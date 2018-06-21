South Live: Thursday 21 June

Red Funnel is adding additional sailings to its service today to coincide with the Isle of Wight Festival.

Up to three ferries an hour will sail from Southampton to west Cowes to meet anticipated demand.

Sailings from Southampton to east Cowes are now fully booked until at least 18:00 BST today.

Wightlink, which operates from Portsmouth and Lymington, has recruited some local musicians to perform on their afternoon and evening sailings to get people in the mood.