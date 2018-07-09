South Live: Monday 9 July
Summary
- Woman found stabbed to death at flat
- Tribute to man killed in A34 crash
- Man 'critical' after Oxford fight
- Updates from Monday 9 July
Female council employees' bonuses '60% less than men'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Women were paid 60% less than men in bonus pay at Wokingham Borough Council last year, according to the authority's pay data.
Wokingham, which employs 74% women and 26% men, has an overall 14.71% gender pay gap - lower than the national average of 17.4%.
Deputy chief executive Graham Ebers said the bonus gap was largely because 49% of its female workforce were part-time compared with 18% of its male workforce.
He added that he was confident the gender pay gap did not stem from paying men and women differently for the same or equivalent work.
"Our gender disparity is due to the roles and the salaries these roles attract," he said.
'New milk formula made my baby sick'
Thames Water apologises after Slough schools forced to shut
Thames Water said it had been contacting people since last week asking them to reduce their water usage.
A spokesman said: “We’re sorry to those customers in Slough who had no water or lower pressure than normal this morning following the record demand for water in the area."
The water pressure was up again by mid-morning today, the spokesman added.
“We’ve been pro-actively contacting people in Slough since last week, explaining the need to reduce their water use during the heatwave to prevent disruption.
"We’re pumping an extra 25% into the local network to help meet the increased demand, but at peak times people may still notice a drop in their water pressure."
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Severe disruption: A303 Hampshire eastbound
A303 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, between A343 Salisbury Road and A3057 Winchester Road.
A303 Hampshire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on A303 eastbound in Andover between Middle Wallop turn off and the A3057 Winchester Road junction, because of an overturned road sweeper and recovery work.
Police prepare for Trump visit
Increased numbers of police are at Blenheim Palace and Windsor today in preparation for a visit by the US president on Thursday and Friday.
Donald Trump's visit to the UK this week will put "unquestionable pressure" on UK police forces, the Police Federation has warned.
The US president will spend time in London, Windsor and Scotland during the two-day working visit.
Thousands are expected to protest and police forces from across the country have been asked to send officers to assist.
Colnbrook fire now out
The grass fire in a field near Heathrow airport has been put out by fire crews.
A total of seven engines from Berkshire and London were called to the fire which broke out shortly after 14:00.
The field was on a farm owned by councillor for Horton and Wrasbury, Colin Rayner, who has said on Twitter he has "never seen harvesting conditions so dangerous."
It is the second fire on land owned by Mr Rayner in the last 48 hours.
Colnbrook fire: Multiple crews attending
A large grass fire in a field near Heathrow Airport is being tackled by fire crews from Berkshire and London.
There are seven engines in attendance at the fire off Moreland Avenue, Colnbrook.
Flights are not currently being affected, but traffic is slow on the near-by M25.
Murder accused 'attacked with machetes'
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M4 London-bound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of a broken down vehicle.
Grass fire near Heathrow Airport
Firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Heathrow Airport.
The emergency services are keen to stress that it is not at the airport, and Heathrow says it is not affecting flights.
Struggling bed retailer saves stores
Accused coach 'banned girlfriends'
Exhausted swimmer rescued by passing boat
An exhausted swimmer was rescued by a passing boat after getting into difficulty off the Dorset coast.
Graham Johnstone was passing in his boat when he spotted the man near the Sandbanks chain ferry after noticing people on the shore pointing.
Poole RNLI said Mr Johnstone had "certainly saved a life".
Reading sign McNulty from Coventry
Man heard colleague shout before being trapped by IKEA lift
Adam Whitty
BBC Berkshire
A mechanic has described how he heard his colleague shout before being trapped by an elevator at an Ikea store in Reading.
Joaquin Palacios-Fernandez, 41, died in October 2016 after a hydraulic lift he was carrying out electrical work on descended down the lift shaft, hitting him.
He was working alongside fellow Spaniard Manuel Gomez de Sola who told the first day of an inquest in Reading that he was picking up tools to disable the lift when he heard “a noise” which he said he now believes was the lift doors closing.
Mr de Sola told a jury that because hydraulic lifts are so quiet, he did not see the lift descend.
He told the jury via an interpreter: “I heard a shout, and I called Joaquin’s name.
“When I saw he had been trapped, I was shocked and upset, and desperately wanted to help my friend. So I ran upstairs to the control room to move the lift."
The four-day inquest continues.
Artists' work lost in Bridport studios fire
A number of artists' studios have been destroyed by a fire on a Dorset trading estate.
