South Live: Wednesday 22 August
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 22 August
Navy rescues baby pigeon stowaways
The chicks were found by a crewman who heard them tweeting on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.Read more
Motorbike death tribute to 'amazing' man
Shaun Holmes, 42, died following a collision on a road in Bracknell, Berkshire.Read more
Stowaway 'carrier' pigeons rescued by HMS Queen Elizabeth crew
Two baby pigeons who stowed away onboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth have been flown back ashore to be looked after by the RSPCA.
The chicks were discovered in a hidden nest on Britain's biggest warship soon after it left Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday.
The pair have been named F-35 and Lightning after the fighter jets which are to be tested during the ship's deployment to the USA.
A navy spokesman said: "The fluffy pair, estimated to be around 10 days old, were found huddled together by a sailor who heard tweeting coming from a remote ledge high up on one of the ship's boat decks."
Leaflet drop in teen murder probe
Police are carrying out a leaflet drop close to where the 13-year-old's body was found four weeks ago.Read more
Murder inquiry after body found in flat
Officers find the body of a 29-year-old man after being called to a flat in Fareham.Read more
Attempted murder charge over assault
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.
M3 Hampshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M3 southbound at J4, A331 (Camberley), because of an accident involving car and van. Congestion to around four miles before J4 (Camberley). Travel time is 40 minutes.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire,Dorset,Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.