South Live: Friday 3 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 3 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Lampard makes winning start as Derby boss
Adam Williams
BBC Sport at Madejski Stadium
Frank Lampard makes a winning start in football management as his Derby side dramatically snatched victory at Reading.Read more
Good evening
Thanks for joining BBC South Live today.
The service will resume at 08:00 on Monday. We look forward to welcoming you then.
Have a good weekend.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, between J4A for A327 and J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - M3 partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound between J4a, A327 (Farnborough) and J5, A287 (Hook), because of an obstruction on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Pedestrian killed on dual carriageway
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A31 at Poulner Hill near Ringwood in Hampshire.
The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck last night by a Volkswagen Polo, police have said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident, which happened at about 21:45 BST on the westbound carriageway.
Cyclist raped in park by stranger
A cyclist has been raped in a Reading park after she stopped to look for a dropped earring, police have said.
The 20-year-old woman was attacked in Palmer Park on Tuesday night, some time between 23:00 and 03:00, detectives said.
A stranger "pulled her to the ground" and committed a number of sexual assaults before leaving in the direction of London Road.
Police have described the offender as black, aged in his 30s, about 6ft tall and bald.
Salvation Army feeds struggling families
Families in Reading, who are struggling to feed their children during the school holidays, are being helped by the Salvation Army.
The charity's lunch club runs until the end of August, but can only support up to 120 children and adults one day a week.
About 5,400 children in Reading are thought to use free school meals during term time.
Sports fans asked to help in murder inquiry
Football and cricket fans are being asked to help in the search for clues about the death of Southampton teenager Lucy McHugh.
Police will be at tonight's fixture at the Ageas Bowl and at tomorrow's Saints' friendly at St Mary's, handing out leaflets appealing for information.
Messages will also be displayed on the big screens at both events.
Detectives are looking for anyone who may have seen the 13-year-old between 09:00 on Wednesday 25 July, when she left home, and the following morning when her body was found.
Killer loses appeal over NHS damages
A woman with paranoid schizophrenia who killed her mother loses a claim over her failed NHS care.Read more
Music festival provides drug testing
Severe accident: A35 Dorset both ways
A35 Dorset both ways severe accident, at B3150 Stinsford Hill.
A35 Dorset - A35 in Stinsford blocked and queuing traffic at Stinsford Roundabout, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Congestion to Yellowham Hill in Troytown.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Teen stab death police search cemetery
The body of Lucy McHugh, 13, was found in a copse at Southampton Sports Centre.Read more
South Western Railway strike set to go ahead on Saturday
A fourth 24-hour strike over the role of guards on South Western Railway (SWR) will go ahead tomorrow.
The train operator said it still expected to run 70% of services despite the action.
Talks between SWR and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) failed to reach a resolution earlier this week.
The remaining strikes are scheduled for 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.
Severe disruption: A34 Oxfordshire southbound
A34 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, from A4185 to Bury Lane.
A34 Oxfordshire - A34 closed and queuing traffic southbound from the A4185 junction to West Ilsley Turn Off, because of a lorry fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Five things from Oxfordshire
A collection of stories and videos from Oxfordshire this week.Read more
Bestival kicks off but Chaka Demus pulls out
Bestival has begun at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.
Last week's Camp Bestival was cut short because of storms but fine weather is forecast for this weekend's event.
Headliners include Grace Jones, London Grammar and Chaka Khan.
A planned performance by Chaka Demus and Pliers has been cancelled after Chaka Demus was ordered to rest after suffering headaches and a fever.
Macclesfield sign Oxford's Napa on loan
League Two side Macclesfield Town sign forward Malachi Napa on loan from Oxford United until January.Read more
Crews tackle remaining barn fire hotspots
Firefighters remain at the scene of a large barn fire in Hampshire.
Crews from eight stations have been involved in tackling the blaze at Ropley, near Alresford.
The alarm was raised shortly before 16:00 BST yesterday.
Utility companies and the Environment Agency joined the effort by isolating the power from nearby cables.
The barn, containing a forklift truck and 1,500 bales of hay, was destroyed and firefighters are still at the farm, damping down a nearby hedgerow.
Severe disruption: A31 Hampshire westbound
A31 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at the turn for Picket Post.
