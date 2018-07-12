South of England

South Live: Thursday 12 July

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 12 July

Live Reporting

'Chemical spill' at Reading station

A suspected chemical spill has been dealt with by firefighters at Reading station.

Fire engines from Caversham Road and Whitley Wood were called to the Boots store in the station, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue says.

One firefighter was using breathing apparatus at the scene.

Bob Higgins trial: Accused coach's wife 'saw nothing abnormal'

Stephen Stafford

BBC South

Bob Higgins
Other
Ex-Southampton youth football coach Bob Higgins is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault

The wife of a former professional football coach accused of sexually abusing trainees said she never saw anything "abnormal" happening when boys stayed overnight at their home.

Giving evidence at the trial of Bob Higgins, his wife Shirley said she cared for the trainees like her “own son”.

She told Winchester Crown Court she would have spoken out if she had seen anything wrong.

Mr Higgins, 65, denies 50 counts of indecent assault against teenage boys between 1971 and 1996.

Most of the 24 alleged victims were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

Mrs Higgins said hundreds of boys stayed with her on weekends for matches or training if they were far from home.

The boy would “clamber to be around” her husband in their lounge, sitting beside him or at his feet, she told the court.

Alistair MacDonald QC, defending, asked if she had seen anything “abnormal or strange” about the seating arrangements.

“No, I would have said something,” Mrs Higgins replied.

Man charged with Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma murder

Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma
Police handout

A man has been charged with the murder of a Venezuelan woman found stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

Police discovered the body of 34-year-old Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma at a flat in Richmond Hill early on Sunday.

Ryan Justin Thornton, 20, from Bournemouth, was charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court today.

A family tribute described Ms Marisabel Domador-Kuzma as "always positive, enthusiastic and adventurous".

It is thought she had been living at the flat for a week.

Build-A-Bear offer abandoned amid 'chaos'

The White Rose Centre in Leeds
PAUL SHAW
Police attended the White Rose Centre in Leeds due to the popularity of the "pay your age" event

A cheap teddy offer which left shoppers with young children queuing for up to eight hours amid chaotic scenes has been abandoned over safety concerns.

Build-A-Bear Workshop was offering UK customers a chance to buy any bear, which can cost up to £52, for the price of their child's age.

At Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre police were called when queues of "about a mile long" formed.

Queues of more than five hours were reported at the company's Southampton store.

The company said the response had been "overwhelming and unprecedented".

The Rock shopping centre in Bury
@THEROCKBURY
The Rock shopping centre in Bury, Lancashire, said queues were building at 10:45 BST

Build-a-Bear customers 'queuing for five hours' in Southampton

Daily Echo

Scores of parents and children have queued for up to five hours in a Southampton shopping centre to grab a bargain Build-A-Bear.

Severe disruption: M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Hertfordshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J17 for A412 to J16 for M40 J1A.

M25 Hertfordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J17, A412 (Maple Cross) to J16 M40 J1a, because of a broken down vehicle.

Beach Live BBC show coming to Dorset

Beach Live crew
BBC

An Antiques Roadshow-style beachcombing programme based in Dorset is coming to our screens next week.

Beach Live: Jurassic Coast Revealed is asking people to bring items of interest along as presenter Dan Snow explores our coastline's hidden stories.

It's being presented from Charmouth and aims to encourage us to get more out of our beach visits.

The three-part show airs from Tuesday next week on BBC Four.

Girl, 16, assaulted in Portchester

Emily Hudson

BBC Radio Solent

Police want to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the assault of a teenage girl in Portchester on Tuesday night.

She was walking between West Street and Priory Gardens when she was approached from behind by a man she didn't know.

Police are keen to talk to a white man, 6ft, with a large build, who was in the area at the time.

Guess who's coming to dinner with Donald Trump

Jamie Robertson

Business reporter

So what would you say to dinner with Donald Trump at Blenheim Palace?

Some of Britain's top business leaders have been wrestling with this tricky problem since the invite appeared on their desks earlier this week.

The President's trade policies - not to mention his somewhat controversial moral compass - might be expected to give some pause for thought.

But about 150 are understood to have agreed to attend today's dinner hosted by the Prime Minister.

President Trump
Getty Images

The BBC understands among those attending are Richard Gnodde, the European boss of Goldman Sachs, Steve Hatch of Facebook UK, Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays, and insurer Legal and General's chief executive Nigel Wilson and head of personal investing Helena Morrissey.

Cabinet members, including Chancellor Philip Hammond and the new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, will also attend.

When will Trump be in the South?

US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK with his wife Melania on Thursday afternoon, following the Nato summit.

The couple will attend a dinner, hosted by the Prime Minister, Theresa May, at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire - the ancestral home of Sir Winston Churchill - on Thursday evening.

Cabinet members, including Chancellor Philip Hammond and the new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, as well as business leaders, will be among the guests.

On Friday, the PM and President Trump will go to to watch a joint counter-terrorism exercise by British and US special forces at a military base.

Then after a visit to Chequers - the president and first lady will travel to Windsor on Friday afternoon to meet the Queen, before flying to Scotland to spend the weekend at Mr Trump's Turnberry golf resort.

Map of Trump visit locations
BBC

Trump police accommodation 'a debacle'

The chairman of Hampshire Police Federation has called the accommodation given to officers working throughout Donald Trump's UK visit a "debacle".

John Apter posted images of sports halls with stretcher beds and mats on a hard floor, saying, "Prisoners would have had better accommodation."

Thames Valley Police Federation chairman Craig O'Leary said officers in his area been accommodated in hotels but officers deployed to other parts of the country had not been so lucky.

The national Police Federation said it was looking for an "immediate resolution to living conditions".

Island council reviewing roads maintenance to save £40m

Plans to bring in a firm to look at ways to reduce Isle of Wight Council's bill for the maintenance of its highways by £40m could be approved later.

The council says £2m can be cut from what it pays to Island Roads each year for the remaining two decades of its 25 year Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract.

The proposal is being considered by the council's cabinet this evening.

Isle of Wight Council transferred the maintenance of the island's highways to Island Roads in 2013.

Isle of Wight
David Dixon

Former Guardian editor has boat stolen

Alan Rusbridger, who was editor of the Guardian between 1995 and 2015, has appealed for help to find his boat which was stolen in Oxford.

President Donald Trump to land at Stansted at lunchtime

Donald Trump will fly into Stansted Airport at lunchtime for his first visit to the UK as US President.

Tonight he and the First Lady will attend a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace hosted by Theresa May.

Tomorrow he'll meet the prime minister for talks at Chequers before having tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

