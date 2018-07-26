South Live: Thursday 26 July

Mark Shearman

Oxford athlete Hatti Archer will, this weekend, be awarded with a European silver medal she won eight years ago.

The 36-year-old (formerly Hatti Dean) finished fourth in the 3000m steeplechase in Barcelona.

But two athletes that finished ahead, one Russian and one Spanish, have since been disqualified for drug and bio-passport offences.

The presentation will take place at the Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday.

Ms Archer said: "When I first heard about the promotion to bronze I had very mixed emotions. Obviously I was pleased but I was also gutted that this hadn’t happened at the time.

"However, after going through a bit of an emotional rollercoaster when I was told it was upgraded again to silver I was really happy and I am so looking forward to receiving my medal."