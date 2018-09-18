South Live: Tuesday 18 September
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 18 September
Councils overrule film ratings body
Ian Youngs
Arts reporter
Eight local authorities downgrade the rating for the documentary A Northern Soul from a 15 to a 12A.Read more
House prices in Oxford least affordable in UK
House prices have risen to more than 16 times average earnings in Oxford to make the city the least affordable for housing in the UK.
Oxford City Council figures show a private tenant spends on average 56% of their income on rent.
The prices have caused one couple to leave the city for Liverpool, despite one of them earning a doctor's salary.
Tom Scott says Liverpool offers him and his wife Emma much better value for money.
Private landlords have come under criticism for "house blocking", but Liz Hodkinson said: "They could buy them if they want to, it's an open market. Anyone can buy them if they can afford them."
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, between J2 for A326 Romsey and J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound between J2, A326 (Romsey) and J3, M271 (Southampton Docks), because of an accident.
Hiding my psychosis for 10 years
Luke Watkins first experienced psychosis at 12 years old - he didn't talk about it for a decade.Read more
Clean air zone consultation approved in Slough
Plans to consult on a new clean air zone have been approved by Slough Borough Council.
Councillors have approved a new low emission strategy, which may eventually see emission standards set for taxis, buses and coaches.
Rob Anderson, Slough council's cabinet member for the environment, said electric vehicles were "much more cheaper to run" than conventional cars.
He added: "We have got five areas in the town mostly areas close the major roads and the M4, which are showing levels above what is permissible and we know that affects about 2,000 properties."
Boy, 10, forced to leave school because of bullies
A 10-year-old from West Berkshire who had to move schools to avoid bullying has raised more than £3,000 for the charity who gave him counselling.
Euan Dalgardo, who was verbally and physically targeted by fellow pupils, was helped by the Thames Valley charity SAFE.
This youngster walked 121 miles to raise money for the charity to help other young people in the same situation.
His mum, Rachel, says Euan is now in a much better position as a result of their help.
