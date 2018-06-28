South Live: Thursday 28 June

A Chinook helicopter will fly out of RAF Odiham, Hampshire, later to help tackle the huge moorland fire that has raged for days.

The helicopter - which will move water-pumping equipment by air - and soldiers are due to arrive in Greater Manchester.

About 100 troops from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, were sent from their barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, overnight.

Military help was requested to help battle the blaze near Saddleworth Moor.