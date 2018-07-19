South Live: Thursday 19 July
Teen held over attack on female dog walker
Talking Heads in Southampton to close
Southampton music venue The Talking Heads has announced it is to close at the end of September.
It had moved to The Polygon from its previous location on Portswood Road in 2016.
Talking Heads has had a cherished place in the city's music scene with artists including The Script, Wheatus, Band of Skulls and Tom Deacon playing there over the years.
Car fire on M40 motorway
A car is on fire on the M40 northbound near junction 7 for Milton Common in Oxfordshire.
Surgery faces closure over GP shortage
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, between J6 for B4009 and J7 for A329 Oxford Street.
M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 northbound between J6, B4009 (Watlington) and J7, A329 (Thame), because of a vehicle fire.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way to J5 for A335 Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound from J7, A334 (Hedge End) to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J11 for Hockley Link.
M3 Hampshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M3 southbound at J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of an accident involving three vehicles. Congestion to M3 J9.
Four held over attempted murder of biker
Severe disruption: A34 Berkshire northbound
A34 Berkshire northbound severe disruption, from A4 Bath Road to A339 Western Avenue.
A34 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on A34 Newbury Bypass northbound from the A4 Bath Road junction to the A339 Western Avenue junction, because of an overturned motorhome. Congestion to A343.
Man racially abused and attacked in Oxford
A police investigation has been launched after a man was racially abused and punched in Oxford.
He was walking on the footpath through Bury Knowle Park in Headington on Saturday evening when he was confronted by a man and a woman pushing a baby in a buggy.
The man punched the victim in the head three times, causing him to fall to the ground and breaking his nose. His cheekbone may also be fractured.
Police are looking for a white man, in his late-30s to mid-40s, about 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with very short hair.
The woman was white, about 5ft 3in tall, in her late-30s to mid-40s, of stocky build. She had a tattoo of a Chinese-style dragon on her calf.
Attempted murder arrests after Southampton crash
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a crash that left a 19-year-old motorbike rider in a life-threatening condition.
Police were called at 03:49 BST to a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike, which police said had been stolen, on Weston Lane, Southampton.
The rider of the motorbike, a man from Southampton, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.The four occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.
They are a 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, all from Southampton.
When Nelson Mandela visited Oxford
Woman stabbed 'in random attack'
A woman was stabbed in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, this morning, in what police are calling a random, unprovoked attack.
At about 10:30 BST a woman in her 50s was walking her dog in woodland near Clifton Drive when a young man put his hand over her mouth and stabbed her in the stomach.
She is receiving treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
A scene-watch is in place around Clifton Drive, Kingston Close and The Motte while investigations are carried out.
The suspect is described as white, in his late teens, about 5ft 10in tall, and with a slim build.
Police say he was wearing black turn-up denim shorts, a light grey top, white and black trainers, and glasses.
Fire at Hampshire wildlife park
Fire crews are dealing with a large wildfire at Alver Valley Country Park, in Gosport.
Former GP 'hired hitman' over debt
Stevenson grateful for Hampshire support
Lowest 'avoidable death rates' in the south
The south of England has some of the lowest avoidable death rates in the UK, BBC analysis shows.
It looked at data from the Office for National Statistics with deprivation data for local authority areas, and found that people living in the poorest parts of the UK were more likely to die prematurely.
South Oxfordshire and Hart in Hampshire had the lowest avoidable death rates.
Places with the highest rates include Manchester, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Hull and Liverpool.
Development proposals for Thatcham
Sam Clayton
BBC Radio Berkshire newsreader
Residents in Thatcham, Berkshire are being asked to support the building of a new bridge at Thatcham Station.
It's being proposed in response to a "problematic" level-crossing and nearly 1,000 new homes nearby.
In addition more homes and a bridge, the Colthrop Village Consortium is also proposing a new primary school, contributions to secondary education, sports facilities and a riverside park.
It put another plan together in 2015 which didn't go ahead, but Daniel Hayman, the man behind the development process, says this is a much better scheme.
Fewer crimes ending with charges - check your police area
Ferry fire 'caused by engine debris'
Further arrest over supermarket gunfire
No fines issued in begging crackdown
Anti-drug graffiti appears overnight
New homes would 'swamp' Eynsham
Campaigners in Eynsham say they fear their community will be 'swamped' and quadruple in size because of plans for a garden village.
More than 3,000 homes are set to be built near the Oxfordshire village.
The Eynsham Planning Improvement Campaign told councillors the development was too large and expressed concerns over traffic.
West Oxfordshire District Council said it would bring extra funding and help tackle Oxford's housing shortage.
Tree cat rescuer 'in hospital' after bite
New multi-storey for Maidenhead
Andy Jones
BBC Radio Berkshire
Plans to spend £3.8 million on a new multi-storey car park for Maidenhead are set to be approved by the council.
The proposed 500 space car park at Vicus Way will, if approved, be open by January 2020, to help commuters and residents park in town both during and after the regeneration.
It will also make up for the spaces lost during the renovation of the train station.
Possible thunderstorms for Friday
John Baish
BBC South
There’s a yellow warning for thunderstorms throughout our area tomorrow between 14:00 and midnight.
It’s one of those warnings where the chances of anything happening are low, but if it does, it will be quite bad.
Severe disruption: A34 Berkshire northbound
A34 Berkshire northbound severe disruption, at Fidler's Lane.
A34 Berkshire - A34 in East Ilsley blocked and stationary traffic northbound at the Fidler's Lane junction, because of animals on the road.
Oxford lecture theatre shortlisted for RIBA award
A new Oxford University lecture theatre has been shortlisted for the 2018 Riba Stirling prize, it have been announced.
Also nominated for the UK's best new building is a nursery school and cemetery, as well as student accommodation and an office building.
The Royal Institute for British Architects will announce the winner of it's highest accolade in October.
Oxfordshire field fires
There have been 160 field fires in Oxfordshire since the hot spell began.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said 120 acres of barley was lost in a fire at a farm in Ewelme near Wallingford on Saturday 14 July.
Four fire crews needed to put out a fire in a field near Great Milton on Wednesday.
Puppy farmers' sentence appeal
An appeal against the sentences of a gang of puppy farmers who were convicted earlier this year will be heard in court today.
Edward Stokes, 35, of Upper Basildon, Berkshire and Simon O'Donnell, Thomas Stokes and Daniel Doherty, who are all from Hayes, made millions of pounds from importing puppies and using fake welfare documents when selling them on.
The Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC will argue that their sentences were unduly lenient at the Court of Appeal.
Firm brought in to tackle problem ferry
Fine, dry with long sunny spells today
Emily Wood has today's weather.
Delays in radiology results 'affecting patient care'
The regulator of heath care services in England is calling for a limit on how long it takes to report the results of patients' x-rays and scans.
The Care Quality Commission's review of radiology practices found that the process could vary from one hour to two working days in hospital A&Es.
This could mean delays in results being shared with doctors and patients receiving timely care.The review also said there were not enough radiologists to meet demand.
The trusts were Worcester Royal Hospital, Kettering General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth.
Courts custody staff 'too stretched'
