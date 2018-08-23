South Live: Thursday 23 August
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 23 August
24 hour wait for an ambulance
People in the South who dial 999 have had to wait - in some cases - nearly a day for an ambulance.
A BBC investigation has revealed one patient who called South Central Ambulance Service with a breathing problem was left waiting for more than 24 hours.
The service told us it was concerning some patients experienced a delay but, sometimes, higher category calls must take priority.
It said if a patient was left waiting, it made welfare calls to them on a regular basis.
