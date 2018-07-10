South Live: Tuesday 10 July
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 10 July
All times stated are UK
Parish council fiercely criticises police merger
Plans to merge Dorset's police force with those in Devon and Cornwall are "simplistic and sketchy" and will lead to a loss of accountability, says a parish council.
Corfe Castle Parish Council published their response to a public consultation to the plans, described as "the only way forward" amid "significant funding challenges" by the police.
In a statement, it says: "Crucial data about the costs and financial benefits of change and the impact on the Dorset taxpayer are not made known, which would have allowed us to make an informed decision.
The authority added: "it is completely wrong to consult at the start of the holiday season because meetings would be poorly attended."
Severe accident: A334 Hampshire westbound
A334 Hampshire westbound severe accident, at A3051 affecting Chapel Lane.
A334 Hampshire - A334 in Botley blocked and queuing traffic westbound at the A3051 junction, because of an accident involving van and car. Congestion on B3035 Botley Road to the Chapel Lane junction and to the Lockhams Road junction.
Roads to be closed in Reading for England match
Police have said roads will be closed in Reading for fans to watch the England match on Wednesday on the town's big screen.
Blagrave Street will be closed from 17:30 until 23:00 BST and Friar Street will be closed 10 minutes before the final whistle until 23:00 BST to accommodate the crowds.
Thames Valley Police say there will be an increased police presence in towns and cities across the force area.
Ch Insp Colleen Laveryit, said: “We are working to ensure that our local communities remain safe to watch the game."
'Human error' factor in Ikea lift death
Joaquin Fernandez died while carrying out work at Ikea's Reading store in October 2016.
School shut for a week after water leak
A secondary school has closed for a week due to a "major water leak".
Parents were told by St Joseph's Catholic High School in Slough that the school will be shut until Monday 16 July.
The school said recent shortages in water, low pressure in the system and old pipes had caused the problem, which requires "major work".
The headteacher thanked parents for their cooperation in the "very unique, strange water situation we are in".
Firefighters dampen flames in Winchester
A total of 30 firefighters prevented a fire from spreading in a field Winchester.
Hampshire fire service said it had received about 60 calls following the fire breaking out.
Woman stabbed to death named by police
Stela Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat after paramedics were called to a man with stab wounds.
No big screen for Oxford
Across the country, thousands of fans have watched England's World Cup campaign on big screens.
But despite requests to erect one in Oxford, the city council has declined to do so.
Football maybe coming home, but it won't be seen on a giant screen in Oxford.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J11 for A33 and J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M4 London-bound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Concerns after school pupil shares indecent video
Parents at a Hampshire school have been warned of two serious safeguarding incidents after a child shared an indecent video.
Netley Abbey Junior School staff have sent a warning out after reports of a stranger sending an indecent video and images to a pupil and another incident of a child forwarding an explicit image.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said the images had been deleted and advice was given to the students.
Police said no further action was being taken.
AFC Wimbledon sign Reading's Watson
League One side AFC Wimbledon sign Reading defender Tennai Watson on a season-long loan deal.
Slough fire out
A fire that had sent smoke across the M4 at Slough is now out.
Datchet Road remains closed, but traffic is returning to normal in the area.
Coach denies using gifts to groom boys
The former coach accepts his relationships with trainees were "intense" but denies claims of abuse.
Major fire near M4 at Slough
A field fire has broken out next to the M4, on Datchet Road in Slough.
Fire crews from six Berkshire stations, along with firefighters from three other fire services are on scene.
Datchet Road is closed to all traffic and smoke is also affecting the M4 between junctions 5 and 6.
Severe accident: M25 Berkshire clockwise
M25 Berkshire clockwise severe accident, between J15 for M4 and J16 for M40 affecting J13 for A30.
M25 Berkshire - Very slow traffic on M25 clockwise between J15 M4 and J16 M40, because of an accident involving two cars earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J13, A30 (Staines).
Reading congestion charge 'would be reinvested'
Money raised from a proposed congestion charge in Reading would go back into the town's transport system., says the town council's deputy leader Tony Page.
Reading council is considering a workplace parking levy and a charge for drivers entering the town.
Mr Page said: "Any money that is raised has to be reinvested in infrastructure projects, such as highway maintenance, fixing potholes, or even a third Thames Bridge."
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, at J9 for A27 Whiteley.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M27 westbound at J9, A27 (Whiteley), because of a broken down vehicle.
Island race lifejackets 'ineffective'
An overwhelming proportion of lifejackets checked before a major race around the Isle of Wight were found to be ineffective, according to the RNLI.
Special safety checks the day before the Round the Island Race found that 24 of 32 lifejackets tested failed safety requirements. Two were completely condemned.
“Any defects in lifejackets can be revealed by them being regularly opened and inspected, and through manual inflation," said Cowes lifeboat station safety officer Tony Reeve.
Sailors could volunteer to have their lifejackets checked with the first 30 receiving new equipment in return.
Ah to be outside today...
Spike Holifield has sent us this lovely picture of Iffley Lock, Oxford, on this fine sunny day.
Please keep sending us your pictures at south.today@bbc.co.uk
Will our skies ever be quieter?
With the expansion of Heathrow Airport confirmed by the government, busier and noisier skies are only to be expected.
The BBC has explored three ways the aviation industry is working towards making the planes of the future quieter.
National Poo Museum plans 'most interesting toilet in UK'
The directors of a museum dedicated to excrement, who hope to move it to a permanent home on the Isle of Wight, have said they will begin the project by opening "the most interesting toilet in the UK".
