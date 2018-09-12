South Live: Wednesday 12 September

The family of Kylie Dembrey, who was found stabbed in Berkshire, have paid tribute to her.

The 28-year-old mother-of-two died after she was found injured in a home in Blossom Lane, Theale, in the early hours of last Thursday.

Family handout Copyright: Family handout

In a statement her family said: "She had a big personality and our lives will not be the same without her.

“Kylie faced challenges in her life, but she overcame them with her sassiness and sense of humour.

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her.”

Mark Sinclair, 30, of Theale, has beencharged with her murder.