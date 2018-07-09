South Live: Monday 9 July

Google

Women were paid 60% less than men in bonus pay at Wokingham Borough Council last year, according to the authority's pay data.

Wokingham, which employs 74% women and 26% men, has an overall 14.71% gender pay gap - lower than the national average of 17.4%.

Deputy chief executive Graham Ebers said the bonus gap was largely because 49% of its female workforce were part-time compared with 18% of its male workforce.

He added that he was confident the gender pay gap did not stem from paying men and women differently for the same or equivalent work.

"Our gender disparity is due to the roles and the salaries these roles attract," he said.