South Live: Thursday 30 August

- Updates from Thursday 30 August
Eighty tonnes of rubbish on fire at tip
Crews have spent the night tackling the blaze in the tipping hall of a recycling site.Read more
Lucy McHugh death: murder weapon search continues
Police have continued searching a stream near to where Southampton schoolgirl Lucy McHugh was last seen.
Teams have been hacking through undergrowth and river banks as they look for the murder weapon used to kill the teenager.
The 13-year-old was found stabbed to death in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre on 26 July.
Fire at Basingstoke recycling plant
Up to 50 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a recycling plant near Basingstoke.
Eighty tonnes of household waste caught fire at the site near Chineham last night. Fire crews have been using diggers to get to the source of the fire.
No-one has been hurt. Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene for most of the day.
