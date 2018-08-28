South Live: Tuesday 28 August

Poole Borough Council is planning to spend £350,000 to reopen a popular miniature railway in Poole Park.

The attraction closed in June when the local authority terminated its contract with the operators after several derailments and an exodus of volunteers.

Cllr John Rampton, the council's cabinet member for Environment, said the plan is to make the railway profitable again.

The council is due to debate if Poole Borough Council should borrow the money needed to allow the line to reopen next year.