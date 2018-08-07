South Live: Tuesday 7 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 7 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Tilehurst fire out
Dorset councils 'delighted' by failed merger challenge
Nine local councils in Dorset have said they are "delighted but unsurprised" after a legal challenge by Christchurch council to stop the county's authorities merging failed.
Plans to replace nine councils with two unitary authorities were approved by the then Local Government Minister Sajid Javid in February, but Christchurch Borough Council objected to it, saying the government had acted beyond its powers.
A statement issues on behalf of eight district councils and Dorset County Council said "excellent progress" was being made towards creating the two new councils.
It added: "We hope Christchurch Borough Council accept the judgement, and fully take part in planning for and making decisions about the new council".
CCTV shows stabbed teen outside shop
Poo museum to open exhibition in loo
The museum aims to renovate a 19th Century fort and turn it into a centre dedicated to excrement.Read more
Dramatic footage shows Tilehurst fire spread to cars
Joe Campbell
BBC South Today
A fire has damaged cars after breaking out in Tilehurst, Berkshire, this afternoon.
The fire appears to have broken out in a shipping container to the rear of a hardware store, and smoke could be seen billowing from a mile away.
The fire quickly spread to cars at a nearby car park, and three pumps from three fire stations were able to bring the fire under control.
Investigators are now on School Road in the town looking at what the cause might have been, but nearby Norcott road remains closed and buses are on diversion.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue (RFRBS) has advised people to avoid the area wherever possible and shut windows and doors if you live nearby.
Exhibition explores benefits of bacteria
Bacteria World has 55 exhibits, including a 92ft (28m) long inflatable E.coli sculpture.Read more
QPR loan winger Wheeler to Pompey
Championship side Queens Park Rangers loan winger David Wheeler to Portsmouth for the season.Read more
Man arrested over firearm threat
Searches for the suspected gun and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out by police.Read more
Council's High Court bid over merger fails
The county's nine councils are due to be replaced by two unitary authorities in April.Read more
Wokingham burst pipe: One road now without water
One road remains without water after a burst pipe in Wokingham earlier.
Thames Water has said water supplies have returned to the majority of areas around Church Road, Woodley, which had previously been without water this morning.
The firm said it is still working to repair the pipe, and expect the repair work to continue throughout the afternoon.
High Tree Drive in Earley is the only road without water, although residents there have been supplied with bottled water and tanker is also on site for these residents.
Severe accident: A352 Dorset both ways
A352 Dorset both ways severe accident, from A351 to B3070.
A352 Dorset - A352 in Wareham closed in both directions from The Purbeck School to Holmsbridge House, because of an accident involving.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lerma to have medical at Bournemouth
Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma will have a medical at Bournemouth on Tuesday ahead of a club record £25m move, reports BBC Radio Solent.Read more
Five crews required to put out field fire
A "rapidly spreading" field fire required five different crews to help tackle it, according to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters from Bicester, Kidlington and Oxford supported by special appliances from Wheatley and Maidenhead, tackled a field on fire at Ashgove Farm, Ardley, next to the main Chiltern Rail line to London.
They were able to extinguish the fire, which started accidentally, after it spread through a two-acre field that was being harvested.
Due to the smoke, trains on the neighbouring train line were cautioned, but the fire service has said it does not expect the fire to start again.
Woman threatened with 'firearm' in Poole
A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a firearm in Poole.
Dorset Police were called to Belben Road in the town at yesterday evening after reports of a man having a gun and threatening a woman with it.
A 24-year-old man from Poole was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
The man and woman were both known to each other. No one was injured during the incident, and the force said it is unclear whether the gun was real or an air weapon.
Dorset council merger challenge refused
Christchurch council’s legal challenge to block its merger with Bournemouth and Poole authorities has been refused by the High Court.
The council claimed that the Secretary of State had acted beyond his powers in passing the legislation to allow reorganisation to go ahead, and undertook a judicial review into the decision.
Under the plans, Dorset's nine councils would be merged into two unitary authorities.
Cllr David Flagg, Leader of Christchurch Borough Council, said he was "disappointed" by the judgement and added the authority would consider whether an appeal to the Court of Appeal would be appropriate.
