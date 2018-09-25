South Live: Tuesday 25 September
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 25 September
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe accident: M275 Hampshire northbound
M275 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from Tipner Lane to M27 interchange.
M275 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M275 northbound from Tipner Lane to M27, Portsmouth, because of an accident. Congestion to Rudmore Roundabout.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J14 for to J13 for M27.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 northbound from J14, M27 interchange to J13, M27 (Chandlers Ford), because of an accident involving three vehicles.
Dorset travel latest: A3049 rad closure in Poole due to crash
BBC News Travel
M27 delays continue in rush hour
BBC News Travel
Hampshire travel latest: A3090 delays at Winchester
BBC News Travel
A40 congestion near Oxford
BBC News Travel
Hampshire travel latest: Disruption in Morestead
BBC News Travel
Hampshire travel latest: Long delay on M27 at Fareham
BBC News Travel
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live on Tuesday 25 September.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.