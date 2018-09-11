South Live: Tuesday 11 September

Officials from Dorset County Council are to meet this morning to discuss the controversial roadworks on the A338.

Residents, commuters, businesses and local MP Conor Burns have described the impact of road widening work between Blackwater and Cooper Dean in Bournemouth as "chaotic" and have reported being stuck in jams for hours.

Bournemouth Borough council have said people were given plenty of warning and in the long run there will be major improvements.

Staff working for Dorset Highways will discuss how the first week of work has gone at 08:00 BST this morning.