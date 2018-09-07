South of England

South Live: Friday 7 September

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 7 September

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J9 for A3051 Park Gate Interchange Segensworth to J10 for A32 Wickham Road.

M27 Hampshire - Two lanes blocked and heavy traffic on M27 eastbound from J9, A3051 (Segensworth) to J10, A32 (Wickham), because of an accident earlier on.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Personal plans for Portsmouth's rough sleepers

Portsmouth City Council has come up with a new idea to get rough sleepers off the streets.

Individuals will get a personal action plan which covers their debt, addictions and health issues.

There are thought to be more than 40 rough sleepers in the city - a 10% increase from the previous year.

Rough sleeper
PA

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

