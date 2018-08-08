South Live: Wednesday 8 August

A man has been charged after he was alleged to have threatened a woman with a gun in Poole, Dorset.

Police were called to Belben Road to reports of a man with a gun shortly after 21:15 BST on Monday.

The 24-year-old has been charged with making threats to kill and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has also been charged with assault by beating and theft and is due to appear before Poole Magistrates' Court.