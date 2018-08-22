South of England

South Live: Wednesday 22 August

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 22 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Stowaway 'carrier' pigeons rescued by HMS Queen Elizabeth crew

Two baby pigeons who stowed away onboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth have been flown back ashore to be looked after by the RSPCA.

The chicks were discovered in a hidden nest on Britain's biggest warship soon after it left Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday.

Rescued pigeons
PA
Pigeons
PA

The pair have been named F-35 and Lightning after the fighter jets which are to be tested during the ship's deployment to the USA.

A navy spokesman said: "The fluffy pair, estimated to be around 10 days old, were found huddled together by a sailor who heard tweeting coming from a remote ledge high up on one of the ship's boat decks."

Leaflet drop in teen murder probe

Lucy McHugh

Police are carrying out a leaflet drop close to where the 13-year-old's body was found four weeks ago.

Read more

Attempted murder charge over assault

Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.

M3 Hampshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M3 southbound at J4, A331 (Camberley), because of an accident involving car and van. Congestion to around four miles before J4 (Camberley). Travel time is 40 minutes.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire,Dorset,Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

