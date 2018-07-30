South Live: Monday 30 July
Summary
- Updates from Monday 30 July
Countryfile Live taking place at Blenheim Palace
BBC Countryfile Live is under way at Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, and it looks like the sun and the crowds are out, including several of the presenters of the much-loved show.
Countryfile has been on air every week since 1988, making this its 30th anniversary.
Talks on guard rail strikes break down
Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways
A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, between Saint Leonard's Road and Rodwell Avenue.
A354 Dorset - A354 Rodwell Road in Weymouth closed and queuing traffic in both directions between The Rodwell Junction and the Rodwell Avenue junction, because of two vehicles accident. Diversion in operation - Wyke Road.
Safety fears cancel motorbike fundraising event
A motorbike fundraising event organised by Hampshire and Isle of White Air Ambulance has been cancelled over safety concerns.
The Hampshire Ride4Life was due to take place on 16 September at Thruxton Circuit, in Andover.
In a statement oraganisers said: "In light of a recent incident at a neighbouring air ambulance event, we felt it correct and proper to reassess the safety precautions of our proposed route.
"We have taken further advice from experts who have many years of experience in the field of motorcycle ride-outs and we felt more time to assess the route would be necessary to ensure the safety of our riders."
It added that all those who bought tickets will be given refunds.
Social housing in 'crisis' in south
Matt Graveling
BBC News
Travel update: Broken-down train causing delays
BBC News Travel
A broken-down train at Havant is causing delays for Southern services between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour, as well as Chichester and Southampton Central.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for and J13 for .
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound between J14, M27 Interchange and J13, Chandlers Ford, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Berkshire man is garden photography competition finalist
Nigel Burkitt, from Berkshire, was a finalist in the The Macro Art Photo Project, which specialises in close-up creative images, with an image of a common-spotted orchid.
He said: "I love finding native orchids; it's a real joy to see them. This backlit Dactylorhiza fuchsii looked so vibrant, shimmering like a jewel."
Art on listed tattoo shop gets reprieve
Pink police cell: Your comments on Facebook
Thames Valley Police has painted one of its Abingdon cells pink to make it less threatening for any children who have to use it.
On our Facebook page, Darren Ball said: "Typical UK soften everything up, why would you want a police cell to be 'less threatening'."
Agreeing with him Kimberley Gann said: "Exactly what he said!.. next you’ll be putting TVs and radios and other luxury stuff in them to make it more comfortable for them so they aren’t bored..."
But S W Dunlevy disagreed, and said: "Innocent people can find themselves in a police cell... For kids and those suffering from mental illness, it DOES result in harm."
And Bill Ogorzalek said the idea pink rooms are calming "is believed to stem from the concept that when a fetus was developing in its mother’s womb, it was the most secure and peaceful time of its existence".
Second man charged over Bournemouth stabbing
A second man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Boscombe and is due to appear at court today.
A man was found with stab wounds at 22:30 on Friday in Christchurch Road, near the junction with Gloucester Road.
He reported being attacked by two men who were known to him in a nearby alleyway, which leads to Corpus Christi Church.
His injuries were not life threatening and he has since left hospital. A 31-year-old Bournemouth man appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. A second man, aged 27 and from Bournemouth, has also now been arrested and charged with wounding with intent.
Traffic expected as Bestival gets under way
Burnt-out Land Rover found in Tadley field
Supermarket next to cinema banned from selling popcorn
A supermarket next to a cinema in Aldershot is banned from selling popcorn.
Morrisons has confirmed it is unable to stock the snack because of a term in its lease.
The store is a tenant at WestGate Leisure Park, next to a seven-screen Cineworld.
It says customers are welcome to bring their own cold food and non-alcoholic drinks into the cinema.
South cities 'losing social housing stock'
Cities in the South are losing their social housing stock up to four times faster than it is being replaced, new figures have shown.
The statistics show Southampton and Portsmouth are currently losing homes at the fastest rate.
Despite generating money through sales via the Right to Buy Scheme, council leaders say central government is making it too hard to reinvest in new properties.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it has already invested £9bn in affordable homes and has enabled councils to borrow an extra £1bn to build more social housing.
New appeal over Bournemouth 'hit-and-run'
A renewed appeal has been made by Dorset Police after a man was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Bournemouth yesterday.
A pedestrian was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious leg and head injuries after being hit by a car in Richmond Park Road shortly after 00:15. Police said he remains in a serious condition.
A 20-year-old man from Bournemouth came forward and was arrested on suspicion of driving offences. He has now been released under investigation.
Sergeant Craig Tatton, said: “I would like to renew our appeal for any witnesses to the collision, or the behaviour of the pedestrian or vehicle involved prior to it, to come forward."
Oxford Mail: New station plans unveiled
Jewellery shop staff threatened with knife and hammer
Three men armed with a knife and a hammer threatened staff and stole jewellery during a robbery in Henley-on-Thames.
Police were called to the Anthony Paul jewellery shop in Bell Street at about 10:30 yesterday.
The men entered the shop, threatened staff and smashed the display area, stealing various items of jewellery. No-one was injured.
