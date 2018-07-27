South Live: Friday 27 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 27 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good evening
Thanks for joining BBC South Live today.
The service will resume at 08:00 on Monday. We look forward to welcoming you then.
Have a good weekend.
Farmland removed from Local Plan in Dorset
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Farmland on the edge of Weymouth, which had been earmarked for 100 homes, has been voted out of the area's Local Plan review.
Councillors voted to remove Redlands Farm from the document which guides development up until 2036, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The agent for the owner, David Hebditch, previously told councillors the farm lease ended in September and vacant possession was being sought with a view to submitting a housing application.
Hundreds of residents have been campaigning to exclude the site from the Local Plan review, claiming it would remove a green gap and affect wildlife.
The rest of the document, which sets out sites for 16,000 new homes in Weymouth, Portland and west Dorset, will be the subject of an eight-week consultation.
Two-year-old among most seriously hurt in bus crash
A two-year-old boy and two men, aged 38 and 67, were the most seriously injured in yesterday's bus crash in Oakley, police have said.
A further 10 people on the Stagecoach bus suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. No-one else was hurt.
Investigations into the crash near Basingstoke are ongoing.
Insp Andy Tester said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the double-decker bus prior to the collision."
E-fit released in attempted murder probe
An image of a man police are seeking following a stabbing in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, has been released.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, was approached by a young man while walking her dog in woodland near Clifton Drive at 10:30 BST on 19 July.
The man put his hand over her mouth and stabbed her once in the stomach, before fleeing through woodland towards Boxhill Walk where he was captured on CCTV.
The offender is described as white, aged in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.
He was wearing black turn-up denim shorts, a light grey top and white and black trainers. He was also wearing glasses.
E-fit released after 'random' stabbing
A woman in her 50s was stabbed once in the stomach while walking her dog in Abingdon.Read more
Men released without charge over 'gunshots'
Five men arrested over reports of shots being fired in Bournemouth have been released without charge.Two men woke the occupants of a house on Wimborne Road by throwing stones at the window last August, police said.
When the occupants got up to look, gun shots were reportedly fired at a window. No-one was injured.
Two men aged 25, two men aged 23 and a 24-year-old man, all from the Liverpool area, were initially arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
One of the 25-year-old men was also arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Thousands of Oxford motorists caught by speed cameras
More than 63,000 speeding tickets were handed out to motorists in Oxfordshire in just over a year.
The camera that caught the most drivers was on the Botley Road heading into Oxford.
More than 6,000 motorists were captured doing more than 30mph between June last year and the end of last month, according to a Freedom of Information request to Thames Valley Police.
A31 cleared but delays continue
Avoid the A31 New Forest westbound
There are hour-long delays on the A31 westbound at Poulner Hill, stretching back to the M27, because of a broken down vehicle blocking lane one.
Storms 'heading for Hampshire'
Self-described 'perv' convicted
A Bracknell man who referred to himself as a "perv" has been found guilty of sharing indecent images of children online.
Robert King, 34, is the third man to be convicted following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
King was identified after officers received information he and a man from Reading were posting indecent images in an online chatroom.
King will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on 18 September.
Missing Reading teenager found
A teenage girl who was missing from her home in Reading has been found safe.
Antonia Bataiosu, 16, was located yesterday.
Thames Valley Police thanked the public and the media for sharing the appeal to help to locate her.
£90 fine for man caught defecating on the street
A man who defecated outside a property on Bell Street in Henley on Thames has been fined £90.
He was caught on CCTV at around 01:00 BST on Monday 2 July.
Police said the man voluntarily came forward after they issued an appeal.
He has also issued an apology letter and sent a donation to charity.
New police probe into hospital deaths
Police will carry out a fourth investigation into the deaths of patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.Read more
South Western Railway gives strike update
South Western Railway has said nearly 70% of normal services were run on Thursday despite the RMT strike.
It said London Waterloo experienced “just a 12% reduction in customer numbers” and one in four guards scheduled to work reported for duty.
The train operator said it plans to provide around 50% of the normal service tomorrow, when the next strike is planned, and will provide longer trains to deliver additional seating.
Collapsed sewer closes road in Caversham
A collapsed sewer has closed Westfield Road in Caversham, Reading.
Thames Water is investigating after a large hole opened up in the middle of the road.
Reading Borough Council has put an emergency road closure in place.
The council said: "Westfield Road will remain closed until further notice. Henley Road, Peppard Road and Prospect Street are unaffected."
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J5 for A4 London Road to J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident. Congestion to J6 (Slough / Windsor).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man jailed for raping sex worker
The victim urged other sex workers who had been the victims of violent assault to come forward.Read more
Hampshire bus crash: Driver among those in hospital
Following a bus crash near Basingstoke yesterday, 11 people remain in hospital.
Five of them have serious or life-threatening injuries.
The Stagecoach double decker came off the road in Oakley, hitting trees, before ending up in a ditch.
