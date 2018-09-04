South Live: Tuesday 4 September

Oxford Diocese

The Bishop of Reading has announced he will retire next year, as he reaches 65.

The Right Reverend Andrew Proud says his last official engagement will take place on Easter Sunday next year.

In a letter to clergy and parishioners , Bishop Andrew wrote that he feels a deep sense of gratitude, saying: "It has been such a joy to ordain deacons and priests and see them grow and move on, and to have had the privilege of baptising and confirming so many."

Prior to becoming Bishop of Reading in 2011, he was consecrated Bishop of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa in 2007.

Details of the appointment of Bishop Andrew's successor will be announced later this year.