The men, aged between 20 and 30, were wearing dark clothing, had their faces covered, were of an athletic build and were around 6ft. All three were carrying bags.
They left in a silver car, which is believed to be an Audi.
'He's my brother and I love him'
Severe disruption: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise
M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe disruption, from J16 for M40 J1A to J17 for A412.
M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed on M25 clockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Arrest death sergeant 'felt like criminal'
'Calming' pink police cell for children
How well do you know the EFL's World Cup stars?
Appeal after man attacked with horse lead
A man was punched and kicked before being hit in the head and back with a horse lead outside a pharmacy in Lambourn.
Police said the incident happened in Broadway on Saturday afternoon, between 14:30 and 15:00.
The victim went to hospital but has since been discharged.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and released on bail until Monday 20 August.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for a woman who was sitting in a red car nearby who may have seen the incident to get in touch.
Plea to reveal stabbed girl's 'secrets'
University to appeal against halls plans refusal
The University of Reading has said it will appeal against a planning decision refusing permission to extend and upgrade its student accommodation at St Patrick's Hall.
The scheme for 836 new student bedrooms and a substation had been recommended for approval by officers, but was refused by Reading Borough Council's planning committee in February.
The university's deput vice-chancellor Prof Robert Van de Noort said the development would allow the university to manage the behaviour of first-year students and relieve pressure on private housing.
He said: "We believe we have no other option but to pursue an appeal against the decision."
Southampton face Celta Vigo in preseason friendly
BBC Sport
Southampton continue their preparations for the new Premier League season tonight when they take on La Liga side Celta Vigo at St Mary's
They're the club that Saints have loaned winger Sofiane Boufal to, although he misses the game with an ankle injury.
New signings Mohamed Elyounoussi and Stuart Armstrong have been named in the Southampton squad.
There is one more preseason fixture left for Saints after this evenings game - German side Borussia Mönchengladbach are the visitors to St Mary's on Saturday.
Pink cell trial 'less threatening' for children
Thames Valley Police has painted one of its Abingdon custody cells pink in a bid to make it more child-friendly.
The trial follows a report which recommended forces provide a less threatening environment for children who are being held in custody.
Long lost Sid James Interview Rediscovered
CCTV released after bus attack
Police have released CCTV of a man they want to trace after a bus passenger was attacked in Oxford.
A 33-year-old man suffered minor head injuries after being punched in the head multiple times on the bus travelling from the city centre to Wood Farm in the early hours of 2 June.
Plea to community in teen murder inquiry
Today, police officers have been out speaking to people in the Mansel Road East area of Southampton and at Southampton Sports Centre in the hunt for information about the death of Lucy McHugh.
They are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who could help piece together the 13-year-old's movements before she was found stabbed to death.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child and bailed with conditions not to enter the city.
'Unexploded ordnance' made safe
A device, thought to be unexploded ordnance, found in the water at Lee-on-the-Solent, has been made safe.
The object was found at 17:00 yesterday by a member of the public launching a boat.
A cordon put in place has now been removed.
Council breached data rules 62 times in a year
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Southampton City Council breached data rules 62 times in the past year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Incidents disclosed by the authority included a spreadsheet being sent out in response to a Freedom of Information request which contained sensitive data.
Another spreadsheet containing personal information was published on the authority's website.
The most common cause of data breaches was information being sent to the wrong recipient.
Ninety incidents were reported with 62 found to be breaches following investigations.
Fatal crash driver 'caught on pub CCTV'
Major disruption after crash in Weymouth
There's major disruption in Weymouth after a crash on the A354 Weymouth Way.
Radipole and Southill areas are congested while traffic seeks alternative routes.
Costco to open members-only petrol station
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A new self-service petrol station is to open in Southampton which will only be available to members of wholesale firm Costco.
The 18-pump facility will be located at the warehouse store in Regents Park Road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Costco members, who must pay an annual fee, will have to swipe their cards on arrival.
Community join search for clues over teen's death
Members of the public have been joining the search for clues about the death of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh in Southampton.
The teenager, who was last seen leaving home in Mansel Road East last Wednesday morning, was found stabbed to death in woodland behind Southampton Sports Centre early on Thursday.
Last night, residents supported forensic searches at the sports centre - combing areas immediately outside the police cordon.
Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways
A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, between B3157 Granby Way and B3159 Dorchester Road.
A354 Dorset - A354 Weymouth Way in Weymouth blocked and queuing traffic in both directions between Chafeys Roundabout and Manor Roundabout, because of an accident.
Dog rescued from washing machine
A dog had a whirlwind of a morning when he was rescued from a washing machine.
Firefighters were called to the scene of spin in Maidenhead at 10:26 BST.
A spokeswoman said the crew located the emergency door release of the washing machine and placed the dog into the owner's care.
It is believed the soaked dog was not harmed despite a thorough cleaning.
Severe accident: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe accident, between J15 for M4 J4B and J16 for M40 J1A.
M25 Berkshire - Very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange) and J16 M40 J1a, because of an accident involving a lorry and a car earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
