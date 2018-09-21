South of England

South Live: Friday 21 September

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 21 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Motorcyclist, 18, seriously injured in crash with van in Waterlooville

    A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a van in Hampshire.

    It happened on College Road in Crookhorn, Waterlooville yesterday afternoon.

    The 18-year-old injured woman was flown by air ambulance to hospital.

    Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

  2. Weather outlook: Windy with sunshine and showers

    David Braine

    Weather Forecaster

    Video content

    Video caption: BBC Weather for the south of England on 21 September 2018
Back to top