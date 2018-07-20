South Live: Friday 20 July
Summary
- Field fires break out across the region
- Cats and dogs kept caged at woman's home
- Bosses 'not told about A&E move risks'
- IVF couples 'face social rationing'
- Updates from Friday 20 July
Man charged following motorbike crash
The 19-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.Read more
Dorset parks win Green Flag Award
Four parks in Dorset have been awarded a national Green Flag Award.
Avon Heath Country Park near Ringwood, Hardy’s Birthplace at Thorncombe Woods near Dorchester, Milldown and Stour meadows near Blandford have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the best in the world.
This international award, now into its third decade, credits areas with high environmental standards and and excellent visitor facilities.
Fake horse trials medic jailed
Cassandra Grant was involved in injecting an injured rider at the Oxfordshire event in September.Read more
Views sought on future of 'architecturally important' areas
Care home residents no longer stranded
Disabled care home residents in Oxford, who were stranded upstairs for three weeks after a lift broke down, have access to the ground floor again after it was repaired.
The Headington Care Home has seven residents that live on the first floor, with four unable to use the stairs.
Engineers installed a new stair lift at the home this morning, a spokesman has confirmed.
Hampshire travel latest: M3 and A31 delays
BBC News Travel
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J5 for A4 London Road to J4B for M25 J15.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M4 eastbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.
Fall death nurse can 'return to work'
Simon Diacon missed a home visit to Thomas Higgins who was found dead the following morning.Read more
Henley hosts Wasps southern academy
Premiership club Wasps open a new junior academy for 15 to 18-year-olds in Henley on Thames.Read more
Isle of Wight ready to host 2018 UK Pride event
The Isle of Wight is hosting the second UK Pride event this weekend.
Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to travel to the island for the festival, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
The event is being headlined by Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst who will be performing on Ryde beach.
The island faced competition from Exeter, Folkestone, Liverpool, Preston, and Cardiff who were also vying to be chosen as the host.
Alpaca farm refused despite buildings being completed
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Councillors have unanimously refused plans for an alpaca farm and horseriding business in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in Dorset.
West Dorset Planning Committee was told some of the buildings being applied for at Higher Kingston Russell had already been completed and most of the 20 alpacas were already there.
If there is no appeal, planning enforcement officers could take legal action, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Neighbours had objected over the construction of buildings, including a mobile home, in the AONB but agent Samuel Croft - representing applicant Tina Hardiman - said the home was needed to allow care of the animals and provide security.
Pair face court over teenager's eye injury
A man and a woman are facing court over an incident which left a 13-year-old boy with a serious eye injury.
Dorset Police said the boy was walking in Wimborne Road, near the Co-Op, on 31 December, when he felt something hit his leg. When he turned around, something hit him in the eye.
The teenager was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.
A 20-year-old man from Poole is to appear before magistrates next Friday accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm and a 21-year-old woman, also from Poole, is accused of perverting the course of justice.
Pair cleared of park stabbing murder
Jason Williams, 41, was found dead in February with a single stab wound to the chest.Read more
Drug dealer 'forgot to delete texts reminding him to delete texts'
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Pottery factory site homes plan refused
The proposal for 138 homes was refused by five votes to four amid fears of over-development.Read more
Five things from Oxfordshire
A collection of stories and videos from Oxfordshire this week.Read more
Second vice-chairman appointed in two months
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Dorset County Council has elected a new vice chairman, two months after appointing the last one.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said West Moors councillor David Shortell would replace Andrew Parry who had stepped down to take up the role of education briefholder on the council's cabinet.
Opposition councillors had proposed Janet Dover for the role but were defeated by the ruling Conservative group, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Lib Dems hold on to city council seat
The Liberal Democrats have held on to a seat at Oxford City Council after a by-election.
The vote was triggered when Ruth Wilkinson stood down from her Headington seat after a decade.
Stef Garden has now been elected.
Oxford Paradise Square stand-off: Man appears in court
A man charged over a 14-hour armed stand-off in Oxford has appeared in court via video link from prison today.
Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square in May.
Duncan Shearman, 24, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is also accused of three counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.
He hasn't yet entered a plea. The case has been adjourned until 12 October.
Cogges Manor Farm awarded £900,000 for history project
A project that aims to reveal the "untold story" of a 13th Century manor house and farm in Oxfordshire has received more than £900,000 of National Lottery funding.
Cogges Manor Farm in Witney has secured the cash for its 1,000 Years Plus project.
It aims to tell the 1,000-year history of the farm for visitors, schools and community groups across the county.
The project will begin in the autumn and be completed within three years.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J11 for Hockley Link.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 southbound at J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of an accident.
Women's charity in bid to buy base
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A women's charity is trying to raise £325,000 to buy its base in Christchurch after it was put up for sale by Dorset County Council.
The Water Lily Project - a Christian group which helps disadvantaged and vulnerable women - took over the running of the building in Barrack Road in 2014, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It has been listed as an asset of community value, which means community groups have until the end of the year to bid for the facility before it is sold on the open market.
Project manager Liz Carter said: "It is a whole lot of money for us to raise and we are exploring ways, from grants and sharing with other community groups, to be able to fund its purchase."
Slip road now clear but driver reported
Two crocodiles among 81 dangerous wild animals being kept in Dorset homes
Duchess of Cornwall to visit Isle of Wight
The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Judi Dench will visit Osborne House on the Isle of Wight on Tuesday as the attraction prepares to host the Osborne Horse Trials.
The duchess will also visit Cowes ahead of naming the new Red Funnel ferry - Red Jet 7.
Power station demolition date confirmed
Didcot was at the centre of a major incident in 2016, when the boiler house collapsed, killing four.Read more
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire both ways
M3 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, between J12 for A335 and J11 for Hockley Link.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 between J12, A335 (Eastleigh) and J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Lane closed after trailer overturns
A trailer has overturned on the westbound entry slip to the M4 at junction 8/9 at Maidenhead.
No one has been injured but one lane is closed.
Reading scientists reduce sugar in Dairy Milk
Cadbury has announced a new low sugar Dairy Milk as part of efforts to respond to the obesity crisis.
The bar will have 30% less sugar than the regular chocolate bar.
A team of scientists in Reading have been working for two years on the new recipe which goes on sale next year.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at M4 J8.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at M4 J8, Maidenhead, because of an overturned trailer.
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us via email at oxfordshire@bbc.co.ukRead more
Alleyway death suspects face no action
Father-of- four Jason Gregory was left in a critical condition and later died in hospital.Read more
Former GP 'hired hitman' over debt
Prosecutors allege he blamed his financial adviser for a £300,000 loss and the break-up of his marriageRead more
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 southbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.
Car 'stuffed with chips, hoover and TV' left in Southampton street
Urban market turned down over crime fears
The building made from shipping containers would increase "fear of crime", Reading planners say.Read more
Carillion collapse cost to Oxfordshire 'very significant'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The collapse of the facilities and construction company Carillion has created "financial and legal difficulties" for Oxfordshire County Council, the authority has said.
It has already spent £1.7m fixing problems with its buildings but the full cost of "picking up the pieces" is unlikely to be known until the autumn, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Repairs at six adult day care centres were left incomplete and school buildings were unfinished, leaving pupils working in portable buildings.
The council's director of capital investment, Alexandra Bailey, said: "We don't yet know what the total cost will be but it will be very significant."
IVF: NHS couples 'face social rationing'
The parents of the world's first IVF baby - born 40 years ago next week - would not have got the procedure on the NHS in most of England today because of "social rationing", a charity has said.
NHS IVF is unavailable to couples in many areas if either of them has children from a previous relationship.
One mother said not meeting such criteria was "crippling".
Fertility Network UK said action was needed to keep fertility treatment available for all.
North-east Hampshire and Farnham have two different policies, with one cycle offered to people in north-east Hampshire and two to couples in Farnham.