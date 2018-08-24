South Live: Friday 24 August

Legal costs at planning appeals is costing nearly £1.4m in Oxfordshire.

BBC Radio Oxford has discovered the cash has been paid out by councils in the past four years and say it's often spent on lawyers defending planning decisions.

South Oxfordshire District Council has spent nearly £250,000 since April.

Adrian Lloyd from Wallingford Town Council says his area is seeing developers build where they want, with no infrastructure being put in place.

The local authority does not yet have a local plan.