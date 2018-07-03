South Live: Tuesday 3 July
Couple move 200 miles for IVF treatment
A couple are moving more than 200 miles from their home in Thatcham to boost their chances of having a child.
Craig and Anne-Marie Minter are leaving their Berkshire home for Greater Manchester because NHS services there offer more cycles of IVF treatment.
Mrs Minter said she was "disappointed" local health services could not provide the same amount of treatment as others.
Clinical commissioning groups in the Thames Valley currently offer one cycle of IVF, compared with three in Bury.
Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group said its offer of one IVF cycle per couple allowed more couples to receive the treatment.
Coastguard warning after inflatables call-outs
More than 15 people had to be rescued along the South coast on Monday evening in 18 separate incidents involving inflatables, HM Coastguard has said.
Reports of someone in trouble using a unicorn inflatable at Hayling Island led to Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team, Portsmouth and Hayling RNLI lifeboats being called, along with the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent.
HM Coastguard duty controller Piers Stanbury said: "We can’t stress enough that these inflatables are not suitable for use in the sea. Tide conditions, the wind, any changes in the weather can just take them out beyond safe depths.
"Inflatables really should only be used in swimming pools."
