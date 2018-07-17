South of England

South Live: Tuesday 17 July

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 17 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Plans for new leisure centre to be approved

Plans for a new leisure centre in Wokingham are expected to be approved tonight.

A six-lane swimming pool, gym, sports hall and two studios would be created in Bulmershe as part of the new multi-million pound building.

Demolition has already started on the existing centre, which closed in April.

The new centre is expected to be ready for use in 2020.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No plans for hosepipe ban in South

Millions of people will be affected by the first hosepipe ban of the summer in England.

United Utilities (UU) said a temporary ban affecting seven million people in the north-west of England from 5 August would "safeguard essential supplies".

It said reservoir levels were already low and that hot weather was forecast for the rest of July.

Other water companies across England, including the south, said they had adequate supplies and had no plans to impose similar bans.

Hosepipe
BBC
Thames Water said it was not planning hosepipe bans

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video of swing bridge opening viewed 1.8m times

A video of a swing bridge in West Berkshire opening and closing has become an unexpected hit on YouTube.

More than 1.8m people have watched the eight-minute video, which shows how the bridge in Woolhampton works.

It was filmed by man known as Morthren on YouTube while he was on a trip to Midgham with a friend.

He told BBC Radio Berkshire videos like his have a strange kind of appeal.

Swing bridge
Google
The video was viewed more than 1.8m times

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Reading Central Club to be turned into flats

A club which was the "spiritual home" of an African and Caribbean community in Reading will be turned into flats.

Reading Central Club will be demolished to make way for a seven-storey block to end a 12-year dispute over its future.

The council said it lost out about £1m in revenue by retaining the 36m-long black culture mural on the site.

Community group Aspire failed in their bid to take over the property as Reading councillors agreed a 99-year lease with developer Redline on Monday.

Mural
BBC
The 36m-long artwork was painted on the side of Reading Central Club in 1990

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gorse fire breaks out in 'tinder dry' New Forest

Firefighters have been tackling a gorse fire the size of 50 football pitches in the New Forest.

The blaze, off Rollestone Road in Holbury, started shortly after midnight.

Station Manager Paul Reddish said: "It lit up the night sky - it was a challenge for the crews to get ahead of the fire and create some breaks."

At its height, 45 firefighters were sent to the blaze. The fire was put out by about 03:30 BST.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Hello and welcome to South Live.

We will be here with your latest news until 18:00 BST.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top