No other vehicle is thought to have been involved
Stagecoach told the BBC: "Our driver is still being treated in hospital and our thoughts remain with him and all those involved in yesterday’s incident."
Image released after Abingdon burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary near Abingdon.
The offenders forced entry into a property in Thrupp Lane, Radley, on Saturday night, taking the keys to a VW Caddy van which was then stolen.
Detective Sergeant Aidan Donohoe said: "If you know the person in these images, you are the person pictured or you have information about the incident, please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180223582."
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J5 for A4 London Road and J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound between J5, A4 (Langley) and J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Dead and dying horses dumped in Oxfordshire
Two horses, one dead and the other badly injured, have been found dumped on the edge of a wheat field between Chalgrove and Cuxham.
RSPCA inspector Andy Eddy said: "There was an adult piebald mare which was sadly already dead, and a skewbald colt foal with horrific injuries to his front legs that had to be put to sleep by a vet on scene."
The horses are some of the latest to be dumped as the RSPCA and other animal charities say they are struggling to cope with an ongoing equine crisis.
The RSPCA said it received 219 complaints about 718 horses last year in Oxfordshire alone, with more than 1,000 horses rescued from cruelty, neglect, and abandonment nationally.
Wildfires break out on two heaths
The fires stared at Ferndown Common and Ham Common in Poole on Thursday.Read more
Drone footage shows heath fire damage
All the legends in one place
Eighties pop icon Rick Astley took the chance to grab a selfie with Bake Off legend Mary Berry as he arrived at Camp Bestival for his headline performance at Lulworth Castle tonight.
Festival organisers claim latest world record
Festival organisers have claimed a world record for the largest silent yoga session.
At least 400 people took part in the record bid at Camp Bestival in Dorset earlier.
Camp Bestival is a family-orientated version of Bestival, which is due to begin on the same site next Thursday.
Previously organisers have claimed Guinness World Records for the biggest confetti cannon, the largest bouncy castle, the biggest disco ball and the most buskers.
This year's Camp Bestival features headliners Simple Minds, Rick Astley, Clean Bandit and Orbital.
80% of 999 calls in Thames Valley 'not emergencies'
Some 80% of 999 calls made in the Thames Valley last week were not an emergency, according to police.
Thames Valley Police crime commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said: "It means more people are not doing the 101 calls and of course the delay on those can be quite considerable and I very much regret that."
However, he said it is a "matter of common sense" adding: "Unless a crime is actually taking place and a police presence isn't required immediately, don't dial 999."
Five things from Oxfordshire
A collection of stories and videos from Oxfordshire this week.Read more
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J9 for A34 to J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M40 northbound from J9, A34 (Bicester) to J10, A43 (Brackley), because of a broken down car. Travel time is 15 minutes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, from J14 for A338 to J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - Queuing traffic on M4 westbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us via email at oxfordshire@bbc.co.ukRead more
Hospital announces A&E expansion plan
John Radcliffe Hospital could get eight new emergency bays and more ambulance parking.Read more
Two due in court in Poole over boy's eye injury
A man and a woman are due to appear in court today in connection with an attack in Poole that left a 13-year-old boy with a serious eye injury, Dorset Police said.
The boy was walking along Wimborne Road, close to its junction with Tatnam Road, and the Co-op food store, between 20:00 and 20:15 on 31 December.
He felt something hit him on the leg, turned round, and was hit by something in his eye, sustaining a serious injury. He is continuing to have treatment in hospital.
Two people from Poole have been issues with postal requisitions - a 20-year-old man for an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm and a 21-year-old woman for an offence of perverting the course of justice.
A 20-year-old man from Poole, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, remains released under investigation while inquiries continue.
'Mothballed' rail link back on track
If approved, work on another section reconnecting Oxford and Cambridge could begin in 2019.Read more
Heatwave reveals lost Blenheim garden
Dry weather exposes parch marks in the shape of the garden that was dismantled in the 18th Century.Read more
South Western Railway train broken down in Portsmouth
Museum to close for two years for revamp
Artefacts will be taken on the road in a series of "pop-up" museums around Dorset.Read more
Two arrested after man's eyes sprayed in Oxford robbery
A 33-year-old man was robbed by two men in Oxford who sprayed him in the eyes with an unknown substance and left him needing hospital treatment, police said.
While walking from his car to an office building in John Smith Drive, Cowley, at about 10:45 on 6 July, he was approached by two people.
He shouted at them and was sprayed in the face, sustaining eye injuries and scratches to his arms.
Two black laptop bags containing a laptop, a charger, paperwork, a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone and a wallet were stolen and later found in a skip in Nether Dunford Close, Headington.
The first man was Eastern European, 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 11ins, and of large build. He was wearing a black shell suit and a baseball cap. The second man was wearing a white T-shirt.
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, at J15 for M4 J4B.
M25 Berkshire - Queuing traffic on M25 clockwise at J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Happy' family snap with police at Camp Bestival