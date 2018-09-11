South of England

South Live: Tuesday 11 September

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 11 September

Deaf club helps isolated children

Portsmouth deaf club helps isolated children
Meet the deaf mother who made sure her son, who is also deaf, had "billions of friends".

Officials meet to discuss 'chaotic' roadworks

Officials from Dorset County Council are to meet this morning to discuss the controversial roadworks on the A338.

Residents, commuters, businesses and local MP Conor Burns have described the impact of road widening work between Blackwater and Cooper Dean in Bournemouth as "chaotic" and have reported being stuck in jams for hours.

Bournemouth Borough council have said people were given plenty of warning and in the long run there will be major improvements.

Staff working for Dorset Highways will discuss how the first week of work has gone at 08:00 BST this morning.

A cloudy but sticky day

Sara Thornton is smiling, but it's not going to be the nicest day today.

Here's your weather forecast for today.

Good morning

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has contraversially revealed she smashed her children's iPads after they broke her rules about screen time.

What she didn't tell you was that they were spending so much time looking at the local news, sport, weather and travel on South Live throughout the week. They're obsessed.

We do hope you do the same in joining us throughout the day, and don't let your tablet out of your sight!

