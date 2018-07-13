South Live: Friday 13 July

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Dorset.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was moved to the critical care unit of Poole hospital on Wednesday, after being first admitted on Saturday.

Dorset Police said she had "sustained bruising and had collapsed" before dying yesterday evening.

It is looking into why her condition deteriorated, with a property in Knowlton Road part of the ongoing investigation. A post-mortem examination is yet to take place.

Det Insp Neil Wright, of Bournemouth CID, said: "There is currently no indication of any third party involvement in this woman’s death and it is not being treated as suspicious."

Two men from Poole arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released under investigation.