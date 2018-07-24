South Live: Tuesday 24 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 24 July
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Man jailed for street stabbing murder
Father of two Kirpal Sanghera was stabbed about seven times in a "turf war" killing.Read more
Good evening
That's it for today, but BBC South Live will return at 08:00 GMT on Wednesday for all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Boy arrested in cat cruelty probe
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a cat was believed to have been killed by a group of youths in Burnham.
The boy was taken into custody today on suspicion of criminal damage and malicious communications.
Thames Valley Police said an investigation into the incident was still ongoing.
Severe accident: A354 Dorset both ways
A354 Dorset both ways severe accident, at Belfield Park Avenue.
A354 Dorset - A354 Buxton Road in Wyke Regis closed and queuing traffic in both directions at the Belfield Park Avenue junction, because of two vehicles accident.
Rail strike to go ahead amid guard dispute
South Western Railway workers are due to strike for eight days over six weeks.Read more
Man sentenced for multiple child sex offences
A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against children under the age of 11.
Robert Robinson, aged 56, committed the offences in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire between 1975-2000 on four child victims.
He was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of six counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, six counts of indecency with a child, and five counts of indecent assault on a boy on 20 June.
Det Sgt Sarah Berry, from Thames Valley Police, said: “Robinson is a dangerous offender who never admitted to his horrific offences".
Funeral costs help for 'Botley Bag Lady'
Oxford sign Hammers midfielder Browne
Oxford United sign attacking midfielder Marcus Browne on a season-long loan from West Ham United.Read more
Reading trains tenth most overcrowded in UK
Reading's commuter trains are among the top 10 most overcrowded in the country, a study has revealed.
The Department for Transport said almost 0.7% of services from Reading had more passengers than the allowed capacity, which includes those who are standing.
On average, 89,000 people arrived at the station every day, the fourth highest total in the country.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the network was overcrowded, but the government was investing more money than at any time since the steam age in expanding capacity.
Read more here.
Lifting bridge to close for 'urgent repairs'
Poole Bridge will close during the daytime on Thursday and Friday for "urgent repairs".
The 91-year-old lifting bridge in the old town was closed for 21 months, between September 2016 and January 2018, seven months longer than planned, for £4.2m repair works.
It closed again for nine days in April to repair damage to safety gates caused by a "technical problem".
Urban market turned down over crime fears
The building made from shipping containers would increase "fear of crime", Reading planners say.Read more
Remains to be exhumed from graveyard
The remains of more than 100 people are to be exhumed from a graveyard in Bournemouth.
Developer Jaydem Homes gained permission in February to remove remains from Pokesdown United Reformed Church in Southbourne Road.
Chester Pearce Funeral Service is to carry out the work and study the burials before reinterring them at Kinson Cemetery, the Bournemouth Echo reported.
According to planning reports, the process is expected to take two weeks.
Bournemouth Borough Council planners have allowed an existing hoarding around the site, which was erected without permission, to remain there until October.
According to planning documents, when the exhumation and research is complete, a QR code will be erected at the site which will link to online information about the graveyard.
Hamworthy 'milk thief' returns
Man Booker Prize: Oxford's Daisy Johnson on longlist
Everything Under by Daisy Johnson is among 13 books to make it onto this year's Man Booker Prize longlist.
A modern re-imagining of the Greek myth of Oedipus, it is the Oxford writer's debut novel.
Ms Johnson is the winner of the Harper's Bazaar Short Story Prize, the A.M. Heath Prize and the Edge Hill Short Story Prize.
The longlist for the £50,000 prize will be whittled down to six in September before the final winner is announced on 16 October.
Duchess and Dame visit Queen Victoria's hideaway
The Duchess of Cambridge and Dame Judi Dench have met at Queen Victoria's former home, Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight.
Dame Judi, who is patron of the Friends of Osborne House and who has played Queen Victoria in a number of films, showed the duchess the restored Durbar Room - one of the locations for Victoria And Abdul.
Suitcase stowaway scorpion stings woman
The woman, from Waterlooville, unwittingly brought the stowaway home after a holiday to Costa Rica.Read more
Woman 'bitten' by suitcase stowaway scorpion in Waterlooville
Shropshire struggling to avoid defeat to Berkshire
Shropshire are struggling in their second innings against Berkshire in the minor counties championship.
Earlier today they were set an unlikely 413 to win the match at Finchampstead, but they've since slipped to 58-6.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J7 for Huntercombe Spur to M4 J8.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 westbound in Buckinghamshire from J7, Huntercombe (Slough West) to M4 J8, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Walker looks to new sailing generation
Museum adds rare beetle found by pupil
Sarah Thomas, 10, discovered the false darkling beetle in the grounds of her school in Oxfordshire.Read more
Berkshire travel latest: Reading's Park Lane closed for resurfacing
Seven courts across England to close
The courts are either underused, dilapidated or too close to another, the government said.Read more
Supermarket and cinema plan for Reading town centre
Duchess names new island ferry
The Duchess of Cornwall has named Red Funnel's latest high-speed passenger ferry - Red Jet 7 - in a ceremony in Cowes.
Weather outlook: It's hotting up...still
BreakingBanbury and Maidenhead courts to close
Two magistrates' courts in the South are to close after a consultation from the government.
Banbury and Maidenhead are two of seven courts shut down by the government after a long-running consultation.
Justice secretary David Gauke said responses to the consultation were "considered carefully" and that the money saved will be invested back into the Ministry of Justice.
'Biker witness' sought after fatal three-car Bere Regis crash
Police are looking for a biker who "could be an important witness" after a man died in a three-car crash.
David Grant-Jones, 49, died at the scene of the collision, involving a BMW, a Land Rover Freelander and a Mercedes, on the A35 near Bere Regis on 14 July.
Cowes man stabbed twice in back
An 18-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back on a Cowes street in what police are calling a "serious assault".
The victim suffered two stab wounds in the Love Lane and Windmill Close area of the town at around 00:30 BST this morning.
He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries have been described as not life-threatening.
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses.
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe disruption, from J15 for M4 J4B to J16 for M40 J1A.
M25 Berkshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 clockwise from J15, M4 J4b (Thorney Interchange) to J16 M40 J1a, because of a broken down lorry.
Search begins for new 'Soup Peddler'
Staff affected as council ends contract
About 300 jobs will be affected when Southampton City Council brings its services in house.Read more
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed on M40 southbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J9, A34 (Bicester), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Bicester Village owner to sell off £1bn after profits fall
Bicester Village owner Hammerson has announced it will sell £1.1bn worth of assets after its profits dropped by 80%.
The company, which also owns the Birmingham Bullring, also outlined plans to exit the retail parks sector and instead focus on flagship retail destinations and premium outlets.
It hopes to sell the assets by the end of 2019 and buy back £300m worth of shares from investors.
Hammerson reported an 80% drop in pre-tax profits to £55.8m over the six months to June 30, compared with £289.7m a year earlier.
Bereaved dad's plea for lost pendant
Dan Monaghan shared the half heart pendant with his three-year-old daughter who died of cancer.
Global firm invests £2m in new Bournemouth factory
Hampshire travel latest: Burst watermain closes B3354 northbound at Colden Common
Hampshire travel latest: M27 lane closed eastbound between Cadnam and Ower
Tree falls on electricity cables on A350
Are your work clothes making you hotter?
Victoria Park
From priest to labourer, 10 UK workers told us what it is like to wear a uniform in hot weather.Read more