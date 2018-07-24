South of England

South Live: Tuesday 24 July

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 24 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Good evening

That's it for today, but BBC South Live will return at 08:00 GMT on Wednesday for all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

Boy arrested in cat cruelty probe

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a cat was believed to have been killed by a group of youths in Burnham.

The boy was taken into custody today on suspicion of criminal damage and malicious communications.

Thames Valley Police said an investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways

BBC News Travel

A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, at Belfield Park Avenue.

A354 Dorset - A354 Buxton Road in Wyke Regis closed and queuing traffic in both directions at the Belfield Park Avenue junction, because of two vehicles accident.

Man sentenced for multiple child sex offences

A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against children under the age of 11.

Robert Robinson, aged 56, committed the offences in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire between 1975-2000 on four child victims.

Robert Robinson
Thames Valley Police
Robert Robinson was convicted on 17 counts of sexual offences against children

He was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, six counts of indecency with a child, and five counts of indecent assault on a boy on 20 June.

Det Sgt Sarah Berry, from Thames Valley Police, said: “Robinson is a dangerous offender who never admitted to his horrific offences".

Funeral costs help for 'Botley Bag Lady'

Reading trains tenth most overcrowded in UK

Reading's commuter trains are among the top 10 most overcrowded in the country, a study has revealed.

The Department for Transport said almost 0.7% of services from Reading had more passengers than the allowed capacity, which includes those who are standing.

On average, 89,000 people arrived at the station every day, the fourth highest total in the country.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the network was overcrowded, but the government was investing more money than at any time since the steam age in expanding capacity.

Read more here.

Transport figs
BBC

Lifting bridge to close for 'urgent repairs'

Poole Bridge will close during the daytime on Thursday and Friday for "urgent repairs".

The 91-year-old lifting bridge in the old town was closed for 21 months, between September 2016 and January 2018, seven months longer than planned, for £4.2m repair works.

It closed again for nine days in April to repair damage to safety gates caused by a "technical problem".

View more on twitter

Remains to be exhumed from graveyard

Pokesdown United Reformed Church in Southbourne Road
Google

The remains of more than 100 people are to be exhumed from a graveyard in Bournemouth.

Developer Jaydem Homes gained permission in February to remove remains from Pokesdown United Reformed Church in Southbourne Road.

Chester Pearce Funeral Service is to carry out the work and study the burials before reinterring them at Kinson Cemetery, the Bournemouth Echo reported.

According to planning reports, the process is expected to take two weeks.

Bournemouth Borough Council planners have allowed an existing hoarding around the site, which was erected without permission, to remain there until October.

According to planning documents, when the exhumation and research is complete, a QR code will be erected at the site which will link to online information about the graveyard.

Hamworthy 'milk thief' returns

View more on twitter

Man Booker Prize: Oxford's Daisy Johnson on longlist

Everything Under by Daisy Johnson
PA

Everything Under by Daisy Johnson is among 13 books to make it onto this year's Man Booker Prize longlist.

A modern re-imagining of the Greek myth of Oedipus, it is the Oxford writer's debut novel.

Ms Johnson is the winner of the Harper's Bazaar Short Story Prize, the A.M. Heath Prize and the Edge Hill Short Story Prize.

The longlist for the £50,000 prize will be whittled down to six in September before the final winner is announced on 16 October.

Duchess and Dame visit Queen Victoria's hideaway

Dame Judi Dench and the Duchess of Cornwall
PA

The Duchess of Cambridge and Dame Judi Dench have met at Queen Victoria's former home, Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight.

Dame Judi, who is patron of the Friends of Osborne House and who has played Queen Victoria in a number of films, showed the duchess the restored Durbar Room - one of the locations for Victoria And Abdul.

Woman 'bitten' by suitcase stowaway scorpion in Waterlooville

View more on twitter

Shropshire struggling to avoid defeat to Berkshire

Shropshire are struggling in their second innings against Berkshire in the minor counties championship.

Earlier today they were set an unlikely 413 to win the match at Finchampstead, but they've since slipped to 58-6.

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J7 for Huntercombe Spur to M4 J8.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound in Buckinghamshire from J7, Huntercombe (Slough West) to M4 J8, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

Walker looks to new sailing generation

British Sailing: RYA director of racing Ian Walker looks to future generations
British sailing must take on new challenges and opportunities, according to Royal Yachting Association director Ian Walker.

Berkshire travel latest: Reading's Park Lane closed for resurfacing

BBC News Travel

View more on twitter

Supermarket and cinema plan for Reading town centre

View more on twitter

Duchess names new island ferry

Duchess of Cornwall unveiling name plaque on ferry
PA

The Duchess of Cornwall has named Red Funnel's latest high-speed passenger ferry - Red Jet 7 - in a ceremony in Cowes.

Duchess of Cornwall
PA

Weather outlook: It's hotting up...still

View more on twitter

BreakingBanbury and Maidenhead courts to close

Two magistrates' courts in the South are to close after a consultation from the government.

Banbury and Maidenhead are two of seven courts shut down by the government after a long-running consultation.

Justice secretary David Gauke said responses to the consultation were "considered carefully" and that the money saved will be invested back into the Ministry of Justice.

Courts
Google
Maidenhead (L) and Banbury (R) Magistrates' Courts are set to close

'Biker witness' sought after fatal three-car Bere Regis crash

Police are looking for a biker who "could be an important witness" after a man died in a three-car crash.

David Grant-Jones, 49, died at the scene of the collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, on the A35 near Bere Regis on 14 July.

View more on twitter

Cowes man stabbed twice in back

An 18-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back on a Cowes street in what police are calling a "serious assault".

The victim suffered two stab wounds in the Love Lane and Windmill Close area of the town at around 00:30 BST this morning.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Windmill Close
google
The man was stabbed in around the junction of Love Lane and Windmill Close in Cowes

Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, from J15 for M4 J4B to J16 for M40 J1A.

M25 Berkshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 clockwise from J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange) to J16 M40 J1a, because of a broken down lorry.

Search begins for new 'Soup Peddler'

Are you the next Oxford soup peddler?
In the last eight months Richard Brabin has given out 4,000 meals to the homeless.

Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J9 for A34.

M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

Bicester Village owner to sell off £1bn after profits fall

Bicester Village owner Hammerson has announced it will sell £1.1bn worth of assets after its profits dropped by 80%.

The company, which also owns the Birmingham Bullring, also outlined plans to exit the retail parks sector and instead focus on flagship retail destinations and premium outlets.

It hopes to sell the assets by the end of 2019 and buy back £300m worth of shares from investors.

Hammerson reported an 80% drop in pre-tax profits to £55.8m over the six months to June 30, compared with £289.7m a year earlier.

Hammerson's share price over one year
BBC
Hammerson's share price over one year

Bereaved dad's plea for lost pendant

Read more

Global firm invests £2m in new Bournemouth factory

View more on twitter

Hampshire travel latest: Burst watermain closes B3354 northbound at Colden Common

BBC News Travel

View more on twitter

Hampshire travel latest: M27 lane closed eastbound between Cadnam and Ower

BBC News Travel

View more on twitter

Tree falls on electricity cables on A350

View more on twitter

Are your work clothes making you hotter?

Seray Justice and Ro Moloney, customer service assistants for Transport for London, said the underground platforms are extremely warm

Victoria Park

BBC News

From priest to labourer, 10 UK workers told us what it is like to wear a uniform in hot weather.

Read more

