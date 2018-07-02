South Live: Monday 2 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 2 July
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Tombstoning: Man suffers life-changing injuries in Weymouth
A man has suffered life-changing injuries after tombstoning in Weymouth Sands.
Wyke Regis coastguard received calls at 18:30 BST on Saturday of an unconscious man pulled from the water near the Pavilion.
The air ambulance took the casualty to hospital where he is being treated for spinal injuries.
The man had dived from the harbour wall adjacent to the Weymouth Pavilion.
Wyke Regis CRT said jumping from any height into water "can and does end with individuals sustaining life-changing injuries or worse".
They also asked the public to "enjoy the weather sensibly."
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, between J11 for A33 and J10 for A329 affecting J12 for A4.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed, queuing traffic and long delays on M4 London-bound between J11, A33 (Reading) and J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident involving a car and a van. Approach with care. Travel time is around 30 minutes. Congestion to J12, A4 (Theale).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.