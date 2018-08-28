South of England

South Live: Tuesday 28 August

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 28 August

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Missing woman from Reading found

Council to debate future of miniature railway

Poole Borough Council is planning to spend £350,000 to reopen a popular miniature railway in Poole Park.

The attraction closed in June when the local authority terminated its contract with the operators after several derailments and an exodus of volunteers.

Cllr John Rampton, the council's cabinet member for Environment, said the plan is to make the railway profitable again.

The council is due to debate if Poole Borough Council should borrow the money needed to allow the line to reopen next year.

Miniature train
BBC
The attraction was established in 1949

Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, from J8A for A418 to J9 for A34.

M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M40 northbound from J8a, A418 (Oxford) to J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.

M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J4, A331 (Camberley), because of an accident.

Train disruption due to engineering works

Commuters can expect disruption in West Berkshire this week with the line between Theale and Pewsey closed until Thursday.

Trains will not be able to access Newbury or London from places such as Hungerford and Thatcham.

James Davies, of Great Western Railway, said the reason for the closure was due to more engineering work on the line.

A replacement bus service will be in place.

Train
PA
Bus replacement services will be available for passengers

Appeal for missing woman

Reading Festival sewage used to produce electricity

Chris Browning

BBC Radio Berkshire

Reading Festival has come and gone for another year, but Thames Water is still making the most of the emissions from the festival, turning all the sewage from campers and visitors into energy.

Once the lost mobile phones have been pulled out of it, 750,000 litres of waste will be turned into a substance called sludge.

The gases the sludge will produce will then be used to make electricity.

Lee Irving from Thames Water says the whole process helps to power Reading Sewage Works

Portable toilets
Getty Images

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to South Live.

We may be entering the last week of the school holidays for many, but don't worry we will have all the latest news updates for you until 18:00 BST

