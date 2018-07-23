South of England

South Live: Monday 23 July

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 23rd July

Live Reporting

Investigation after surgery 'never event'

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Bournemouth hospital
An investigation has been launched after a patient in Dorset was given an "incorrect replacement component" during surgery, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A report to the Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals trust said the "never event" happened last month.

"Never events" are defined as serious incidents that are "entirely preventable".

The report to the trust's board, which is due to meet on Wednesday, said: "The error was identified, the component removed and replaced with the correct one during surgery.

"This was identified and agreed as a never event.

"Immediate actions were undertaken and an investigation is in progress."

Girl, 2, suffers facial injuries in train assault

A child was left with injuries to their face after being assaulted on a Paddington to Slough train earlier this month, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.

A man and a woman boarded the Great Western train with the two-year-old girl, who was in a pushchair, at Paddington station at about 21:40 BST on 12 July.

When the child started to cry - close to Slough station - the man assaulted the child.A 20-year-old woman, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of the neglect of a child and a 22-year-old man, from Ealing, London, was arrested on suspicion of the assault of a child.

Both have been released on bail until August while inquiries continue. BTP is appealing for witnesses.

Fire at nature reserve closes beach road

Preston Beach Road has now been closed while emergency services deal with a fire at Lodmoor nature reserve in Weymouth.

Paths and access roads are already closed to allow crews access to the blaze near the recycling centre.

Please don't light bonfires, say tired firefighters

Exhausted fire crews are urging people to stop having bonfires while the ground is dry.

Emergency services have had another busy afternoon with multiple fires in the open, many of which were avoidable.

Left-back Pacheco joins Reading

Mayumi Pacheco

Former Doncaster Rovers Belles left-back Mayumi Pacheco joins Reading Women ahead of the new WSL season.

Recycling centre closed after nature reserve fire

Weymouth recycling centre will remain closed for the rest of the day while firefighters tackle a blaze in the neighbouring Lodmoor nature reserve.

Dorset Waste Partnership said it hoped to reopen the site tomorrow.

Fire breaks out at nature reserve

Crews are tackling a large fire at Lodmoor nature reserve in Weymouth, near the recycling centre.

Police have said some access roads and paths are closed.

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at Js8,9 A404.

M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road and very slow traffic eastbound at Js8,9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a broken down vehicle.

Airport fire 'may be due to dry weather'

A fire started in the grass near the runway at Bournemouth Airport.

Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J14 for to J13 for .

M25 London - Queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise in Greater London from J14, Heathrow Terminal 4 to J13, Staines, because of an earlier broken down vehicle. Congestion to J16 (M40 interchange). All lanes have been re-opened.

Grass fire 'spread from garden bonfire'

Hampshire travel latest: A337 delays at Lyndhurst

BBC News Travel

BreakingProsecution seek retrial in coach abuse case

Ex-football coach Bob Higgins is set to face a retrial after the jury failed to reach verdicts on 48 counts of indecent assault following an eight-week trial.

The former Southampton football club youth coach was found guilty of indecently assaulting a young trainee and not guilty of another charge.

Mr Higgins denied all the charges involving 24 complainants, most of whom were Southampton and Peterborough United trainees.

Bob Higgins
Ex-coach guilty of indecently assaulting football trainee

Former Southampton and Peterborough football coach Bob Higgins, 65, has been found guilty of one charge of indecent assault of a youth player and not guilty of another charge.

The jury could not reach verdicts on 48 other counts of indecent assault at Winchester Crown Court.

The charges, dating between 1971 and 1996, arose after the NSPCC set up a helpline for victims of sexual abuse in football.

The eight-week trial at Salisbury and Winchester crown courts heard allegations Mr Higgins abused boys staying overnight at his house and while giving massages.

Bob Higgins
Flight diverted after airport fire

Bournemouth Airport fire
A flight from Krakow to Bournemouth had to be diverted to Bristol after fire broke out alongside the runway.

Bournemouth Airport said the fire, which broke out on the grass, was put out within 15 minutes but the Ryanair flight from Poland had to be re-routed.

A spokesman said: "It is too early to establish what caused the fire but the prolonged dry weather may well be a factor. We apologise for any inconvenience and advise passengers to directly contact their airline for travel updates."

Park mound 'to offer views of Windsor Castle'

Herschel Park
Work has begun in Slough to create a viewing mound so people can get a better view of Windsor Castle.

The mound is being built in the nature trail of Herschel Park and will be planted with wildflowers.

It's due to be finished in the autumn, Slough Borough Council said.

Earth mound
Slough Borough Council

Appeal after New Forest attempted dog theft

Police are appealing for information after an attempted theft of a dog in the New Forest.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was walking her dog, a lemon Dalmation, at Holmsley Passage, near Burley when two men in a red 4x4 stopped and tried to grab the dog.

They drove off when the animal started barking. The owner and dog were unhurt.

Hampshire police said the men had been drawing attention to themselves by shouting through a loud-hailer as they drove along.

Dog owners have been warned to be vigilant when in the area and report any suspicious activity.

Fish rescued as river level drops

River Tarrant at Tarrant Rushton

Fish, including salmon and trout, are being transferred from the River Tarrant to the River Stour.

