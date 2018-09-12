South of England

South Live: Wednesday 12 September

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 12 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Family pays tribute to murdered mum

    The family of Kylie Dembrey, who was found stabbed in Berkshire, have paid tribute to her.

    The 28-year-old mother-of-two died after she was found injured in a home in Blossom Lane, Theale, in the early hours of last Thursday.

    Kylie Dembrey
    Copyright: Family handout

    In a statement her family said: "She had a big personality and our lives will not be the same without her.

    “Kylie faced challenges in her life, but she overcame them with her sassiness and sense of humour.

    “We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her.”

    Mark Sinclair, 30, of Theale, has beencharged with her murder.

  2. Wednesday's weather forecast: A cooler day

    Cloud and patchy light rain will tend to clear south through this morning, leaving it dry with spells of sunshine developing.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).

    Video content

    Video caption: A cooler today with cloud and patchy light rain clearing to sunny spells.
Back to top