South Live: Thursday 21 June

Extra ferries to Isle of Wight today
Red Funnel is adding additional sailings to its service today to coincide with the Isle of Wight Festival.
Up to three ferries an hour will sail from Southampton to west Cowes to meet anticipated demand.
Sailings from Southampton to east Cowes are now fully booked until at least 18:00 BST today.
Wightlink, which operates from Portsmouth and Lymington, has recruited some local musicians to perform on their afternoon and evening sailings to get people in the mood.
Gosport hospital deaths: Police action urged over drugs scandal
Pressure is growing on police to take action quickly over the deaths of hundreds of patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.
An independent panel found more than 450 people's lives were shortened after they were given powerful painkillers.
Hampshire Constabulary previously conducted three separate inquiries, but no prosecutions were ever brought.
Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said the panel had sight of information "not previously seen" by the force.
