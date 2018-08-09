South Live: Thursday 9 August
- Updates from Thursday 9 August
Lost Sid James interview rediscovered
Armchair games for care home residents
Boomtown Fair opens a day early
Thousands of people are expected to arrive in Winchester over the coming days for the city's 10th annual Boomtown Fair.
For the first time in the event's history, the gates opened a day early to help stagger arrivals.
The festival has been dogged by problems in recent years, with a number of drug-related deaths and complaints about traffic congestion and long entry queues.
Organiser Anna Wade said: "We've reassessed pretty much every single element of the festival operation to make sure everything is as robust as possible."
Youth offender inmates end roof protest
Boomtown: From Bristol to bigtime - how festival began in the West
Boomtown Festival gets underway in Winchester today, but did you know it started life in Bristol.
It was the brainchild of two men and was initially hosted in a field in the Forest of Dean.
The "town set" - part of the festival - is still hand-built in Bristol every year.
This year Boomtown celebrates its 10th birthday.
Blaze destroys three homes in terrace
Arrest over cyclist woodland rape
Parking reforms at Henley hospital after patients complain
Parking at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley-on-Thames is set to be reformed after patients complained they were being issued random tickets.
NHS Property Services will look at a new way of operating the site.
Councillor Ian Reissmann said people have found the current parking set up very frustrating.
"I feel a lot of sympathy for those who are genuine patients at the hospital who need to use the services and then end up with a parking ticket and having to pay a fine" he said.
Scrubland fire in Yateley
Firefighters have been tackling a fire the size of about 13 football pitches in Yateley.
Crews were called to Eversley Road at 17:45 on Wednesday where they found two hectares of scrubland alight.
At it's height 30 firefighters from Hampshire, Berkshire and Surrey were fighting the flames.
Appeal after serious collision near Minster Lovell
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash near Minster Lovell that left three people seriously injured.
A silver Vauxhall Vectra was involved in a head-on collision with a blue Ford Focus just after 16:00 BST on 1 August on Burford Road.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a 48-year-old man, and a 61-year-old woman driving the Ford, were taken to hospital.
A 58-year-old passenger in the Ford also sustained serious injuries.
