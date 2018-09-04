South Live: Tuesday 4 September
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 4 September
Tuesday's weather
Dan Downs hasn't put a downer on our weather prospects today.
It might well be a cloudy start, but get those prescription sunglasses out in the afternoon.
Bishop of Reading to retire
The Bishop of Reading has announced he will retire next year, as he reaches 65.
The Right Reverend Andrew Proud says his last official engagement will take place on Easter Sunday next year.
In a letter to clergy and parishioners, Bishop Andrew wrote that he feels a deep sense of gratitude, saying: "It has been such a joy to ordain deacons and priests and see them grow and move on, and to have had the privilege of baptising and confirming so many."
Prior to becoming Bishop of Reading in 2011, he was consecrated Bishop of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa in 2007.
Details of the appointment of Bishop Andrew's successor will be announced later this year.
Broad Street gets sinking feeling... again
A sinkhole has opened up in Oxford City centre, causing traffic chaos this morning.
The road was closed overnight - disrupting buses which had been using the road as the main diversion route to avoid St Giles' Fair.
Oxford City Council is working to repair the sinkhole, which is the second to affect the road this year.
Good morning
The BBC hawk of local news is circling above the South, looking to swoop down and poach some important local information to bring back to its baby news-hawks across the region.
We will be here with the latest until 18:00, along with a smattering of sport, travel and weather.
Hopefully you will join us.