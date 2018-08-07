South Live: Tuesday 7 August

Nine local councils in Dorset have said they are "delighted but unsurprised" after a legal challenge by Christchurch council to stop the county's authorities merging failed.

Plans to replace nine councils with two unitary authorities were approved by the then Local Government Minister Sajid Javid in February, but Christchurch Borough Council objected to it, saying the government had acted beyond its powers.

A statement issues on behalf of eight district councils and Dorset County Council said "excellent progress" was being made towards creating the two new councils.

It added: "We hope Christchurch Borough Council accept the judgement, and fully take part in planning for and making decisions about the new council".