South Live: Thursday 6 September

Leading astronomer donates prize winnings

One of the UK's leading female astronomers is to donate her £2.3m winnings from a major science prize she was awarded.

The sum will go to fund women, under-represented ethnic minority and refugee students to become physics researchers.

Prof Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell - a visiting professor at Oxford University's dept of Physics - has been awarded a Breakthrough Prize for the discovery of radio pulsars.

This was also the subject of the physics Nobel in 1974, but her male collaborators received the award.

More farmers need financial help

There has been a 48% increase in the number of farmers needing financial support, according to an Oxford-based charity.

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) said 145 people needed help during June and July this year compared with 90 people 12 months ago.

RABI helps working farmers and their dependants with grants of around £2m a year when their finances become difficult.

Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J10 for A32 Wickham Road to J9 for A3051 Park Gate Interchange Segensworth.

M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M27 westbound from J10, A32 (Wickham) to J9, A3051 (Segensworth), because of a broken down vehicle.

Weather: Bright start, a few showers later

Bee Tucker

BBC Weather

It will be a cooler, fresher day than yesterday. Increasing cloud could bring a few showers later.

Theme park bereavement therapy offered

A charity is providing theme park tickets to families who have lost a loved one.

The Courage Foundation, which is based in Hampshire, says it allows families to have fun, make new memories and "know they can get through".

The charity was set up by Ruth and Tony Palmer who visited a theme park after the death of one of their children.

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live this Thursday.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel, weather and sport until 18:00.

