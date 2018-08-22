South Live: Wednesday 22 August

Two baby pigeons who stowed away onboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth have been flown back ashore to be looked after by the RSPCA.

The chicks were discovered in a hidden nest on Britain's biggest warship soon after it left Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday.

The pair have been named F-35 and Lightning after the fighter jets which are to be tested during the ship's deployment to the USA.

A navy spokesman said: "The fluffy pair, estimated to be around 10 days old, were found huddled together by a sailor who heard tweeting coming from a remote ledge high up on one of the ship's boat decks."