South Live: Friday 13 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Friday 13 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.
M3 Surrey - Lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 southbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, between J4A for A327 and J5 for A287.
M3 Hampshire - M3 partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound between J4a, A327 (Farnborough) and J5, A287 (Hook), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Investigation after woman dies in hospital
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Dorset.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was moved to the critical care unit of Poole hospital on Wednesday, after being first admitted on Saturday.
Dorset Police said she had "sustained bruising and had collapsed" before dying yesterday evening.
It is looking into why her condition deteriorated, with a property in Knowlton Road part of the ongoing investigation. A post-mortem examination is yet to take place.
Det Insp Neil Wright, of Bournemouth CID, said: "There is currently no indication of any third party involvement in this woman’s death and it is not being treated as suspicious."
Two men from Poole arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have been released under investigation.
Oxfordshire NHS patient mix-ups prompt hospital posters
Posters have been put up at two hospitals reminding staff to make sure they are treating the correct patient after a series of mix-ups.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS trust introduced the signs in staff areas at the John Radcliffe and Churchill following four "never events".
They included the wrong person receiving an endoscopy, where a camera is inserted into a patient's throat.
The trust has apologised for the mistakes. In board papers it said making sure staff were treating "the correct patient every time" has been made a priority.
Oxford band Glass Animals cancel tour after drummer injured in crash
Indie band Glass Animals have cancelled an upcoming tour after their drummer was injured in a crash while cycling.
Joe Seaward suffered a broken leg and fractured skull in the collision in Dublin involving a lorry.
Frontman Dave Bayley said: "Life has thrown something horribly sad and unexpected at us, and we need to do everything in our power to conquer it and get Joe back on his feet."
The Oxford group had a series of shows planned in North America and Europe.
Patient mix-ups prompt hospital posters
Two Oxford hospitals put up signs reminding staff to check they are treating the correct people.Read more
Animals on railway cause delays to South Western Railway trains
Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' offer abandoned amid 'chaos'
A cheap teddy offer which left shoppers with young children queuing for up to eight hours amid chaotic scenes has been abandoned over "safety concerns".
Build-A-Bear Workshop was offering UK customers a chance to buy any bear, which can cost up to £52, for the price of their child's age.
The company said the response had been "overwhelming and unprecedented".
Many of the company's stores - including Basingstoke - had to shut for the rest of the day following demand.
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, from J12 for A335 to J11 for Hockley Link.
M3 Hampshire - Two lanes blocked and very slow traffic on M3 northbound from J12, A335 (Eastleigh) to J11, Hockley (Winchester South), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Murder charge over woman's stab death
Stela Domador-Kuzma, from Venezuela, was found dead at a flat in Bournemouth early on Saturday.Read more
Woman dies of mystery injuries
Two men had been arrested but police say there was no indication of third-party involvement.Read more
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire both ways
M27 Hampshire both ways severe disruption, between M3 J14 and M27 J4.
M27 Hampshire - M27 Link Road closed and queuing traffic in both directions between M3 J14 and M27 J4, because of a vehicle fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
South Western Railway workers to strike on eight days
Workers on South Western Railway are set to go on strike for eight days over six weeks in the long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains.
The RMT union said rail bosses had "sabotaged" and made a "mockery" of talks over plans to roll out its driver-only operation.
The strikes will take place on 26, 28 and 31 July as well as on 4, 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.
South Western Rail (SWR) said it was "disappointed" with the RMT's decision.
In a statement, the rail company said it was "surprised" the union had decided to call further strikes, "especially at a time when families want to be out and about enjoying the summer holidays".
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for M27 J14 to J13 for M27.
M3 Hampshire - Stationary traffic on M3 northbound from J14 M27 J14 to J13, M27 (Chandlers Ford), because of a rolling road-block and a vehicle fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us via email at oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.Read more
Olympic sculpture 'could topple over'
There is "a significant risk of toppling" if people continue climbing on the stone structure.Read more
Olympic rings fenced off after safety fears
The Olympic rings sculpture near the Heights in Portland, Dorset, has been fenced off after safety fears were raised by its creators.
Portland council said a "discreet post and rail fence" is being installed to prevent people climbing on the structure.
Tony Porter, operations director of creators Albion Stone, said the rings were moved from their original location at the train station and "were not intended to be climbed on when they were designed".
He said: "There is a significant risk of toppling if they continue to be loosened by excessive use in this way. We are very willing to work with the council, hoping that a low impact solution can be found.”
Southampton sign defender Vestergaard
Southampton sign 6ft 6in Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard from German side Borussia Monchengladbach.Read more
Band cancels tour after lorry crash
Joe Seaward from Glass Animals is recovering after suffering a broken leg and fractured skull.Read more
College raids CCTV image released
Police have released this CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to about two burglaries at sixth form colleges in north Hampshire.
Queen Mary’s College, in Cliddesden Road, Basingstoke was burgled between 06:00 and 07:00 on Saturday.
Money was stolen, and damage was also caused to several windows and doors.
On Sunday, offenders smashed a window of a building at Farnborough College of Technology in Boundary Road, Farnborough, between 23:35 and 00:05.
Workers to strike over rail guards row
The RMT union says South Western Railway has "sabotaged" talks over the role of guards on trains.Read more
HMS Duncan is coming home
Portsmouth welcomes home HMS Duncan today after a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean.
Family and friends of more than 200 men and women on board the Type 45 destroyer will greet their loved ones at Portsmouth Docks as they return home from sea.
HMS Duncan is expected to arrive at about 12:30 BST.
T20 Blast wins for Sussex and Surrey
Sussex win for the third time in three matches while Surrey break records with a first T20 Blast win of 2018.Read more
Today's Oxford Mail front page
Isle of Wight light aircraft crash investigation
The Air Accident Investigation Branch is sending a team to the Isle of Wight after a light aircraft crash.
The four-seater aircraft came down west of Bembridge airport shortly before 16:00 BST on Thursday.
Hampshire police said the pilot and passenger - a man and woman - were airlifted to hospital in Southampton.
Winchester M3 arson: Teenager Nicholas Elger jailed
An ex-public schoolboy who threw fire bombs from a motorway bridge in the hope of killing drivers has been jailed for four and a half years.
Nicholas Elger, 17, was sentenced for two arson charges after two attacks on the M3 in September 2017.
The second closed the motorway for 11 hours, causing an estimated £40m of damage to the economy, a court heard.
Elger, who admitted a range of charges, was also ordered to serve an additional four and a half years on licence.
Two injured in light aircraft crash
Emergency crews had to walk across marshland to reach the aircraft after it crashed near Bembridge.Read more
Thames Valley Police officers awarded for bravery
Two off-duty police officers from Thames Valley Polcie have been honoured at the Police Bravery Awards in London.
Sgt Mark Allmond was off duty with his family when he stepped in to help when a man fatally stabbed someone in a Poundland store in Abingdon. PC Alex Quigley arrived shortly after.
Craig O'Leary of Thames Valley Police Federation said both showed selflessness and courage.
Read more about their story.
US president Donald Trump meets Theresa May at Blenheim Palace
US President Donald Trump has said the UK will "probably not" get a trade deal with the US, if the prime minister's Brexit plan goes ahead.
He told The Sun the PM's plan would "probably kill the deal" as it would mean the US "would be dealing with the European Union" instead of with the UK.
Mr Trump was welcomed to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, by Theresa May last night for a black-tie dinner with 150 invited guests.
More than a thousand protesters gathered.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.