A31 Hampshire - A31 in Picket Post blocked and queuing traffic westbound at the the turn for Picket Post junction, because of a vehicle fire. Congestion to Stoney Cross.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Teen arrested after pair die in crash
Two men died after being hit by a car as they crossed the road in Sunninghill on Thursday evening.Read more
'We've gone without so the kids can eat'
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, between J5 for A287 and J6 for .
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M3 southbound between J5, A287 (Hook) and J6, Basingstoke, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise
M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J17 for A412 to J16 for .
M25 Hertfordshire - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J17, A412 (Maple Cross) to J16, M40 J1a, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J16 for M40 J1A to J15 for M4 J4B.
M25 Buckinghamshire - Two lanes blocked and slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Music charity future secured until 2020
A charity in Portsmouth which helps people with enduring mental health problems has had its future secured until 2020, thanks to an £11,000 grant from the Health Lottery.
Med3 Music improves the emotional and physical well-being of people through playing and performing music and is celebrating its 25th year.
Plans to charge elderly for bus travel
If a change in legislation is agreed, older people could find themselves having to pay for travel.Read more
Cyclist attacked and thrown from bike
Police are looking for people they believe filmed the attack in Reading on their mobile phones.Read more
Predict your Championship table for 2018-19
Frank Lampard's Derby to go up? Stoke to bounce back to the top flight? Predict your final Championship table.Read more
Public join search for Lucy McHugh murder weapon
More than 100 members of the public turned out last night to help police search for the weapon used to kill a teenager in Southampton.
Thirteen-year-old Lucy McHugh's body was found a week ago in woodland near Southampton Sports centre.
Bicester crash leaves boy, 16, with serious head injury
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after a crash on a roundabout in Oxfordshire.
The accident happened outside a Tesco at about 07:00 BST at the A41's junction with Oxford Road near Bicester.
The teenager was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, and the eastbound carriageway of the road has been closed.
A second 16-year-old boy sustained a minor head injury and did not require hospital treatment.
Woman, 90, injured in island crash
A 90-year-old woman suffered has life-threatening injuries in a crash on the Isle of Wight.
The woman was struck by a BMW in Wootton just before 16:30 on Thursday.
Police said she was airlifted to Southampton hospital where she remains in a life-threatening condition.
The driver of the car, a 75-year-old man, was uninjured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
Stones force partial closure of motorway
Part of the M27 had to be closed temporarily this morning because the road was covered in stones.
Drivers suffered long delays as one lane of the westbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 9 was shut to allow the stones to be cleared.
Police said the driver who caused the debris did not "own up".
The motorway has since fully reopened.
Crews spend night tackling barn blaze
Firefighters have spent the night at the site of a barn fire.
Crews from eight stations were called to tackle the blaze at Ropley, near Winchester, on Thursday evening.
Road closed for eight hours after fatal crash
There's been a fatal crash on the A31 near Ringwood.
It happened at around 22:00 last night near Poulner Hill.
Police say investigations are ongoing but are yet to release any more details.
The M27/A31 westbound was closed between Ringwood and Southampton for more than eight hours, but it's been confirmed the roads have now re-opened.
Dog owners and swimmers warned over toxic algae
Pet owners and swimmers are being warned about toxic blue-green algae in Oxfordshire's lakes ahead of the hot weekend.
Five lakes in the county have been identified as having the dangerous organism - which can kill dogs and cause skin rashes to humans.
They are Croft Lake in Northmoor, near Witney, Baulking Lake in Faringdon, Ladygrove Lakes in Didcot, Jubilee Lake in Bicester and the Bicester Abingdon Marina.
However, it's thought more lakes could also be affected.
Hospital traffic problems addressed
The Royal Bournemouth Hospital and Bournemouth Borough Council are working together to help improve traffic flow and road safety in and around the hospital.
Key issues that are being addressed include improved emergency access for ambulances, together with improved access for patients leaving the Hospital.
Changes to traffic signals, increased road markings and more signage are all being considered.
In addition, developments in new technology are being investigated which could lead to a possible trial of the latest traffic monitoring and incident detection equipment along Castle Lane East.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from M4 J5 to J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from M4 J5, Langley to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Fine and dry
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region across the day.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.