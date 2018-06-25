South Live: Monday 25 June
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
NHS at 70: Justin Webb reports from Royal Bournemouth Hospital
Car crashes into Eastleigh house
A suspected drink-driver was arrested after a car crashed into a house on York Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire, at about 04:30 BST on Friday.
Police said the front of the silver Ford Focus ended up in the lounge.
The road was closed while surveyors assessed how to move the car safely.
The driver, 21, ran off on foot and was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
Hampshire Police said he was later released under investigation.
When they're not singing with Beyoncé... they're painting houses
Daughters of Davis have been a successful band for seven years, but fill in gaps between gigs and recording by painting and decorating.
Sisters Fern and Adrienne have supported the likes of Peter Andre, Leona Lewis and have even been on the same bill as Beyoncé.
They have a personal connection to their latest big project.
