South Live: Friday 24 August
- Updates from Friday 24 August
Planning appeal costs nearly £1.4m
Legal costs at planning appeals is costing nearly £1.4m in Oxfordshire.
BBC Radio Oxford has discovered the cash has been paid out by councils in the past four years and say it's often spent on lawyers defending planning decisions.
South Oxfordshire District Council has spent nearly £250,000 since April.
Adrian Lloyd from Wallingford Town Council says his area is seeing developers build where they want, with no infrastructure being put in place.
The local authority does not yet have a local plan.
Serious injuries after bus incident
A 17-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a bus in Reading.
She was hit on Vastern Road yesterday afternoon, near the railway station where thousands of youngsters have been arriving for this weekends Reading Festival.
South Central Ambulance Service says the teenager is being treated for a serious head injury at the John Radcliffe in Oxford.
Basingstoke cryptocurrency trader making millions
People from around the world have made millions of pounds after copying a trader from Basingstoke.
Jay Nemesis exchanges cryptocurrency, which is a digital asset than be used to make secure transactions.
Mr Nemesis says it can be used by people of all backgrounds to make money.
He said he made about $10m profit for his copiers last year.
The life of a police call handler
You'd be surprised by what some people think is an emergency, but Thames Valley has revealed what reasons some people dial 999.
The force received a call from a person complaining a lorry was parked on their street.
Other calls the force has received include people complaining over wrong takeaway orders and buses being delayed.
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, from J15 for M4 to J16 for M40.
M25 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J15 M4 to J16 M40, because of a broken down vehicle.
Helicopter rescues swimmer stuck on rock
The woman had been swimming under a cliff arch when she was swept onto a ledge.Read more
