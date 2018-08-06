South Live: Monday 6 August
Lamplight of Peace goes on show in Portsmouth
A commemorative lamplight has gone on display in Portsmouth.
The Lamplight of Peace, at The National Museum of the Royal Navy, is a tribute to the work of First World War tunnelers and the millions of soldiers, sailors and merchant seamen that lost their lives.
The base of the display features strands from German and British barbed wire, shards of a trench post and soil from a First World War trench near Ypres.
The Lamplight of Peace will be on show at museum until the end of August.
Lack of wind put Cowes Week racing on hold
A still morning at #LendyCowesWeek means racing, which had been due to start shortly before 09:30 BST, has been postponed.
Crews damping down at landfill blaze
Firefighters remain at a landfill site in Finmere, Oxfordshire.
About 400 tonnes of waste went up in flames on Saturday at 22:15 BST.
Crews are damping down and recovering all the equipment they've used to fight the blaze.
New educational hub planned for Oxford Brookes University
A new £25m educational hub at Oxford Brookes University is going to be built.
It'll cater for subjects including art, architecture and computer sciences.
It means the Helena Kennedy building will be knocked down - and a new one for its faculty of technology, design and engineering will be built.
The idea behind the building is to bring together the subjects that "make things".
Lucy McHugh death: New photo released to jog memories
Detectives investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl found stabbed to death in Southampton have released a new photo of the teenager.
Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in a copse on Thursday 26 July behind Southampton Sports Centre.
Police hope the photo will jog memories of people who saw Lucy before she died.
Bin collection delays
Bin collections in Basingstoke are being delayed, or missed, because of staff shortages.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council says rounds from Friday have not been completed.
The authority said crews are due to collect bins/sacks throughout today.
Music festival boosts Hythe Pier campaign
A community group behind a project to protect Hythe Pier say work will begin in the spring.
Volunteers staged a music festival called Rock the Pier over the weekend to help raise money for its restoration.
The pier, built in 1880 needs its planking and safety railings replaced.
It is thought to have the longest running railway service of its kind in the world, and historian Dan Snow has described the pier and railway as a "national treasure".
Monday's weather forecast: Sunny and hot again today
Today looks set to be a fine, dry and hot day with plenty of blue sky and sunshine.
There will be very little if any cloud around. Light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 27 to 30°C (81 to 86°F).
Women's British Open: Georgia Hall wins first major title
Georgia Hall won her first major title with a two-shot victory at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
The 22-year-old from Bournemouth is only the third British winner since the event became a major championship in 2001.
