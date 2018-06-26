South Live: Tuesday 26 June
- Updates from Tuesday 26 June
- Weather: Hot and sunny
Speed restrictions due to rising track temperatures
Train services will be delayed over fears railway tracks could buckle in the heat.
The Met Office has issued a yellow health warning for heatwave conditions from Tuesday until Thursday evening.
The warning means there is an 80% chance of temperatures which could be a risk to health, and is intended to help social and healthcare teams prepare.
Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions and some Great Western Railway trains will be delayed in the Thames Valley this week.
No words needed...
'Gritters deployed to cool off roads'
We know, we know - gritters out in a heatwave? Has the heat gone your head?!
But the winter wagons could be used to "cool off" roads due to high temperatures causing them to melt.
The AA has warned that asphalt begins to soften at 27C and the Met Office is predicting that this week's temperatures could top 32C.
Jack Cousens head of roads policy for the AA says local authorities will be keeping a close eye on the situation.
He added: "Once that starts to get to a point where the tarmac is becoming like dough, it's all soft and sticky that's when they will be sending out the gritters to try and cool off the road temperature."
Heathrow airport: MPs vote in favour of expansion
Some breaking news overnight, MPs have backed controversial plans to build a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.
The government won a key vote in the Commons by 415 votes to 119 - a majority of 296.
Tory MPs were under orders to support the government - but Boris Johnson, a leading opponent of expansion, missed the vote because he was in Afghanistan.
Labour's official position was to oppose expansion, but its MPs were given a free vote. The SNP abstained.
