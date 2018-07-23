South Live: Monday 23 July

Google

An investigation has been launched after a patient in Dorset was given an "incorrect replacement component" during surgery, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A report to the Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals trust said the "never event" happened last month.

"Never events" are defined as serious incidents that are "entirely preventable".

The report to the trust's board, which is due to meet on Wednesday, said: "The error was identified, the component removed and replaced with the correct one during surgery.

"This was identified and agreed as a never event.

"Immediate actions were undertaken and an investigation is in progress."