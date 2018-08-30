South of England

South Live: Thursday 30 August

Lucy McHugh death: murder weapon search continues

Police have continued searching a stream near to where Southampton schoolgirl Lucy McHugh was last seen.

Teams have been hacking through undergrowth and river banks as they look for the murder weapon used to kill the teenager.

The 13-year-old was found stabbed to death in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre on 26 July.

Police search
BBC

Fire at Basingstoke recycling plant

Up to 50 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a recycling plant near Basingstoke.

Eighty tonnes of household waste caught fire at the site near Chineham last night. Fire crews have been using diggers to get to the source of the fire.

No-one has been hurt. Firefighters are expected to stay at the scene for most of the day.

Good morning

Welcome to BBC South Live on Thursday 30 August.

We'll bring you all the latest and breaking news stories from across the South, as they happen, until 18:00 BST.

