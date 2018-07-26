South Live: Thursday 26 July
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 26 July
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound at J3, M271 (Southampton Docks), because of a broken down vehicle.
Ex-GP fined £6,000 over suicide threats
BBC refused permission to appeal in Cliff Richard case
A judge ruled the BBC infringed the singer's privacy in its reporting of a police raid on his Berkshire home in 2014, awarding him £210,000 damages.
Sir Cliff was never arrested or charged as part of the investigation.
The BBC sought leave to appeal against the High Court ruling but the application was rejected.
The BBC will now decide whether or not to go directly to the Court of Appeal to seek permission to appeal.
Bus ends up on side as 11 people hurt
BreakingBody found near Southampton sports centre
Hampshire police has said a body was found in woodland this morning near a sports centre in Southampton.
A spokesman said: "Investigations are in the very early stages, so please don’t speculate on social media."
CCTV images released after Reading sexual assault
A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted while she was walking along Goldsmid Road, in Reading, at about 20:00 on Sunday.
She was grabbed from behind by a man who placed his arm across her neck and shoulders, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene.
Det Con Yong Chung said: “I am appealing to the man in these images or anyone who knows him to contact police, as he may have vital information about the incident."
Hatti Archer to recieve 2010 silver medal after athletes disqualified
Oxford athlete Hatti Archer will, this weekend, be awarded with a European silver medal she won eight years ago.
The 36-year-old (formerly Hatti Dean) finished fourth in the 3000m steeplechase in Barcelona.
But two athletes that finished ahead, one Russian and one Spanish, have since been disqualified for drug and bio-passport offences.
The presentation will take place at the Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday.
Ms Archer said: "When I first heard about the promotion to bronze I had very mixed emotions. Obviously I was pleased but I was also gutted that this hadn’t happened at the time.
"However, after going through a bit of an emotional rollercoaster when I was told it was upgraded again to silver I was really happy and I am so looking forward to receiving my medal."
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J11 for Hockley Link.
M3 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M3 southbound at J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of an accident.
Update: Fire service scaling back Shiplake operation
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is scaling down its operation fighting a blaze at Shiplake Farm, although it will keep a presence there for a few hours and possibly overnight.
Appeal for 'fire watchers' to help during heatwave
Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service is hoping members of the public will act as "fire watchers" to help deal with the increasing number of wildfires and crop fires in the heatwave.
Since it began on 5 June there have been almost 200 such fires in the county.
Area manager Jason Crapper said: "For firefighters getting to incidents quickly makes a huge difference in terms of the time and resources needed to get them under control.
"If you spot a fire in the countryside don’t try and tackle it yourself, a bucket of water is not going to do the job. Instead dial 999 and ask for us.
"And crucially we’ll need an accurate fix on the location, information about nearby road junctions and local landmarks help us out a lot in pinpointing incidents."
WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J6 for A355 Slough.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J6, A355 (Slough), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Watch: Fields on fire near Henley-on-Thames
Firm denies wall collapse death charges
Eleven hurt as bus crashes into hedge
Metal detectorist finds ring lost in sea
Firm denies wall collapse death charges
A building firm and its director have pleaded not guilty to safety charges over the death of a bricklayer.
Thomas Telfer, 31, of Portland, Dorset, died from head injuries when a wall collapsed on a construction site in Somers Road, Lyme Regis, in 2015.
Stephen Ayles, 57, from Weymouth, and Capstone Building Ltd each denied two charges brought by the Health and Safety Executive.
A judge at Bournemouth Crown Court set a trial date of 4 March.
Field fire in Shiplake
Oakley bus crash: 'Bus 'remained upright', driver among the injured
"One of our buses has been involved in a serious incident on the B3400 between Overton and Oakley in which the vehicle appears to have left the road," a spokeswoman for Stagecoach has said.
"We understand the bus remained upright at all times but that a number of people have been injured, including our driver.
"Our first thoughts and main concerns are for the welfare of those involved. We have a manager at the scene who is liaising with the emergency services.
"Safety is our absolute priority and we will assist the police fully in their investigation into the circumstances around this incident."
Oakley bus crash: Two people have 'life-threatening injuries'
We have more details from the ambulance service about the injuries in today's crash.
