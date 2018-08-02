South Live: Thursday 2 August
Snaps with the stars at Countryfile Live
It's been a hot and sunny day at Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace, where thousands of people have descended on Woodstock.
Many of them have been taking the chance to get a snap with their favourite Countryfile presenter, whether it's Anita Rani...
...John "Cravan"...
...or, um, Lee from Blue.
Countryfile Live continues until Sunday.
Friend's tribute to 'caring' stab victim
Consultation on bus pass charges nears end
Julie Massiter
BBC Radio Solent
Hampshire County Council is considering charging Older Person's bus pass holders 50p for each journey they make.
The pass currently provides free off-peak travel on public bus services.
It's part of a public consultation which closes this weekend.
The council says the charge would create an estimated £4m which could help fund public bus services in the future.
The same consultation is also considering switching off street lights for two hours or more, every night, from April 2019.
New Oxford railway station designs revealed
David Lumb
BBC News Online
Fresh images have been released showing what a new Oxford railway station might look like.
Oxford Science Park has had the images drawn up as part of renewed calls to reopen the Cowley Line to passengers.
For years there have been talks about reopening the line.
Chiltern Railways has previously said services could be operating on it by 2024.
It says it's still looking at the feasibility of the scheme.
Man sentenced over toppled bouncy slide
The operator of an inflatable slide that broke loose from its ties, injuring several children, has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
The slide was lifted by the wind and flipped over in Swanage, Dorset, in August 2016.
Ralph Guyan, 62, from Highcliffe, pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences at Poole Magistrates' Court.
He was given a 10-week sentence, suspended for a year, and was ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwise
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J14 for and J13 for .
M25 London - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise in Greater London between J14, / (Heathrow Terminal 4) and J13, / (Staines), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A3054 Isle Of Wight both ways
A3054 Isle Of Wight both ways severe accident, between Station Road and Mill Square.
A3054 Isle Of Wight - A3054 Kite Hill in Wootton Bridge closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Station Road junction and the Mill Square junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - Brading Downs and Ashey for bus routes 4 and 9.
RMT strike leads to South Western Railway timetable changes
Rail, Maritime and Transport union members have staged three 24-hour walkouts in the dispute over the role of guards, causing disruption to services.
The next is scheduled for Saturday.
The train operator has also announced that the track between Reading and Wokingham is currently blocked, with disruption expected until 21:00.
Unsigned Oxford pop singer to play Reading Festival
It was announced on Radio 1 last night by Huw Stephens that Oxfordshire pop singer Beth Thornton will play Reading and Leeds Festivals, after being chosen by BBC Introducing.
Reacting to the news, the singer told us: "It's insane. Now it's been announced, I believe it's actually going to happen. Before then, it was like, 'no, this is a joke, this isn't going to happen'.
"This is the first festival I'll ever play," she added.
The festivals take place on the weekend of 24 to 26 August.
Forces see increase in drink and drug-driving
Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police have seen a 37% rise in the number of drivers arrested for drug-driving, and a 25% increase in the number arrested for drink-driving compared to last year.
Sgt Rob Heard said: "Sadly, there are still a significant number of people that think it’s acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs, risking their own life and other innocent people’s lives."
He added: "I don’t believe we have more drug-drivers on the road I think that the equipment we have to identify drug-driving has improved.
“These people caught will now face the consequences of their thoughtless, selfish actions.”
Hampshire cat wins special award
Say hello to Salem...
This black cat from Fareham has won the Furr-ever Friends award - celebrating the special bond between children and cats - at The National Cat Awards, which took place at the Savoy Hotel today.
Eight-year-old Salem is the pet of Jared Bignold, 15, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Jared said: "He’s been with me through so much. He makes me laugh and I love to have him next to me. I can never feel lonely when Salem’s around and he really deserves an award – there’s no other cat like him."
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins, who was a judge, said: "I chose Salem because he really seems to reciprocate his owner's affection... there's something in Salem's mischievous eyes that says ‘you can do it!’"
Historic bridge spared demolition
The historic Steventon Bridge has been saved from demolition after councillors voted against plans to destroy the structure.
Vale of White Horse District Council's planning committee refused Network Rail's application to demolish the Grade II listed bridge.
A spokesperson added that "removing it would be harmful to the local area and contrary to a number of local and national planning policies".
The rail company insisted the project, which would have caused a 10-month road closure, was the only way to electrify the line, and that it was considering its options and looking to appeal.
'Sunlight on mirror' sets bedroom on fire
A serious fire in a bedroom in Oxford was caused by a small mirror near the window magnifying the sunlight on to objects inside, the fire service has said.
Crews were called to Bainton Road, Summertown, at 11:53 BST on Tuesday, and had to go inside wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze. No one was inside the house.
Station manager and fire investigator Mike Clarke said: "During this persistent hot period, I would urge people to ensure that mirrors, glass and any other objects that have the potential to magnify the sun’s rays, are stored safely away from windows and furnishings."
Expansion of Oxford park and ride begins
Work has started to extend the Seacourt Park and Ride, and is expected to last about 40 weeks.
It will be phased to support the proposed Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme to the south and west of the site.
Oxford Direct Services will undertake the construction phase on behalf of Oxford City Council.
Alex Hollingsworth, board member for planning and transport, said: “The extension to the car park will help to prevent traffic and congestion levels rising on the Botley Road and into the city centre.”
Dorset coroner seeking man's next of kin
The coroner for Dorset is seeking the assistance of the public to find the next of kin of a man who died in Bournemouth. Bruce Adrian Harriman, who was 62 years old, was found dead at his home address in Westby Road in Boscombe on 26 July. The coroner’s office is making inquiries into his death, which is not being treated as suspicious, but as yet no next of kin have been located.
