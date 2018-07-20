South of England

South Live: Friday 20 July

Summary

  1. Field fires break out across the region
  2. Cats and dogs kept caged at woman's home
  3. Bosses 'not told about A&E move risks'
  4. IVF couples 'face social rationing'
  5. Updates from Friday 20 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Good evening

Thanks for joining us for BBC South Live today.

The service will resume at 08:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the region.

Have a lovely weekend.

Dorset parks win Green Flag Award

Four parks in Dorset have been awarded a national Green Flag Award.

Avon Heath Country Park near Ringwood, Hardy’s Birthplace at Thorncombe Woods near Dorchester, Milldown and Stour meadows near Blandford have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the best in the world.

This international award, now into its third decade, credits areas with high environmental standards and and excellent visitor facilities.

Thorncombe Woods
Dorset County Council

Fake horse trials medic jailed

Cassandra Grant

Cassandra Grant was involved in injecting an injured rider at the Oxfordshire event in September.

Read more

Views sought on future of 'architecturally important' areas

Care home residents no longer stranded

Headington Care Home
Google

Disabled care home residents in Oxford, who were stranded upstairs for three weeks after a lift broke down, have access to the ground floor again after it was repaired.

The Headington Care Home has seven residents that live on the first floor, with four unable to use the stairs.

Engineers installed a new stair lift at the home this morning, a spokesman has confirmed.

Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J5 for A4 London Road to J4B for M25 J15.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M4 eastbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J4b, M25 J15 (Thorney Interchange), because of an accident.

Henley hosts Wasps southern academy

Wasps back row Tom Willis

Premiership club Wasps open a new junior academy for 15 to 18-year-olds in Henley on Thames.

Read more

Isle of Wight ready to host 2018 UK Pride event

The Isle of Wight is hosting the second UK Pride event this weekend.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to travel to the island for the festival, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The event is being headlined by Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst who will be performing on Ryde beach.

The island faced competition from Exeter, Folkestone, Liverpool, Preston, and Cardiff who were also vying to be chosen as the host.

Isle of Wight Pride
isle of Wight pride

It's amazing people have had faith in us to put this event on and it'll also highlight the need for other isolated areas around the country to do their own Pride so we can all come together.

Yve WhiteOrganiser

Alpaca farm refused despite buildings being completed

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Generic alpaca
BBC

Councillors have unanimously refused plans for an alpaca farm and horseriding business in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in Dorset.

West Dorset Planning Committee was told some of the buildings being applied for at Higher Kingston Russell had already been completed and most of the 20 alpacas were already there.

If there is no appeal, planning enforcement officers could take legal action, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Neighbours had objected over the construction of buildings, including a mobile home, in the AONB but agent Samuel Croft - representing applicant Tina Hardiman - said the home was needed to allow care of the animals and provide security.

Pair face court over teenager's eye injury

Co-Op in Wimborne Road
Google

A man and a woman are facing court over an incident which left a 13-year-old boy with a serious eye injury.

Dorset Police said the boy was walking in Wimborne Road, near the Co-Op, on 31 December, when he felt something hit his leg. When he turned around, something hit him in the eye.

The teenager was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.

A 20-year-old man from Poole is to appear before magistrates next Friday accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm and a 21-year-old woman, also from Poole, is accused of perverting the course of justice.

Drug dealer 'forgot to delete texts reminding him to delete texts'

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.

M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road eastbound at J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Second vice-chairman appointed in two months

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Dorset County Hall
Google

Dorset County Council has elected a new vice chairman, two months after appointing the last one.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said West Moors councillor David Shortell would replace Andrew Parry who had stepped down to take up the role of education briefholder on the council's cabinet.

Opposition councillors had proposed Janet Dover for the role but were defeated by the ruling Conservative group, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Lib Dems hold on to city council seat

Oxford City Council
Google

The Liberal Democrats have held on to a seat at Oxford City Council after a by-election.

The vote was triggered when Ruth Wilkinson stood down from her Headington seat after a decade.

Stef Garden has now been elected.

Oxford Paradise Square stand-off: Man appears in court

Police at Paradise Square
BBC

A man charged over a 14-hour armed stand-off in Oxford has appeared in court via video link from prison today.

