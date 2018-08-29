South Live: Wednesday 29 August
- Updates from Wednesday 29 August
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Teen charged with assault death murder
The 19-year-old is due before magistrates accused of killing a man who was found at a house Totton.Read more
Austin gives Southampton win at Brighton
Charlie Austin scores a late winner as Southampton beat Brighton in the Carabao Cup second round.Read more
Bournemouth 3-0 Milton Keynes Dons
Bournemouth maintain their unbeaten start to the season by defeating League Two MK Dons to reach the Carabao Cup third round.Read more
BreakingMan charged with murder over Totton
A man has been charged following the death of a 26-year-old man in Totton on Saturday.
Charlie George Thomas Cooper, 19, of Ashby Road in the town has been charged with murder and will appear before Southampton Magistrates this morning.
Coastguard helicopter in Lepe blind dog rescue
A man and his dog had to be rescued by coastguards off Lepe beach near Calshott on the Hampshire coast yesterday. The man was reported to be in difficulties while trying to rescue his dog in strong currents.
He was helped ashore by a kayaker. A coastguard helicopter crew helped locate his small collie-type dog said to be blind because of cataracts.
The dog, called Fly, was picked up by the inshore lifeboat and reunited, very tired, with his owner - neither required medical treatment.
New hospice aim for Winchester
Campaigners are aiming to create Winchester's first hospice.
More than £2.5m is needed to turn a former nurses home at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital into a hospice with 10 beds as well as a day care centre.
Currently most patients are referred to Andover - many families say that's too far to travel at a time when loved ones need care and support.
Weather: Rain first, then rather cloudy with a few showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
There could be some rain to start today, but this will soon clear to leave a rather cloudy day with a few showers expected, especially this afternoon.
There could be some sunny spells at times too.
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's South Live.
We will have all the latest news, sport and weather updates for you until 18:00 BST