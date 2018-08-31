South Live: Friday 31 August
SWR rail workers hold three-day strike
Forest Green sign Morris & Worthington
'Ordnance' detonated in Solent
A controlled explosion involving suspected ordnance found by a fishing boat has been carried out in the Solent.
The object was discovered in the sea between Gosport and Fishbourne, Isle of Wight, yesterday morning, coastguards said.
Royal Navy bomb disposal teams carried out the detonation at the scene this afternoon.
South Western Railway strike 'rock solid'
The start of a three-day strike by workers on South Western Railway (SWR) has been "rock solid", their union has claimed.
The RMT (the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) began a walkout at midnight, which will last until the end of the weekend.
The dispute is over the future role of guards.
SWR said the network was "running well" and it had succeeded in delivering two-thirds of normal services.
Crossrail running £600m over budget
Thames Estuary 'vision' includes 1m jobs
Brand new Elizabeth Line depot opens
'Normal TfL fares' for Elizabeth Line
Mayor plans neighbourhood on tunnel site
Concerns over Crossrail as project nears completion
Tom Edwards
Transport correspondent, London
How art can improve the daily commute
Vincent Dowd
Arts reporter, BBC News
Reading Festival food for homeless
Derelict building collapses into street
Part of the wall of a derelict building has collapsed into a street in the centre of Southampton.
Firefighters were called to St Mary's Street at about 14:30 BST and spent two hours making the building safe.
No-one was injured, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Motorcyclist suffers 'life-threatening' injuries
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after colliding with a van in Southampton.
The crash happened at about 07:00 BST in Howard Road, police said.
The 35-year-old man, from Fair Oak, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.
The 49-year-old male van driver was uninjured.
Southampton's Stoneham Way set for improvement scheme
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Commuters in Southampton are set to face disruption as work is carried out on one of the city's major routes in a bid to ease congestion.
New traffic signals, which civic chiefs say the £700,000 scheme will improve traffic flow, will be installed on Stoneham Way, with work set to be completed just in time for Christmas.
Full, 24-hour closures of the road will start in late October and last for eight weeks. But the road, which is a major city entrance from the M27, will also be partially-closed overnights from September 17.
Analysis: Crossrail loses some of its lustre
Tom Edwards
Transport Correspondent, BBC London
I have lost count of the times that Crossrail executives said to me the project would be delivered "on time and on budget".
Today, with the news the £15bn project will be delayed by nine months, that disappeared in a puff of smoke, and there is no doubt this is a blow for Crossrail.
I'm told it wasn't one specific problem. There were issues with three different signalling systems and also delays to the station fit outs.
They simply ran out of time. This will also hit TfL's finances who were relying on Crossrail to increase their fare take.
This flagship project - the biggest construction project in Europe - just lost some of its lustre.
Full story
Oxford United's Gavin Whyte gets Northern Ireland call-up
BBC Sport
Oxford United winger Gavin Whyte has been called into the Northern Ireland senior panel for the team's two upcoming Nations League fixture against Bosnia & Herzegovina and the friendly against Israel.
The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has scored three times in five appearances for his new club, grabbing one in the league and two in the Carabao Cup.
Dorset's town criers go head-to-head
Dorset's town criers will battle it out in a special competition at the Dorset County Show this weekend.
Criers from 11 areas in the county will contest for the Stanley Mansbridge Perpetual Trophy.
Judges will be assessing the crier's "Home Cry", presentation and engagement and their volume and clarity.
Tourist coaches parking patrols to end
A scheme designed to stop tourist coaches waiting for passengers at the side of the road in Oxford will not be extended.
From May to August, a parking enforcement officer was patrolling St Giles and coach drivers faced a £70 fine if they stayed longer than five minutes.
The county council says the scheme has improved matters over the busy summer period but that it's no longer needed full-time.
Homebase stores to close as part of rescue plan
Homebase creditors have voted in favour of a rescue plan that will result in 42 stores closing.
The chief executive of Homebase said the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) would help turn the business around and return it to profitability.
In the South three stores will be closing as part of the plans:
Temporary home for church-goers after fire
A Church in Bournemouth which was destroyed by fire last week has been offered an alternative venue for worship this weekend.
Parishioners at Cranleigh Community Church in Southbourne will meet at St Saviours Anglican Church in Iford on Sunday afternoon.
Church leaders say they have been moved by all the support they have received following the blaze last weekend.
The fire service says it looks like an electrical appliance may be at fault.
Five things from Oxfordshire
Crossrail to miss December opening date
'Paedophile hunter' guilty of false claim
In Pictures: Bournemouh Air Festival
Some more shots of the action at the Bournemouth Air Festival. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to view the seafront displays continuing over the weekend.
Girl murder suspect jailed over password
Poole Bridge to shut for 'planned maintenance'
Poole's troubled lifting bridge is to close for a week, six weeks after it was shut for emergency repairs.
Borough of Poole Council said it was "planned maintenance" to keep the harbour's two bridges operating.
Poole Bridge will close for one week from Monday 24 September. It will be closed to all road traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians, from 07:00. During the closure the Twin Sails Bridge will be operating as normal and there will be no significant disruption to marine traffic.
The bridge reopened in January, seven months late, after it was closed for a £4.2m refit in September 2016. It has been closed on several occasions since.
BreakingLucy McHugh death: Man jailed over Facebook password non-disclosure
Peter Cooke
BBC South Today
A man has been jailed for withholding his Facebook password to detectives investigating the murder of a Southampton teenager.
Lucy McHugh, 13 was found stabbed to death in woodland in Southampton last month. Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an order under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act requiring him to disclose the Facebook password.
He was sentenced to 14 months in jail. Nicholson of no fixed address appeared by videolink at Southampton Crown Court.
Eddie Howe - 'We want to play our way'
BBC Sport
Bournemouth head to Chelsea unbeaten after recovering a two-goal deficit to draw against Everton last weekend.
And manage Eddie Howe is expecting another tough test against Maurizio Sarri's side who have started with three wins.
At his press conference, he said: "Chelsea have been very fluid, they're well coached and managed and we're expecting a tough game," he said.
"We've had good games against Chelsea and we've really enjoyed them. They've always been close and that should inspire the players. We have to show good defensive resolve this weekend, while also showing what we can do up the other end.
"I think we always want to play our way and the reality is that you sometimes get pegged back so you have to show a different side."
Wrexham v Aldershot Town
Oxford vineyard ready to sell wine
'Ruthless' driveway conman jailed
Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of Bournemouth Air Festival
Have a look at this remarkable cockpit footage of the Red Arrows's display at Bournemouth Air Festival.
Video courtesy of the RAF.