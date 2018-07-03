South Live: Tuesday 3 July

A couple are moving more than 200 miles from their home in Thatcham to boost their chances of having a child.

Craig and Anne-Marie Minter are leaving their Berkshire home for Greater Manchester because NHS services there offer more cycles of IVF treatment.

Mrs Minter said she was "disappointed" local health services could not provide the same amount of treatment as others.

Clinical commissioning groups in the Thames Valley currently offer one cycle of IVF, compared with three in Bury.

Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group said its offer of one IVF cycle per couple allowed more couples to receive the treatment.