Search on for Timmy Mallett's bike
The TV personality had just completed a charity ride across Europe when it was apparently stolen.Read more
Woodley Thames water leak 'fixed'
Water has been returned to all but 50 properties which were affected by the burst pipe in Wokingham, Thames Water had said.
Areas of Woodley and Lower Earley were affected by a burst pipe this mornbing, with dozens reporting a loss of water.
The utility company said it hoped to get the remaining properties back in supply asap, but will provide bottled water if needed.
Sunset years
Thank you to Keith Tudor for this wonderful picture of yesterday's sunset, from Mayflower Park, Southampton.
You can send us some great snaps of your local area on the Weather Watchers website.
Water leak reported in Reading
A water leak is currently affecting water supply around the Woodley and Lower Earley areas of Wokingham.
A main pipe is thought to be causing the problem around Church Road, affecting homes in the area.
Thames Water have said they are "working to re-route water" around the network to "improve the pressure while we carry out the repairs".
The company say they have recieved 86 calls from customers with no water, and apologised to them as a result of the leak.
It also said that it was unlikely that bottled water stations should be used.
'Website issues' delay consultation for 5,200 homes
Eastleigh Borough Council has extended the consultation period for its plan to build 5,200 homes until midnight on Wednesday, following issues with its website.
As a result of the internet problems, 16 people had their submissions interrupted over the weekend and another 500 cases remain open.
Eastleigh Borough Council says without the plans the Borough is at risk from development on unsuitable sites without funding for the infrastructure that's needed.
However, independent borough councillor for Bishopstoke, Gin Tinridge claimed the proposals "were about developers profits" rather than finding sustainable housing.
Man given broken jaw after street punch
A man in Witney was given a broken jaw and lost a tooth after being punched because of a driving disagreement.
At around 23:30 BST on 27 July, a man in his 50s was walking along The Leys park with friends when a white Vauxhall Corsa was driven past them at speed without its headlights on.
The car stopped and a group of men got out, at which point one of the victims tried to take a picture of the licence plate.
The man in his 50s was punched to the head.
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses.
Drug deaths 'worse than London'
Deaths related to drugs have risen across the South, according to an Office for National Statistics report.
In Portsmouth there were 83 deaths between 2015-2017, a number which has more than doubled since 2008.
Southampton, Bournemouth and the Isle of Wight have also all seen rises over the last 10 years, with 200 deaths across Hampshire in total.
In Reading, 44 people died from drug misuse, a rate higher than London's, with 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people compared with 4.8 in the capital and 6.4 nationally.
Meanwhile, 74 people died across Oxfordshire because of drugs, with 34 of those occurring in the south of the county.
There were 70 deaths in Dorset between the two years, with a high rate of 12.7 deaths per 100,000 people in Weymouth and Portland.
Tolpuddle Martyrs Tree named in top 10 list
A sycamore tree in Dorset has been named as one of the top 10 places in England that tell the country's history of power, protest and progress.
The Tolpuddle Martyrs Tree, in the village of Tolpuddle, was used as a meeting place by six farm labourers in 1834.
They're hailed as pioneers of the trade union movement, protesting over workers' rights and pay.
The group objected to their six shillings a week wage - the equivalent today of 30p.
Historic England said the tree had become an important symbol of liberty.
Rush hour is in full flow
Portland Hospital beds shut ahead of NHS shake-up
Community beds at a Dorset hospital have officially closed ahead of a planned shake-up of NHS services.
The last patient at Portland Hospital was released home on Friday and no new patients are being admitted.
The beds have moved to Westhaven in Weymouth.
The changes are part of the reorganisation of the county's services which currently face judicial review.
Tuesday's weather
Emily Wood is standing in front of sunshine.
Good news, surely?
Sail off into the sunset...
Thank you to all of you who have sent us lovely pictures of yesterday's sunset on our Weather Watchers site.
Christchurch and East Dorset Councils have been trying to steal everyone's thunder (which seems the incorrect phrase) with this gorgeous picture from Mudeford.
Good morning to you
This was the sight last night in Andover, Hampshire, taken by a weather watcher, Marie O'Sullivan.
You know what 'they' say: Red sky at night, shepherd's delight.
Let's hope for a lovely day in the south.
We will be bringing you the latest local news, sport, weather and travel until 18:00 today.