NHS judicial review result expected in September

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Poole Hospital
A decision on the judicial review challenging plans to overhaul NHS services in Dorset is not expected until September, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.

The hearing in London ended on Wednesday with both sides allowed to make further written submissions after running out of time.

Under the plans, Poole A&E would be downgraded and its maternity services would close, along with 245 hospital beds across the county.

Defend Dorset NHS, which is backing the challenge, claims vital information about increased risks was not made available to decision makers.

Dorset CCG said the changes were "evidence based" and backed by NHS England.

George reflects on 'whirlwind' year

Katie George: Southern Vipers and England bowler reflects on 'whirlwind' year
Katie George has enjoyed a breakthrough year in women's cricket for both club and country.
The 19-year-old left-arm seam bowler not only made her debut for England in both T20 and one-day internationals, but also helped her county Hampshire to their first County Championship title.
Already in her third season of the Women's Super League, George is now hoping to help her side, Southern Vipers, regain the title they won in 2016 as the competition expands.

Birds of prey found dead in Dorset

Two birds of prey have been found dead in Dorset.

The bodies of a buzzard, which had been shot in the head, and an owl were found in Melplash in May.

Dead buzzard
RSPB

The common buzzard (pictured) was taken to a nearby vets, where an X-ray revealed a piece of shot in the bird’s skull, the RSPB said.

The barn owl was also found in "suspicious circumstances" under its nest box.

There were previous reports of another dead barn owl and a number of dead buzzards in the area, though the bodies have not been recovered, the RSPB added.

Birds of prey are protected by law under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which makes it an offence to intentionally harm or kill them.

Reading Fringe Festival events kick off

The Reading Fringe Festival is back for its sixth year.

Kicking off today and running until Sunday it features 100 different local and international performances and events at 18 venues across the town.

There'll be everything from musical instruments made of ice, to urban art, comedy, cabaret, and family-friendly workshops.

Reading Festival
Reading Fringe

New Forest warning over water for livestock

New Forest ponies - generic
New Forest authorities have issued a warning not to give water to livestock in the national park during the heatwave.

The verderers said leaving water for ponies or cattle in buckets and recepticals was "conterproductive and dangerous" as it stopped the animals from sourcing their own supplies of water.

It said there were a large number of mains-fed troughs in the forest and streams and ponds still had water in them.

In Pictures: Freedom of Bicester given to Royal Logistic Corp

The Freedom of Entry of Bicester has been given to 1 Regiment RLC, which has been based at St David's Barracks in the town.

Following a church service, troops paraded through the town centre to Garth Park with bayonets drawn, led by the RLC Corps Band.

Freedom parade
MOD
Freedom parade
Bicester Town Council
Freedom of Bicester
Bicester Town Council

Watch: UK Pride on the Isle of Wight

Thousands attended the second UK Pride event on the Isle of Wight this weekend.

Colour and spectacle at UK Pride on the Isle of Wight

Royal Logistic Corps receives freedom of Bicester

Soldiers of the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) have received the freedom of Bicester.

The Freedom of Entry was given to 1 Regiment RLC, which has been based at St David's Barracks since 2014 after moving from Germany.

Following a church service on Saturday, troops paraded through the town to Garth Park with bayonets drawn, led by the RLC Corps Band.

Mayor Sean Gaul said it was a "momentous occasion" for Bicester.

Military band
Appeal after Newbury Racecourse assault

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was assaulted at Newbury Racecourse over the weekend.

The 24-year-old was kneed in the groin while she was near the steps of the grandstand on Saturday evening. She did not require hospital treatment.

Thames Valley Police said the attack happened in a busy part of the course, but no-one had yet come forward.

A 54-year-old man from Newbury arrested on suspicion of common assault has been released while inquiries continue.

Several hours of delays following M3 crash

Some more details on the earlier multi-vehicle collision on the M3 between junctions 7 and 8 - Basingstoke and Winnall - involving up to 10 cars, including one which subsequently caught fire.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The southbound carriageway is closed with traffic diverted off junction 8 towards the A303 westbound. Motorists heading south can then pick up the A34 southbound at Bullington Cross.

Tailbacks are expected to last for several hours.

Swimming warning after girl rescued from River Windrush

A young girl was airlifted to hospital after being rescued a river in Oxfordshire.

Firefighters from Witney provided first aid after a member of the public managed to pull the girl from the River Windrush on Sunday afternoon. She was taken to the intensive care unit at the John Radcliffe hospital.

Wild swimming can be very tempting, particularly when the weather is as hot as it has been in recent weeks, but this incident just goes to show that rivers can be extremely hazardous places."

Station Manager Tom BrandonOxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two teens arrested after Tadley Common fire

Tadley Common fire
BBC

Two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of arson, following a heath fire at a Hampshire beauty spot.

The blaze broke out on Tadley Common on Friday afternoon.

It took firefighters from Hampshire and Berkshire six hours to put out the flames, which covered about four acres.

Council to sell cattle market

North Dorset District Council

Shaftesbury Town Council had requested for the sale of the cattle market to be suspended.

Council to sell-off cattle market site

Shaftesbury Town Council had asked for the sale of the cattle market to be suspended.

