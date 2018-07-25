South Live: Wednesday 25 July

PA

Dorchester Town Council has called for a second Brexit referendum, even though its proposer concedes it may be ignored.

Liberal Democrat councillor Trevor Jones told Wednesday's meeting that the uncertainty was making life difficult for Dorchester residents working in Europe and for EU workers in Dorchester.

He said: "I know Mrs May says she won't have a referendum but she may not be around any longer than me, who knows? Let us do whatever we can to bring some finality."

Conservative councillor Peter Stein opposed the motion, saying: "This is not the place for this debate… although I do agree with Councillor Jones on one thing, that this vote probably won't make a great deal of difference."

The vote was carried, eight in favour and six against, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.