South Live: Monday 6 August

A commemorative lamplight has gone on display in Portsmouth.

The Lamplight of Peace, at The National Museum of the Royal Navy, is a tribute to the work of First World War tunnelers and the millions of soldiers, sailors and merchant seamen that lost their lives.

The base of the display features strands from German and British barbed wire, shards of a trench post and soil from a First World War trench near Ypres.

The Lamplight of Peace will be on show at museum until the end of August.