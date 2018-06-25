South Live: Monday 25 June

Robert White Car crash

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after a car crashed into a house on York Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire, at about 04:30 BST on Friday.

Police said the front of the silver Ford Focus ended up in the lounge.

The road was closed while surveyors assessed how to move the car safely.

The driver, 21, ran off on foot and was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Hampshire Police said he was later released under investigation.