South Live: Wednesday 25 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Rail strikes to go ahead amid guard dispute
- Man jailed for street stabbing murder
- Further fires strike in the region
- Updates from Wednesday 25 July
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Good evening
Thanks for joining BBC South Live today.
The service will resume at 08:00 on Thursday. We look forward to welcoming you then.
Have a good evening.
Bournemouth bin collections 'taking longer after Poole recycling centre fire'
Video: Lorry fire on A326
The BBC's Matt Graveling has tweeted this video from the scene of the lorry fire on the A326 in Hampshire, earlier today.
Poole Bridge closure warning for Thursday
BBC News Travel
Severe accident: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe accident, from J15 for M4 J4B to J16 for M40 J1A.
M25 Berkshire - Stationary traffic on M25 clockwise from J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange) to J16 M40 J1a, because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Fire crew returns to Havant Thicket after fire
Gore Heath fire 'being treated as arson'
Road closed after large hole appears
The hole appeared in Oxford Road, Garsington, which has been closed off for safety reasons.Read more
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, from J2 for A326 Romsey to J3 for M271.
M27 Hampshire - Queuing traffic on M27 eastbound from J2, A326 (Romsey) to J3, M271 (Southampton Docks), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lorry fire causes A326 delays at Totton
A lorry fire has caused traffic problems on the A326 at Totton.
Fire crews were called the the blaze close to a bridge over the carriageway at about 12:45 BST.
About 50% of the vehicle was damaged but no-one was injured.
Isle of Wight cliff fire in St Lawrence
Six fire engines have been sent to a fire on the Isle of Wight.
The blaze, near the old Park Hotel in St Lawrence, broke out near the cliff and is "spreading up the hill", the fire service said.
Severe disruption: A40 Oxfordshire westbound
A40 Oxfordshire westbound severe disruption, from Worsham to Worsham.
A40 Oxfordshire - A40 in Charterville Allotments closed and slow traffic westbound from the Worsham junction to the Worsham junction, because of an overturned lorry. On the roundabout.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bag containing patients' details stolen from Poole Hospital
More than 160 fires in Oxfordshire during heatwave
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Sinkhole closes village road
A sinkhole has appeared in Garsington, Oxfordshire, forcing the closure of a road.
Thames Travel said the size and position of the hole in Pettiwell meant its buses were unable to serve the village until further notice.
Eyewitnesses said utility companies and police were at the scene.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J14 for A338 to J15 for A346 Marlborough Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound from J14, A338 (Hungerford) to J15, A346 (Swindon East), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A326 Hampshire northbound
A326 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between M27 J2 Romsey and A326.
A326 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on A326 northbound between Romsey and Morrisons Roundabout, because of an earlier vehicle fire and debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Oxford defender Long signs new contract
Versatile Oxford United defender Sam Long signs a new one-year contract with the League One club.Read more
Town council calls for second Brexit referendum
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Dorchester Town Council has called for a second Brexit referendum, even though its proposer concedes it may be ignored.
Liberal Democrat councillor Trevor Jones told Wednesday's meeting that the uncertainty was making life difficult for Dorchester residents working in Europe and for EU workers in Dorchester.
He said: "I know Mrs May says she won't have a referendum but she may not be around any longer than me, who knows? Let us do whatever we can to bring some finality."
Conservative councillor Peter Stein opposed the motion, saying: "This is not the place for this debate… although I do agree with Councillor Jones on one thing, that this vote probably won't make a great deal of difference."
The vote was carried, eight in favour and six against, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Body found in search for missing diver
RNLI lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter joined in the search when the diver failed to resurface.Read more
Van den Berg leaves Reading on loan
Reading midfielder Joey van den Berg joins Dutch second-tier side NEC Nijmegen on a season-long loan deal.Read more
Church warden cleared of hitman murder bid
However, Dr David Crichton was found guilty of sending malicious communications to Andrew Bolden.Read more
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J8 for M4 J9.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to M4 J9, Maidenhead, because of a car fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Motorcyclist banned over 120mph footage
Police found the head cam images after Dennis Kuzmenok was involved in an accident in Southampton.Read more
NHS patients 'struggling to book dental appointments in Cowes'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Isle of Wight residents have been left struggling to book dentist appointments following the closure of Cowes Medical Centre to NHS patients.
Hundreds of patients received a letter from NHS England this week informing them NHS dental services at the centre would cease at the end of September.
Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust announced earlier this year it would be ending its contract on the island, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Director of commissioning from NHS England's local office, Olivia Falgayrac-Jones, said patients would have their treatment completed by the end of September and the standard two-month warranty would continue to apply.
Public sector pay rise 'won't help police'
Thames Valley Police Federation's chairman describes the 2% pay rise as 'miserly'.Read more
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, from J11 for Hockley Link to J12 for A335.
M3 Hampshire - Queuing traffic on M3 southbound from J11, Hockley (Winchester South) to J12, A335 (Eastleigh), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident. Congestion to J9 (Winnal Roundabout / Winchester North).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Peppa Pig World amusement park 'best in UK'
The home of Peppa Pig World has been named the top UK amusement park for the third year in a row and included in the top 25 worldwide.
Paultons Park, near Romsey, Hampshire, was awarded the accolade in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards after 93% of visitors rated it "excellent" or "very good".
It has also been named the ninth best in Europe.
Southampton's Westquay operators report profit slump
Disposable barbecue 'started recycling centre fire'
Pier restoration enters final phase
The pier's owners saved the structure from collapse and are now reinstating the mooring deck.Read more
Irish sign Sale's Samoa forward Ioane
London Irish sign Samoa international back row TJ Ioane following his release by Premiership side Sale Sharks.Read more
Fire service thanks 'unsung heroes' Salvation Army for refreshments during Poole blaze
Dorset Fire Service has thanked the Salvation Army for providing refreshments to its crews during a large blaze at a recycling centre in Poole.
The fire at Canford Recycling Centre on Arena Way started on Monday evening. No-one was injured.
South Western Railway strike to go ahead amid guard dispute
A strike by South Western Railway staff is set to go ahead after a union claimed the operator had "failed to respond seriously" to its offer.
Workers are due to strike for eight days over six weeks in the long-running row over the role of guards on trains.
Rail union RMT said it was "angry and frustrated" at what it called a "tired response" from the firm.
SWR said the decision, which will see staff strike within 36 hours, was "frustrating and disappointing".
Autism parents 'devastated' at Gosport centre vandalism
Parents of a children with autism who use a family centre which was targeted by vandals say they are "devastated" by the destruction.
Marvels and Meltdowns in Gosport opened last year to cater for children whose autism and ADHD mean they have difficulties using crowded public play parks and paddling pools.
Staff found sheds broken into, the sensory garden ransacked, toys broken and animal hutches damaged, when they arrived to open the centre on Sunday.
An online appeal set up to raise funds for repairs has topped £1,400.
Bournemouth complete Rico signing
Bournemouth complete the signing of Spanish full-back Diego Rico from La Liga side Leganes for £10.7m.Read more
Have you seen wanted Oxford man Sam Pearce?
Your pictures: Tranquil woodland, bustling seashore and vivid red poppies
BBC Weather Watchers
Many thanks to BBC Weather Watchers "Jeeves likes cheese", Emma and "Pac MAC" for their photos of sunlight streaming through the trees at a wood in Nettlebed, Oxfordshire, the busy seafront at Bournemouth in Dorset and a vivid poppy field at Whitwell on the Isle of Wight.
Send us your pictures of the region via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.
RMT summer rail strikes warning