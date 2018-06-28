South Live: Thursday 28 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 28 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Chinook helicopter from RAF Odiham to help tackle Saddleworth Moor fire
A Chinook helicopter will fly out of RAF Odiham, Hampshire, later to help tackle the huge moorland fire that has raged for days.
The helicopter - which will move water-pumping equipment by air - and soldiers are due to arrive in Greater Manchester.
About 100 troops from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, were sent from their barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, overnight.
Military help was requested to help battle the blaze near Saddleworth Moor.
Severe disruption: M271 Hampshire northbound
M271 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, between J1 for Brownhill Way and M27 J3.
M271 Hampshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M271 northbound in Nursling Industrial Estate between J1 Brownhill Way and M27 J3, Romsey, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Maidenhead girl missing
Thames Valley Police need your help to find 15-year-old Kerry Payne.
Ambulance crews attacked in hoax 999 call
Ambulance crews have been attacked as they responded to an emergency call in Eastleigh.
A rapid response car and ambulance were sent to a house shortly after 17:30 BST last night after it was reported a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest.
When crews arrived bricks, glasses, tables and chairs were thrown at them from an upstairs window.
Police officers gained access to the house and discovered the call had been a hoax.
South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) said the crews were "shaken but not physically hurt".
A SCAS spokesman said: "It beggars belief what happened to our staff."
Dry, fine and sunny today (oh, and warm again)
Alex Osborne has today's weather.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.