Countryfile Live taking place at Blenheim Palace
BBC Countryfile Live is under way at Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, and it looks like the sun and the crowds are out, including several of the presenters of the much-loved show.
Countryfile has been on air every week since 1988, making this its 30th anniversary.
Arrest death sergeant 'felt like criminal'
A panel hears how a restrained, epileptic man "suddenly" stopped shouting from inside a police van.Read more
Talks on guard rail strikes break down
South Western Railway and the RMT union have been in dispute over guard roles.Read more
Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways
A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, between Saint Leonard's Road and Rodwell Avenue.
A354 Dorset - A354 Rodwell Road in Weymouth closed and queuing traffic in both directions between The Rodwell Junction and the Rodwell Avenue junction, because of two vehicles accident. Diversion in operation - Wyke Road.
Safety fears cancel motorbike fundraising event
A motorbike fundraising event organised by Hampshire and Isle of White Air Ambulance has been cancelled over safety concerns.
The Hampshire Ride4Life was due to take place on 16 September at Thruxton Circuit, in Andover.
In a statement oraganisers said: "In light of a recent incident at a neighbouring air ambulance event, we felt it correct and proper to reassess the safety precautions of our proposed route.
"We have taken further advice from experts who have many years of experience in the field of motorcycle ride-outs and we felt more time to assess the route would be necessary to ensure the safety of our riders."
It added that all those who bought tickets will be given refunds.
Social housing in 'crisis' in south
Matt Graveling
BBC News
Southampton City Council is losing homes at the fastest rate, despite generating £24m in sales since 2015.Read more
Rivals to meet as full-time WSL begins
Chelsea will begin their Women's Super League title defence against rivals Manchester City.Read more
Travel update: Broken-down train causing delays
BBC News Travel
A broken-down train at Havant is causing delays for Southern services between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour, as well as Chichester and Southampton Central.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for and J13 for .
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound between J14, M27 Interchange and J13, Chandlers Ford, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Berkshire man is garden photography competition finalist
Nigel Burkitt, from Berkshire, was a finalist in the The Macro Art Photo Project, which specialises in close-up creative images, with an image of a common-spotted orchid.
He said: "I love finding native orchids; it's a real joy to see them. This backlit Dactylorhiza fuchsii looked so vibrant, shimmering like a jewel."
Pink police cell: Your comments on Facebook
Thames Valley Police has painted one of its Abingdon cells pink to make it less threatening for any children who have to use it.
On our Facebook page, Darren Ball said: "Typical UK soften everything up, why would you want a police cell to be 'less threatening'."
Agreeing with him Kimberley Gann said: "Exactly what he said!.. next you’ll be putting TVs and radios and other luxury stuff in them to make it more comfortable for them so they aren’t bored..."
But S W Dunlevy disagreed, and said: "Innocent people can find themselves in a police cell... For kids and those suffering from mental illness, it DOES result in harm."
And Bill Ogorzalek said the idea pink rooms are calming "is believed to stem from the concept that when a fetus was developing in its mother’s womb, it was the most secure and peaceful time of its existence".
Second man charged over Bournemouth stabbing
A second man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Boscombe and is due to appear at court today.
A man was found with stab wounds at 22:30 on Friday in Christchurch Road, near the junction with Gloucester Road.
He reported being attacked by two men who were known to him in a nearby alleyway, which leads to Corpus Christi Church.
His injuries were not life threatening and he has since left hospital. A 31-year-old Bournemouth man appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. A second man, aged 27 and from Bournemouth, has also now been arrested and charged with wounding with intent.
Traffic expected as Bestival gets under way
Burnt-out Land Rover found in Tadley field
Supermarket next to cinema banned from selling popcorn
A supermarket next to a cinema in Aldershot is banned from selling popcorn.
Morrisons has confirmed it is unable to stock the snack because of a term in its lease.
The store is a tenant at WestGate Leisure Park, next to a seven-screen Cineworld.
It says customers are welcome to bring their own cold food and non-alcoholic drinks into the cinema.
South cities 'losing social housing stock'
Cities in the South are losing their social housing stock up to four times faster than it is being replaced, new figures have shown.
The statistics show Southampton and Portsmouth are currently losing homes at the fastest rate.
Despite generating money through sales via the Right to Buy Scheme, council leaders say central government is making it too hard to reinvest in new properties.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it has already invested £9bn in affordable homes and has enabled councils to borrow an extra £1bn to build more social housing.
New appeal over Bournemouth 'hit-and-run'
A renewed appeal has been made by Dorset Police after a man was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Bournemouth yesterday.
A pedestrian was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious leg and head injuries after being hit by a car in Richmond Park Road shortly after 00:15. Police said he remains in a serious condition.
A 20-year-old man from Bournemouth came forward and was arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He has now been released under investigation.
Sergeant Craig Tatton, said: “I would like to renew our appeal for any witnesses to the collision, or the behaviour of the pedestrian or vehicle involved prior to it, to come forward."
Oxford Mail: New station plans unveiled
Jewellery shop staff threatened with knife and hammer
Three men armed with a knife and a hammer threatened staff and stole jewellery during a robbery in Henley-on-Thames.
Police were called to the Anthony Paul jewellery shop in Bell Street at about 10:30 yesterday.
The men entered the shop, threatened staff and smashed the display area, stealing various items of jewellery. No-one was injured.
The men, aged between 20 and 30, were wearing dark clothing, had their faces covered, were of an athletic build and were around 6ft. All three were carrying bags.
They left in a silver car, which is believed to be an Audi.
'Calming' pink police cell for children
The new colour scheme is being trialled by Thames Valley Police at its Abingdon police station.Read more