The currently closed National Poo Museum, which has previously been a mobile attraction, features specimens from animals such as elks and lions.
The team now plans to renovate the disused toilet at Sandown Barrack Battery fort and open it before the end of the summer holidays.
It will then work to transform two derelict buildings into a museum and cafe which are expected to open by Easter next year.
It has not yet given any further details on the design for the toilet.
Man sprayed with 'unknown substance'
Two men have been arrested on the A31 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.
RAF flypast over east Berkshire
Up to 100 aircraft will take part in a flypast over Buckingham Palace later to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.
The fleet will head over London at 13:00 BST before heading west, where people in Berkshire will be able to see it over Windsor and Maidenhead shortly afterwards.
Cash machine ram-raid at petrol station
A petrol station in Hampshire has been ram-raided by a digger that demolished the corner of a building including an office to try and take the cash machine.
Hampshire police said West Meon Hut filling station was targeted at about 03:30 BST this morning, with the digger left at the scene.
The force added that nothing was taken but "significant structural damage" was caused to the building, with inquiries ongoing.
Artists' studios blaze 'accidental'
The fire service says it has been unable to pinpoint the exact cause.
Kermorgant terminates Reading contract
Striker Yann Kermorgant leaves Championship club Reading after his contract is terminated by mutual consent.
Rail timetable changes scaled back to avoid further chaos
Cross Country, Great Western Railway (GWR) and South Western Railway (SWR) will not make changes to their existing timetable in December amid fears of a repeat of the chaos seen in May when a new schedule was introduced.
Industry body The Rail Delivery Group said the "more cautious approach" - made by five other franchises - took into account "recent painful lessons".
South Western Railway, which runs lines through Reading, Weymouth, Portsmouth and Basingstoke, said it was "disappointed" that it will not be going ahead with its "major timetable change" in December, which would have led to more capacity.
The decision was taken "at a national level that a period of stability is needed", it added.
Saints close in on £13.5m keeper Gunn
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Southampton are close to signing England Under-21 keeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City on a permanent deal worth £13.5m.
'Stolen' goods worth thousands discovered
Three people have been arrested after a reported £2,500 worth of stolen goods were found when a car was stopped for jumping a red light.
A Saab was pulled over on Fratton Road, Portsmouth at 18:00 last night by officers and "a large amount of goods were found" in the boot of the car.
A 33-year-old man from Fratton, a 35-year-old man of no fixed abode, and a 31-year-old woman from Portchester have been arrested and remain in custody.
A wonderful start to the day
BBC Weather Watchers
Bravo to Katy Wilson, who not only took this amazing picture of Portsmouth Harbour this morning, but also got up early enough to send it in at 05:43 BST.
How is the weather where you are? Let us know by sending in your amazing pictures to the Weather Watchers website.
Reading Ikea death: Joaquin Fernandez 'trapped by lift'
A mechanic was killed when a descending lift trapped him while working at an Ikea store, an inquest heard.
Joaquin Fernandez, 41, died while carrying out electrical work at the firm's Reading branch in October 2016.
CCTV footage shown to a jury at Reading Coroner's Court saw Mr Fernandez working in a shaft when the lift descended above his head.
Day two of the inquest will begin today.
The housewife who catches child sex groomers
Linda Serck
BBC News, Berkshire
Linda Serck
BBC News, Berkshire
What compels a mother of four to spend her spare time posing online as a teenage girl?
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J13 for A34 Chieveley and J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 London-bound between J13, A34 (Chieveley) and J12, A4 (Theale), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Oxford man's mad dash to Moscow
"It was the most stressful five hours of my life," Connor Wakefield said of his last-minute decision to buy flights to Moscow on Sunday night.
After hours online, the 22-year-old from Oxford and his friend Chris Phillips eventually managed to book journeys to Russia to see England in the World Cup semi-final, albeit via Frankfurt and a six-hour stop-over in Lithuania.
"Every second flights were just disappearing before our eyes," said the salesman.
The pair have spent more than £1,000 each on tickets and flights so far.
Read more of his stories, and others, here.
Fire rips through village outbuildings
More than 30 firefighters have tackled a blaze at outbuildings at a village in Dorset.
The blaze at the buildings, containing bagged clothing ready to be recycled and domestic appliances, in Gunville Road, Holwell, started just after 04:30 BST.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the fire was now under control.
How much are signed books worth?
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News online
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News online
A set of signed Harry Potter books is estimated to fetch between £9,000 and £15,000.
Fire sweeps across nature reserve
The fire devastated a large area of the nature reserve on the Bournemouth-Poole border.
Reading university vice-chancellor steps down
The vice-chancellor of the University of Reading is to leave his role to take up a similar role at the University of Sunderland.
Sir David Bell, who joined the university in 2012, said he had "enjoyed myself immensely at Reading" adding it had been "an honour and privilege" to work at the university.
He will leave his post in the autumn. The University Council, the body that governs the institution, is beginning the process of recruiting Sir David's replacement.
Prof Robert Van de Noort will be appointed as acting vice-chancellor.
Local planes take to skies in historic flypast
A huge flypast will take place over Buckingham Palace today to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force, and there is a lot of local interest to keep an eye out for.
Puma and Chinook helicopters at RAF Benson and transport planes from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire will take part.
Spitfires, supersonic jets and Chinook helicopters from RAF Odiham in Hampshire will also take to the skies.
And just after 13:00 BST they will pass over the Runneymede Memorial and the Commonwealth Wargraves Commission in Maidenhead.