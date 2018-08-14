South Live: Tuesday 14 August

A council that was refused permission to appeal against a High Court ruling over the merger of authorities in Dorset has said it must now accept the council will be scrapped.

Christchurch Borough Council formally opposed plans to replace the county's nine councils with two unitary authorities.

It had applied for leave to appeal after its challenge to the plans was rejected at the High Court earlier this month.

The council said its legal costs would total £100,000.

It said it had since agreed not to submit an appeal to the Court of Appeal following the refusal of its Judicial Review application.