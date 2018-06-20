Report into Gosport hospital deaths to be published

Families of hundreds of people who died at a scandal-hit hospital hope a report published later could end a decades-long wait for the truth.

The report follows several inquiries into the prescribing of sedatives at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

A fresh review,led by former Bishop of Liverpool James Jones, spoke to more than 100 families and analysed 800 death certificates.

Relatives said they hoped it would end their "harrowing" wait for answers.

The report is due to be published at 11:35 BST.