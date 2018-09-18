South Live: Tuesday 18 September

House prices have risen to more than 16 times average earnings in Oxford to make the city the least affordable for housing in the UK.

Oxford City Council figures show a private tenant spends on average 56% of their income on rent.

The prices have caused one couple to leave the city for Liverpool, despite one of them earning a doctor's salary.

Tom Scott says Liverpool offers him and his wife Emma much better value for money.

Private landlords have come under criticism for "house blocking", but Liz Hodkinson said: "They could buy them if they want to, it's an open market. Anyone can buy them if they can afford them."