South Live: Thursday 9 August

Thousands of people are expected to arrive in Winchester over the coming days for the city's 10th annual Boomtown Fair.

For the first time in the event's history, the gates opened a day early to help stagger arrivals.

The festival has been dogged by problems in recent years, with a number of drug-related deaths and complaints about traffic congestion and long entry queues.

Organiser Anna Wade said: "We've reassessed pretty much every single element of the festival operation to make sure everything is as robust as possible."