South of England

South Live: Tuesday 26 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 26 June
  2. Weather: Hot and sunny

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Speed restrictions due to rising track temperatures

Train services will be delayed over fears railway tracks could buckle in the heat.

The Met Office has issued a yellow health warning for heatwave conditions from Tuesday until Thursday evening.

The warning means there is an 80% chance of temperatures which could be a risk to health, and is intended to help social and healthcare teams prepare.

Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions and some Great Western Railway trains will be delayed in the Thames Valley this week.

Buckled rail
Network Rail

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No words needed...

Weather images: All sunshine
BBC
Tuesday's weather forcast

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Gritters deployed to cool off roads'

We know, we know - gritters out in a heatwave? Has the heat gone your head?!

But the winter wagons could be used to "cool off" roads due to high temperatures causing them to melt.

The AA has warned that asphalt begins to soften at 27C and the Met Office is predicting that this week's temperatures could top 32C.

Jack Cousens head of roads policy for the AA says local authorities will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

He added: "Once that starts to get to a point where the tarmac is becoming like dough, it's all soft and sticky that's when they will be sending out the gritters to try and cool off the road temperature."

Gritter and pile of grit
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Heathrow airport: MPs vote in favour of expansion

Some breaking news overnight, MPs have backed controversial plans to build a third runway at London's Heathrow airport.

The government won a key vote in the Commons by 415 votes to 119 - a majority of 296.

Tory MPs were under orders to support the government - but Boris Johnson, a leading opponent of expansion, missed the vote because he was in Afghanistan.

Labour's official position was to oppose expansion, but its MPs were given a free vote. The SNP abstained.

Plane
Getty Images
The vote was welcomed by business group the CBI as "a truly historic decision"

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Feeling hot, hot, hot!

Good morning.

It's only 8:00 BST and it's already 18C. We are in for a scorcher.

But don't sweat about keeping across the news, South Live will keep you updated with the latest across the region until 18:00 BST.

So kick back, get your sun cream on and relax.

Person sunbathing
Getty Images
Temperatures are expected to rise to 27C in areas of the South

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top