South Live: Wednesday 29 August

A man and his dog had to be rescued by coastguards off Lepe beach near Calshott on the Hampshire coast yesterday. The man was reported to be in difficulties while trying to rescue his dog in strong currents.

He was helped ashore by a kayaker. A coastguard helicopter crew helped locate his small collie-type dog said to be blind because of cataracts.

The dog, called Fly, was picked up by the inshore lifeboat and reunited, very tired, with his owner - neither required medical treatment.