South Live: Thursday 12 July

Other Ex-Southampton youth football coach Bob Higgins is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault

The wife of a former professional football coach accused of sexually abusing trainees said she never saw anything "abnormal" happening when boys stayed overnight at their home.

Giving evidence at the trial of Bob Higgins, his wife Shirley said she cared for the trainees like her “own son”.

She told Winchester Crown Court she would have spoken out if she had seen anything wrong.

Mr Higgins, 65, denies 50 counts of indecent assault against teenage boys between 1971 and 1996.

Most of the 24 alleged victims were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

Mrs Higgins said hundreds of boys stayed with her on weekends for matches or training if they were far from home.

The boy would “clamber to be around” her husband in their lounge, sitting beside him or at his feet, she told the court.

Alistair MacDonald QC, defending, asked if she had seen anything “abnormal or strange” about the seating arrangements.

“No, I would have said something,” Mrs Higgins replied.