Rail line blocked by fire next to track
Fire near Henley on Thames
Firefighters are tackling a fire on farmland in Shiplake just outside Henley on Thames.
At least four engines are on the scene where farm machinery appears to be ablaze, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.
Oakley bus crash: Passengers seriously injured
Several people have been injured in a crash involving a double-decker bus in Oakley, Hampshire.
Nineteen people were on the bus when it crashed at about midday, police have confirmed.
A spokesman said: "We can confirm that five people have suffered serious injuries, six people have minor injuries and eight were uninjured."
He added: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will be working with our partners to ensure the road is opened as quickly as possible."
The B3400, which is closed in both directions between Deane Gate Inn and Oakley village, is expected to stay so "until later this evening".
Diversions are in place.
Three arrested after two men stabbed in Banbury
Two men aged 64 and 36 suffered stab wounds in Ruscote Avenue, Banbury, during a confrontation with three people, police said.
The attack happened at about 19:20 on Wednesday and both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 64-year-old man has been discharged but the 36-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A 25-year-old man, from Banbury, and a 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. A 26-year-old woman, from Banbury, has also been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Oakley bus crash: Large number of ambulance crews present
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman told us: "We have sent seven ambulances, our full Hazardous Area Response Team, the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car, an emergency doctor, two ambulance officers, a silver commander and two tactical advisors to the scene."
Bus crash in Oakley, Hampshire
There has been a bus crash in Hampshire.
It happened on the B3400 Andover Road in Oakley, and the route has been closed in both directions.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.
South Central Ambulance Service is at the scene.
WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis dies
Mother denies murdering daughter
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, after J10 for A32 Wickham Road.
M27 Hampshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound after J10, A32 (Wickham), because of a vehicle fire.
WW2 Spitfire pilot Mary Ellis on playing with the clouds
Oxfordshire field fire put out
Several fire crews dealt with a blaze in an Oxfordshire field last night.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five vehicles from Wheatley, Slade, Oxford and Wantage to deal with the fire outside Cuddesdon.
Standing crops were alight across an area of 500m by 350m.
A spokesman added: "The farmer assisted crews by creating fire breaks.
"The call came in at 18:52 and the fire was out by 20:08."
Urgent repairs for troubled bridge
Mary Ellis was a 'trailblazer' - Robert Seely MP
In a tribute to Mary Ellis, Robert Seely, MP for the Isle of Wight, said the island had lost its "greatest citizen".
He added: "Her service in the Air Transport Auxiliary ferrying aircraft to frontline squadrons throughout the Second World War is legendary.
"Mary was truly a heroine - a trailblazer for women - and one who gave so much in defence of our country.
"She was also someone who made the Island her home and contributed so much to it through her management of Sandown Airport for many years.
"Her death is sadly an end of an era but her duty to her country in its time of need will continue to be an inspiration for generations to come."
Fire breaks out near cliff on Isle of Wight
Six fire engines were called to St Lawrence on the Isle of Wight yesterday after a fire broke out near a cliff.
The fire near the Old Park Hotel spread up the hill and the area was evacuated.
The coastguard helicopter and police helicopter were called out at various points during the incident.
BreakingBBC agrees to pay Sir Cliff £850,000
The BBC has agreed to pay Sir Cliff Richard £850,000 within 14 days to cover his legal costs, following his privacy case against the corporation.
The singer had already been awarded £210,000 damages by a High Court judge who ruled that the BBC had infringed his privacy in its reporting of a police raid on his Berkshire home in 2014.
Guard dispute rail strike goes ahead
Severe accident: A31 Hampshire eastbound
A31 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, at A31 Shobley.
A31 Hampshire - A31 in Forest Corner blocked and very slow traffic eastbound at Shobley, because of an accident.
Poole Bridge closes for 'urgent repairs'
Poole Bridge will be closed for part of today and tomorrow for "urgent repairs".
The 91-year-old lifting bridge in the old town reopened in January after being shut for nearly two years after lengthy repair works.
It will be closed to traffic between 9.30 and 15:30, but pedestrians can still get across.
'Hard when your time has come' - Smith