Shots were exchanged between a man and police in Paradise Square in May.

Duncan Shearman, 24, of Paradise Square, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is also accused of three counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.

He hasn't yet entered a plea. The case has been adjourned until 12 October.

Cogges Manor Farm awarded £900,000 for history project

A project that aims to reveal the "untold story" of a 13th Century manor house and farm in Oxfordshire has received more than £900,000 of National Lottery funding.

Cogges Manor Farm
Des Blenkinsopp

Cogges Manor Farm in Witney has secured the cash for its 1,000 Years Plus project.

It aims to tell the 1,000-year history of the farm for visitors, schools and community groups across the county.

The project will begin in the autumn and be completed within three years.

Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J11 for Hockley Link.

M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M3 southbound at J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of an accident.

Women's charity in bid to buy base

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Baileys Cafe in Barrack Road
Google

A women's charity is trying to raise £325,000 to buy its base in Christchurch after it was put up for sale by Dorset County Council.

The Water Lily Project - a Christian group which helps disadvantaged and vulnerable women - took over the running of the building in Barrack Road in 2014, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It has been listed as an asset of community value, which means community groups have until the end of the year to bid for the facility before it is sold on the open market.

Project manager Liz Carter said: "It is a whole lot of money for us to raise and we are exploring ways, from grants and sharing with other community groups, to be able to fund its purchase."

Slip road now clear but driver reported

Two crocodiles among 81 dangerous wild animals being kept in Dorset homes

Duchess of Cornwall to visit Isle of Wight

The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Judi Dench will visit Osborne House on the Isle of Wight on Tuesday as the attraction prepares to host the Osborne Horse Trials.

The duchess will also visit Cowes ahead of naming the new Red Funnel ferry - Red Jet 7.

Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire both ways

BBC News Travel

M3 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, between J12 for A335 and J11 for Hockley Link.

M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 between J12, A335 (Eastleigh) and J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of a broken down vehicle.

Lane closed after trailer overturns

A trailer has overturned on the westbound entry slip to the M4 at junction 8/9 at Maidenhead.

No one has been injured but one lane is closed.

Reading scientists reduce sugar in Dairy Milk

Cadbury has announced a new low sugar Dairy Milk as part of efforts to respond to the obesity crisis.

The bar will have 30% less sugar than the regular chocolate bar.

A team of scientists in Reading have been working for two years on the new recipe which goes on sale next year.

Dairy Milk
MONDELEZ

Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at M4 J8.

M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at M4 J8, Maidenhead, because of an overturned trailer.

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

Artichoke with purple thistles

If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us via email at oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk

Read more

Former GP 'hired hitman' over debt

Dr David Crichton

Prosecutors allege he blamed his financial adviser for a £300,000 loss and the break-up of his marriage

Read more

Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, between J10 for A43 Brackley and J9 for A34.

M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 southbound between J10, A43 (Brackley) and J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.

Car 'stuffed with chips, hoover and TV' left in Southampton street

Carillion collapse cost to Oxfordshire 'very significant'

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Fir Tree School
Google
Pupils at Fir Tree School have been working in temporary classrooms since March

The collapse of the facilities and construction company Carillion has created "financial and legal difficulties" for Oxfordshire County Council, the authority has said.

It has already spent £1.7m fixing problems with its buildings but the full cost of "picking up the pieces" is unlikely to be known until the autumn, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Repairs at six adult day care centres were left incomplete and school buildings were unfinished, leaving pupils working in portable buildings.

The council's director of capital investment, Alexandra Bailey, said: "We don't yet know what the total cost will be but it will be very significant."

IVF: NHS couples 'face social rationing'

The parents of the world's first IVF baby - born 40 years ago next week - would not have got the procedure on the NHS in most of England today because of "social rationing", a charity has said.

In Vitro Fertilization
PHANIE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

NHS IVF is unavailable to couples in many areas if either of them has children from a previous relationship.

One mother said not meeting such criteria was "crippling".

Fertility Network UK said action was needed to keep fertility treatment available for all.

North-east Hampshire and Farnham have two different policies, with one cycle offered to people in north-east Hampshire and two to couples in Farnham.

