

Since launching in May 2017, Floating Bridge Number 6 has run aground, broken down and remains unable to operate during certain tidal conditions.

Council leader Dave Stewart said the reduction in noise was "certainly good news for our neighbours".

The council said finding a way to allow the ferry to operate in all tides was the last "major technical problem" that needed to be overcome.