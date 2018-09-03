South of England

South Live: Monday 3 September

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 3 September

Mother's plea for festival drugs testing

This summer several UK festivals have hired the services of a drug safety organisation to allow people to test their drugs before they take them.

At the Boomtown festival near Winchester, scientists from The Loop tested more than a thousand drug samples and offered practical advice.

Campaigners believe the project saves lives and similar schemes should be more widely available.

Wendy Teasdill's daughter died after taking ketamine at the Boomtown festival

