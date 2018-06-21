South of England

South Live: Thursday 21 June

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 21 June

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Extra ferries to Isle of Wight today

Red Funnel is adding additional sailings to its service today to coincide with the Isle of Wight Festival.

Up to three ferries an hour will sail from Southampton to west Cowes to meet anticipated demand.

Sailings from Southampton to east Cowes are now fully booked until at least 18:00 BST today.

Wightlink, which operates from Portsmouth and Lymington, has recruited some local musicians to perform on their afternoon and evening sailings to get people in the mood.

Wightlink ferry
Wightlink

Gosport hospital deaths: Police action urged over drugs scandal

Pressure is growing on police to take action quickly over the deaths of hundreds of patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

An independent panel found more than 450 people's lives were shortened after they were given powerful painkillers.

Hampshire Constabulary previously conducted three separate inquiries, but no prosecutions were ever brought.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said the panel had sight of information "not previously seen" by the force.

Image of six patients who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital
BBC/PA/Reeves Family

Dry and sunny

Dan Downs has today's weather forecast.

Thursday's weather forecast

Good morning

Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.

Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.