The blaze broke out on the St Michael's Trading Estate in Bridport shortly after 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said 12 appliances were used to tackle the fire in "extremely challenging" conditions.
The building housed a number of art studios. Artist Marion Taylor tweeted she was "devastated".
A crowdfunding page has already raised almost £5,000 for the artists.
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J4 for M3.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 eastbound at J4 M3, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Man's body found in River Thames
Heatwave puts pressure on water supplies forcing schools to close
Five schools have been forced to shut today due to water supply issues.
Thames Water said rising demand in the heatwave means there is low pressure in the SL postcode area.
Cippenham Primary School, Iqra Primary School, James Elliman Academy, St Joseph's Catholic High School and Willow Primary School have all closed for the day.
The water firm is urging people to use less water "so there is enough to go around and keep water coming out of everyone’s taps".
Woman raped in alleyway by two men
Reading FC Women sign former Chelsea winger Gemma Davison
BBC Sport
Winger Gemma Davison has joined Reading Women for next season's Women's Super League after leaving Chelsea.
Davison, 31, was part of Chelsea's league and FA Cup double-winning squad last season and has also lifted the WSL 1 title with previous club Liverpool.
"I think Reading were by far the toughest team I came up against last season," she said.
Reading manager Kelly Chambers added: "Gemma is a fantastic player, who will be a great addition to our squad."
'Much admired' almond tree falls into Oxford street
Man charged with causing hoax
A man has been charged with causing a bomb hoax which closed a shopping centre for a day.
The Oracle centre in Reading was evacuated just after 09:00 BST on 12 June after the discovery of a "suspect bag".
It contained an item which police later said was "not viable".
Sergio Costa, 46, of Elm Park Road, Reading, has been bailed to appear before the town's magistrates on 2 August.
Nursery 'failing on legal requirements'
Man 'critical' after Oxford fight
A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a fight in Oxford on Saturday night.
Police are investigating the incident in Hollow Way Road as grievous bodily harm.
They have appealed for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident.
Man dies after scooter hits tree in Hampshire
A 26-year-old man died when the scooter he was riding crashed into a tree in Bordon.
The scooter left the road and hit a tree on Sickles Lane just after 19:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said the man from Littlehampton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
Splash park to reopen later in week after damage
A splash park in Portsmouth, which has been shut after vandalism, may not reopen until Thursday.
The city council believes children broke into Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool overnight on Friday and damaged part of the park's surface.
The authority thinks they may have inadvertently pulled up chunks of the surface when riding bikes or scooters over it.
A council spokeswoman said engineers are working on repairs and they are hopeful the site will reopen on Wednesday or Thursday.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J7 for A30 affecting J8 for A30.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 northbound at J7, A30 (Basingstoke), because of a car fire. Congestion to J8, A30 (Andover).
Woman found stabbed to death at flat
Warning after football fans climb on Southampton buses
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J7 for A30.
M3 Hampshire - M3 closed and very slow traffic northbound at J7, A30 (Basingstoke), because of a car fire.
Busy morning for Fareham MP amid Brexit fallout
Speculation is rife around Brexiteer Suella Braverman, seen here walking down Whitehall with the PM's head of communications, Robbie Gibb.
First, there was talk the MP for Fareham had left her job at the Department for Exiting the European Union, then she was staying put, now, she may be getting a promotion...
It all comes after David Davis quit as Brexit minister in opposition to the prime minister's latest Brexit deal.
Big screen for England game in Southampton?
The councillor in charge of events in the city is seeing if there's a possibility of showing England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday night.
Satvir Kaur said finding a venue is proving tricky with Guildhall Square and Mayflower Park already being used for other events.
She added the main consideration would have to be health and safety following scenes of rowdiness after England's victory on Saturday.
"Ideally we would like to have one. But we have to take into consideration what happened at the weekend and it's such a shame it's literally a few individuals that wrecks it for everyone else.," the councillor added.
She said discussions were ongoing.
Exhausted swimmer rescued by passing boat
King Henry's Reading Abbey tomb 'was destroyed after dissolution'
Exhausted swimmer saved by passing boat
Former Portsmouth South MP has belongings stolen
Girl, 16, suffers serious electrical burns at Bournemouth train station
Donald Trump UK visit to put 'unquestionable pressure' on police
Donald Trump's visit to the UK in the next week will put "unquestionable pressure" on UK police forces, the Police Federation has warned.
The US president will spend time in London, Windsor and Scotland during the two-day working visit.
Thousands are expected to protest and police forces from across the country have been asked to send officers to assist.
The Home Office said other forces can be "recompensed by the hosting force".