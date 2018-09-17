South Live: Monday 17 September
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 17 September
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Red Funnel makes green pledges
The Solent ferry operator Red Funnel has launched a new environmental strategy and re-branded one of its ships Green Funnel.
The company has pledged to work to remove all single use plastics and coffee cups as well well as trialing a cleaner type of fuel.
It will encourage drivers to switch off engines while waiting to board and drivers using electric vehicles will be offered a discount.
Mum's fight to keep Southampton respite service open
The mother of a man with a rare genetic disorder has spoken of the value of respite centres after campaigning to keep one open in Southampton.
The Kentish Road centre in Southampton, which Lisa Stead's son Harrison attended, closed in November 2017 due to budget cuts. Since the BBC investigation began, Southampton City Council has reversed its decision and reopened Kentish Road, but only at weekends.
See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday at 19:30 BST.
Biker dies after crash with van
The crash happened in Dorchester on Friday and the man died in hospital on Sunday.Read more
Windsor security measures set for expansion
Plans to expand anti-terror barriers around one of Berkshire's most popular tourist attractions will be discussed by Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Thames Valley Police tonight.
Temporary barriers were installed in March 2017 after a car was used to run down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.
Additional sites have since been identified as potential targets in a police review of the town's risk areas.
The council has so far agreed to commit £942,000 towards the project, while TVP has committed £250,000.
Ferry bad week for boat
The Sandbanks to Shell Bay Ferry Service remains suspended.
The ferry was withdrawn from service on Wednesday morning when it suffered a main hydraulic drive motor failure. Operators are hoping to resume the service by the middle of this week.
Weather: Cloudy at first today, but brightening up later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
A cloudy start with a few patches of drizzle here and there.
Through the morning, skies will brighten with some pleasant spells of afternoon sunshine developing, and a strengthening breeze. Highs of 22C (72F).
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.