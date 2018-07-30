South Live: Monday 30 July

A motorbike fundraising event organised by Hampshire and Isle of White Air Ambulance has been cancelled over safety concerns.

The Hampshire Ride4Life was due to take place on 16 September at Thruxton Circuit, in Andover.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

In a statement oraganisers said: "In light of a recent incident at a neighbouring air ambulance event, we felt it correct and proper to reassess the safety precautions of our proposed route.

"We have taken further advice from experts who have many years of experience in the field of motorcycle ride-outs and we felt more time to assess the route would be necessary to ensure the safety of our riders."

It added that all those who bought tickets will be given refunds.