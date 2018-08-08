South Live: Wednesday 8 August
- Updates from Wednesday 8 August
Man charged over firearm threat
A man has been charged after he was alleged to have threatened a woman with a gun in Poole, Dorset.
Police were called to Belben Road to reports of a man with a gun shortly after 21:15 BST on Monday.
The 24-year-old has been charged with making threats to kill and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He has also been charged with assault by beating and theft and is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court.
Man shot by police in Bournemouth
A man is in hospital after being shot in the arm by police.Read more
Footage shows scene of police shooting
Dorset teenager with cerebral palsy in first boxing match
Hate crime incident prompts police photo appeal
A photo of a man who police would like to speak to in connection with an assault and racially-aggravated public order incident in Poole has been released.
The picture was taken by a taxi driver in the early hours of Sunday 8 July.
Reading road reopens after large hole appeared
A busy traffic route which was closed yesterday after a large hole appeared near the site of roadworks has reopened in both directions.
Cow Lane in Reading, which goes underneath a major railway line, was shut to traffic while Network Rail worked to fix the problem yesterday.
While there has been no official announcement from the operator, staff from the BBC have visited the site this morning and witnessed traffic moving as normal.
Alleged paedophile bailed before extradition to US
An alleged paedophile who was on the FBI's most wanted list is to be released from prison in the UK days before he is extradited to the US.
US national Roger Giese, 43, who has been living in Southampton, is wanted for trial in California charged with sexually abusing a boy aged under 14.
Mr Giese was remanded in custody on 19 July after a High Court challenge against his extradition failed.
He was bailed after his lawyers said he needed to put his affairs in order.
Wednesday's weather forecast: It's all change today.....
A generally fine but fresh morning with sunny spells and just an outside chance of a shower, especially later.
Plenty of dry, bright weather to come this afternoon with only a low chance of a shower.
Maximum temperature 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Boomtown festival set to open
Tens of thousands of people are expected to start arriving for the Boomtown festival today.
The gates at the Matterley Bowl near Winchester open this lunchtime.
Those arriving on the first day have to arrive by coach, shuttle bus or in cars with more than three people in them.
The event runs until 12 August, with Gorillaz and Limp Bizkit among the line-up.
Last year additional security checks caused long delays for people entering the site.
Man shot in arm by police in Bournemouth
A man has been shot by officers in Bournemouth, Dorset Police say.
He was shot in the arm after officers stopped a vehicle travelling with two men and a woman along Castle Lane West, shortly before 20:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). A cordon has been put in place while investigations are carried out.
A 36-year-old man who was also in the vehicle has been arrested.
@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.