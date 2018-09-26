South of England

South Live: Wednesday 26 September

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 26 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Ferry 'quieter' after remedial work

    Cowes Floating Bridge Number 6
    Copyright: Isle of Wight Council

    Work to reduce noise levels on the problem-hit chain ferry at Cowes is working, according to Isle of Wight Council.

    A rubber "shoe" and mesh mat were installed at West Cowes to cut the noise of the ramp when it touched the slipway.

    Since launching in May 2017, Floating Bridge Number 6 has run aground, broken down and remains unable to operate during certain tidal conditions.

    Council leader Dave Stewart said the reduction in noise was "certainly good news for our neighbours".

    The council said finding a way to allow the ferry to operate in all tides was the last "major technical problem" that needed to be overcome.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A40 Oxfordshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A40 Oxfordshire eastbound severe accident, from A420 to A40.

    A40 Oxfordshire - A40 London Road in Risinghurst blocked and delays eastbound from the A420 junction to Thornhill Park And Ride, because of an accident involving van and a car.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. City council considers creating energy firm

    Southampton City Council is trying to tackle fuel poverty by setting up its own energy firm.

    Citizen Energy will operate not-for-profit and provide energy from green sources.

    Meanwhile, a controversial decision to scrap Portsmouth's energy company - Victory Energy - will be re-examined, after the city council's Lib Dem cabinet believed it wouldn't be financially viable.

    Former Portsmouth leader Conservative Donna Jones has successfully demanded a re-think.

  5. Weather: A chilly start leading to a fine day

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for South of England on Wednesday 26 September 2018

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Wednesday morning.

    We'll be bringing you updates from across the region throughout the day.

