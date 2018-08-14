South Live: Tuesday 14 August
Christchurch Borough Council 'accepts it will be abolished'
A council that was refused permission to appeal against a High Court ruling over the merger of authorities in Dorset has said it must now accept the council will be scrapped.
Christchurch Borough Council formally opposed plans to replace the county's nine councils with two unitary authorities.
It had applied for leave to appeal after its challenge to the plans was rejected at the High Court earlier this month.
The council said its legal costs would total £100,000.
It said it had since agreed not to submit an appeal to the Court of Appeal following the refusal of its Judicial Review application.
Batman...or woman...needed
370 officers take time off work due to mental health issues
A total of 370 police officer took time off work due to stress, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or anxiety in the past year.
Thames Valley Police Federation said the absences were due some officers "buckling" as a result of government funding cuts.
The federation said nationally there’s been a 55% rise in officers taking time out due to mental health issues in the past six years.
Chairman PC Craig O’Leary said: "There are fewer of us out there on the streets now and yet demand has increased. It’s placing a strain. It’s a perfect storm of the consequences of austerity."
Backlash over Thames Valley Police bike theft tweet
Thames Valley Police has been criticised over how it investigates bike thefts.
The force replied to an appeal by Timmy Mallett after the comedian tweeted to say his bike had been stolen in Maidenhead.
But the tweet backfired with user Phil Jackson saying: "My bike was stolen from Maidenhead train station - you guys were most definitely not 'on the case' then."
Another user added: "No offence to @TimmyMallett but this is what annoys people with the police. Unless you are a celebrity you feel like the bottom of the pile when you need them. Good luck Timmy."
