South Live: Friday 27 July

Farmland on the edge of Weymouth, which had been earmarked for 100 homes, has been voted out of the area's Local Plan review.

Councillors voted to remove Redlands Farm from the document which guides development up until 2036, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The agent for the owner, David Hebditch, previously told councillors the farm lease ended in September and vacant possession was being sought with a view to submitting a housing application.

Hundreds of residents have been campaigning to exclude the site from the Local Plan review, claiming it would remove a green gap and affect wildlife.

The rest of the document, which sets out sites for 16,000 new homes in Weymouth, Portland and west Dorset, will be the subject of an eight-week consultation.